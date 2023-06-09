Bring Your Store to Your Customers’ Inbox with Product Cards

If you are a Shopify user, product cards can also be configured to directly add products to your customer’s cart, take customers straight to checkout for a quick purchase, and apply automatic discounts.

You can use product cards to showcase products, their titles and prices, guiding customers to the product page where they can select size or material.

Getsitecontrol emails now support product cards and let your customers start their shopping experience directly from their inboxes.

If you use email marketing to promote your products, drive website traffic, and sales, we have exciting news for you.

Product cards are indispensable when you want to promote bestsellers or send product recommendations to subscribers.

In this blog post, we’ll guide you through the process of creating product cards, delve into the additional features for Shopify users, and offer a few examples to spark your imagination.

Let’s begin.

How to add product cards to your emails

Once in the email editor, open the Insert menu and select Product cards .

The default setup displays three product cards in a row, but you can easily modify this to feature two or just one.

To add the first product, use the + Add product button at the top. From there, the process is straightforward: enter the product URL, upload its image, type its title and price, and add button text.

Notice that if you want to track product card clicks, you should add UTM tags to the URL. Also, you can show a sale price alongside the original product price:

Repeat these steps for all the products in the row. If you need to alter any element on the product card, just click on it and make the adjustments.

Here is what the result looks like when all the product cards are completed:

If you choose to have fewer products in a row, the remaining cards will shift to the next row. You may want to either delete a product or add another one to maintain an even count.

Finally, to ensure the product cards align with your brand’s aesthetics, you can adjust the following visual elements:

Product image ratio

Text alignment

Button shape

Button and text color palette

Top and bottom padding

For our example, we’ve removed the third product, aligned the text to the center, changed the color palette of the buttons, and increased paddings 👇

At this point, the product cards are ready. Once you’re done working on the design of your email, you can save it within your automation and start monitoring the results.

To track product card clicks, use your web analytics tool. If you added UTM tags to each card’s URL, they’ll be included in the campaign report.

Now that you have a general idea of how product cards work, we’re going to review the additional features available to Shopify users. If you’re using a different website platform, you can skip that part and go straight to the examples or go to your dashboard.

Product card features for Shopify

If your online store runs on Shopify, product cards come with two additional features designed to streamline the process both for you and your customers.

1. Automatic product card generation

Instead of manually inputting each product, you can automatically retrieve each product’s image and information from your store. Simply start typing its name in the search field and select the corresponding suggestion: