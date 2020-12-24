Keep Popup Performance in Check with New Statistics Reports

Earlier this year, we launched a brand-new version of Getsitecontrol: sleek, intuitive, and powerful. Today we have another huge improvement to announce 🥁

New widget performance statistics.

If you haven’t yet discovered the new feature in your dashboard, then this post is for you.

Why Getsitecontrol statistics will be your new favorite thing

When designing the new Statistics section, we had one goal in mind: we wanted to create a robust and convenient tool for measuring popup performance. More specifically, we wanted you to be able to quickly answer questions like:

Does my special offer attract fewer clicks over time?

Do mobile visitors subscribe as actively as visitors on desktop?

How did visitors from Europe respond to my recent survey?

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Statistics has changed drastically, both in terms of structure and scale. For starters, it now consists of two sections: Charts and Responses.

Charts display widget performance overview by country, by device, by date, by views, by clicks, by responses, and by pages.

Responses display submission overview by form field or by the respondent.

The best thing about Charts is that you can scale analytics data up and down.

You can get a quick widget performance overview, or you can deep-dive and see how it performs on a particular page of your website for visitors from a particular country using a particular device.

The best thing about Responses is that you can view field submissions in bulk and interact with the respondents directly from the dashboard 😮

Sounds exciting? Then let’s see how everything works.

Charts

To get started, select the widget you’d like to analyze and enter Statistics from your dashboard. There are three types of reports in the Charts section:

Performance over time

Performance by audience

Performance by pages

On the first screen, you’ll see how the widget has been performing in the selected period.

The blue graph shows views, the green or yellow columns show interactions – responses or clicks. If a widget includes both types of action, link click and form submission, there will be columns of two colors.

Notice a set of filters in the top right corner. They enable you to change the analysis period and filter performance data by country or device.

As you scroll down, there are two more charts: Audience and Pages.

Audience

Using the Audience chart, you can see how various audience segments interact with the widget. This report includes countries, devices, browsers, and screen resolutions.

Like all charts in Getsitecontrol statistics, this one is interactive. To see how the widget performs in a particular country, hover over it on the map or in the list on the right-hand side.

The first column of numbers in front of each country shows absolute data or the number of interactions (views, clicks, or responses); the second column shows relative data or the percentage of interactions the widgets received in the selected country.

To deep dive into the stats for a single country, make a click on its name. You’ll get a report that looks like this:

Similarly, you can hover over the states to overview the widget performance in each of them.

Pages

As you continue scrolling down, you’ll find Pages – the last section of Charts. This report includes a list of website pages where the widget is displayed and shows you how it performs on each page. You can sort pages by the number of widget views, clicks, and responses.

Now that we’ve reviewed Charts, let’s move on to Responses – the second part of Statistics reports.

Responses

This aptly named report contains actual responses submitted through the widget and brings two levels: Summary and Details.

Summary

Summary allows you to preview all responses broken down by fields. Take a feedback form as an example. On the Summary level, you can conveniently scroll through all the messages you’ve received.

Of course, different field types produce different Summary reports. For instance, if a widget contains radio buttons, the report will look like that:

If a widget contains a star rating scale, this report will automatically display the current average rating value:

And if your widget contains a checkbox, you’ll be able to see how many respondents have marked it. Consider a non-required consent checkbox performance. This report allows you to see how many of your email subscribers actually want to receive special offers from you.

Note that if a field is non-required, you’ll also be able to see how many respondents filled it out and how many skipped the question.

Details

On the Details level, you get a list of responses sorted by the date they were submitted. Click on any response and the submission overview will be displayed on the right-hand side. We call it a “respondent card” because it contains all the data submitted by the same person.

The respondent card also contains some additional information about the person: their location, device type, OS, and browser. If a respondent arrives at your website via a UTM-tagged link, UTM parameters will be included in the card as well.

If you’re using API parameters, such as user IDs, subscription status, or payment plan, they will be displayed in the respondent card too.

Notice the set of action buttons in the top right corner of the respondent card. If a widget contains an email capturing field, and the respondent fills it out, you can email them directly from the dashboard. You can also save the card as PDF, print, or delete it.

Finally, you can download responses in bulk, select those you want to download or delete, send the data straight to Google Sheets or any other integrated app.

What’s on the roadmap?

Before you rush to your dashboard to check the update, guess what? Another one is already cooking. Here is what you can expect to see in the next versions:

Aggregated sitewide statistics

Response filtering by form field

and much more!

In other words, you’re getting full control of the data on a website level and on a granular level, too.

With all this information at your disposal, you will be able to optimize calls to action and increase website conversions whether your goal is to get more email subscriptions, form submissions, or sales.

Go ahead and test the new feature! If you have any questions or suggestions, shoot us an email at contact@getsitecontrol.com or tweet us at @getsitecontrol