Meet Getsitecontrol 2.0: Popup Creation Game Taken to a New Level

In 2019 we released a new version of Getsitecontrol. And it failed dramatically.

What seemed intuitive to us, turned out to be way too confusing for our customers.

So, during the past 6 months, we were rebuilding everything from scratch, and we’re finally ready to show you the result.

Meet Getsitecontrol 2.0! 🥳

Prepare to be blown away by:

remastered dashboard

extensive image gallery

lots of stylish templates

CSS editor for widgets

perfect mobile appearance

fullscreen popup mode

shareable website forms

sophisticated targeting

multi-page online forms

and more

There is a lot to review, so let’s get right to it.

New dashboard: better, faster, stronger

There are two main ideas behind the new Getsitecontrol dashboard.

First, we wanted to simplify it, so that even people with zero technical skills could create beautiful widgets within minutes. This is why on every step of the widget creation journey, there are now templates and presets to help you get to the end result faster.

The second goal was to leave enough space for fine-tuning so that the popups would look impeccable on any website, any screen, and most importantly – in the eyes of their creators.

Now, here is exactly what’s new in the dashboard.

Layout templates

In the new version, you start creating a widget by choosing a template that sets the entire layout. All you need to do at the next screen is to adjust the copy and select an image from the gallery.

Widget position

There is also more flexibility for selecting a widget position on a webpage. Slide-ins, bars, and panels got additional spots where they can appear. For example, there are four new positions for slide-ins, and in addition to sticky bars, you can now use floating bars at the top or bottom of a page.

Image presets and settings

Switching the position of an image on your widget now takes one click due to the image presets. Place the image into a container, stretch it to the size of the widget; apply flip, rotation, and opacity effects to it.

Note that you can add more than just one image to a popup. So if you always wanted to add your company logo or any signature clipart, you can do it with the new version.

Theme settings

The Appearance tab now includes a new section called Theme. It allows you to quickly change the style of the field containers, font, and colors. Use these settings to make the widget match your website look.

Stunning live preview

The preview window has also been remastered. It now gives you a clearer picture of how the widget will look on different screens. Switch between the desktop and the mobile device modes, select various screen resolutions and use Zoom to keep a closer eye on the details.

CSS editor

If you’re an advanced user with a bit of coding knowledge and you’d like to tweak a thing or two about your widget, there is a CSS editor available. Use it for manually changing the layout, fonts, colors, the sizes of the elements, and more.

With just a few lines of code, you’ll be able to adjust the appearance of the widget in any way you want.

Need design ideas for inspiration? Pick a widget from the template gallery, open it in the Getsitecontrol dashboard, and check its CSS code to find out how to achieve a particular look.

You’ll learn more about the template gallery in just a minute. In the meantime, let us introduce another long-awaited collection of visuals.

After reading the introduction above, you’re probably resisting the urge to let your creativity take over and start designing a perfect popup right now. Hold on just one second, there is another big surprise waiting for you.

Brand new image gallery. 💥

Yes, we’ve added a built-in gallery with thousands of creative assets. You can choose among:

stickers available in 3 styles (linear, linear color, and flat)

high-quality stock pictures and backgrounds from Unsplash

The gallery is broken down by themes, so you can quickly find a beautiful visual that will match your niche.

Now if you need to add a creative to your widget, there is no need to leave the dashboard and look for it elsewhere. The new gallery should be more than sufficient. Plus, you can always upload images from your computer.

The cherry on top? Quick image import from any website or Instagram.

Yep, you read it right. Type an account name, a link, or a hashtag, and Getsitecontrol will pull out anything there is to be found for your search.

Widget template gallery: one-stop-shop for all your needs

Now, for those who prefer quick, ready-made solutions, we’ve launched a one-of-a-kind Getsitecontrol widget template gallery.

Here is how it works. Pick a widget you like, make just one click, and voila – it’s added to your dashboard and ready to be published on your website.

This is the fastest way to add popups to a website we’re aware of!

The templates are conveniently categorized based on their styles, webpage positions, and the tasks they help you fulfill. For instance, you can quickly find the right tool for:

Collecting email addresses

Letting visitors contact you

Conducting online surveys

Placing site notifications

Adding sticky CTA buttons

Every widget has been carefully crafted by professional designers from our team. And because most website owners add at least 2-3 widgets to a website, it’s a great opportunity to get a combo of matching widgets.

For example, this is an email subscription form template from our spring collection: