Bring Your Store to Your Customers’ Inbox with Product Cards
If you use email marketing to promote your products, drive website traffic, and sales, we have exciting news for you.
Getsitecontrol emails now support product cards and let your customers start their shopping experience directly from their inboxes.
You can use product cards to showcase products, their titles and prices, guiding customers to the product page where they can select size or material.
If you are a Shopify user, product cards can also be configured to directly add products to your customer’s cart, take customers straight to checkout for a quick purchase, and apply automatic discounts.
Product cards are indispensable when you want to promote bestsellers or send product recommendations to subscribers.
In this blog post, we’ll guide you through the process of creating product cards, delve into the additional features for Shopify users, and offer a few examples to spark your imagination.
Let’s begin.
How to add product cards to your emails
Once in the email editor, open the
Insert menu and select Product cards.
The default setup displays three product cards in a row, but you can easily modify this to feature two or just one.
To add the first product, use the
+ Add product button at the top. From there, the process is straightforward: enter the product URL, upload its image, type its title and price, and add button text.
Notice that if you want to track product card clicks, you should add UTM tags to the URL. Also, you can show a sale price alongside the original product price:
Repeat these steps for all the products in the row. If you need to alter any element on the product card, just click on it and make the adjustments.
Here is what the result looks like when all the product cards are completed:
If you choose to have fewer products in a row, the remaining cards will shift to the next row. You may want to either delete a product or add another one to maintain an even count.
Finally, to ensure the product cards align with your brand’s aesthetics, you can adjust the following visual elements:
- Product image ratio
- Text alignment
- Button shape
- Button and text color palette
- Top and bottom padding
For our example, we’ve removed the third product, aligned the text to the center, changed the color palette of the buttons, and increased paddings 👇
At this point, the product cards are ready. Once you’re done working on the design of your email, you can save it within your automation and start monitoring the results.
To track product card clicks, use your web analytics tool. If you added UTM tags to each card’s URL, they’ll be included in the campaign report.
Now that you have a general idea of how product cards work, we’re going to review the additional features available to Shopify users. If you’re using a different website platform, you can skip that part and go straight to the examples or go to your dashboard.
Product card features for Shopify
If your online store runs on Shopify, product cards come with two additional features designed to streamline the process both for you and your customers.
1. Automatic product card generation
Instead of manually inputting each product, you can automatically retrieve each product’s image and information from your store. Simply start typing its name in the search field and select the corresponding suggestion:
Keep in mind that even with the automatic generation, you’ll still be able to edit the information on the card if needed.
2. Button action menu
The second Shopify-exclusive feature is the action menu for the product card button.
Unlike the general app version, the app version for Shopify allows you to set up three types of actions for the button click:
- Take customers to the selected product page
- Take customers to checkout and let them quickly buy the product
- Add a product to the cart and take customers to the cart
For the
Buy now and Add to cart actions, you can also paste an automatic discount code and it will be applied to the customer’s cart upon click:
Now let’s explore examples of emails in your automations that could be enhanced by the use of product cards. If you’re new to email marketing automations, we recommend getting started with this blog post.
3 Examples of emails that perform better with product cards
There are many email types where product cards can make a big difference. Here are 3 examples to ignite your creativity.
Highlight your bestsellers
Featuring a gallery of bestsellers not only offers a quick snapshot of what your brand has to offer but also increases the chances of a click-through. Also, it’s an excellent addition to a subscription confirmation email.
Introduce your brand collections
The purpose of your welcome email sequence is to introduce new subscribers and customers to your brand. And while showcasing your bestsellers might be a good idea, you could also begin by featuring your collections and providing an overview of your store.
Deliver personalized recommendations
Personalized emails boast higher open rates and click-through rates. They also show your customers that you’re committed to sending relevant promotions.
Getsitecontrol allows you to send personalized emails using subscribers’ tags. Learn more about tagging on our blog.
The most effective way to craft a recommendation email is by featuring products that align with your subscribers’ interests and preferences.
These examples are just the beginning. With email broadcasts coming to Getsitecontrol soon, there will be even more applications for product cards, including sale promotion emails, new collection announcements, and restock item alerts.
Got any questions? Email us at contact@getsitecontrol.com or leave a message on our Slack channel.
Nina De la Cruz is a content strategist at Getsitecontrol. She is passionate about helping small and medium ecommerce brands achieve sustainable growth through email marketing.
