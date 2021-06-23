Introducing the Upgraded Popup Builder

In the past several months, we’ve been working on the redesign of the Getsitecontrol popup builder. Our goal was to make it more convenient and minimize the number of clicks required to create a stylish, highly-converting popup. The result? Fewer tabs, more versatility. This is how the upgraded popup builder looks 👇

Keep reading to find out what’s new and how to make the most out of it. Detailed layout pre-design The innovations start on the first screen. If you choose to create a popup from scratch, you’ll notice that the layout customization on the first screen has become more in-depth. Apart from the popup type and layout template, you can now select its position and theme before you move on to adding the content.

The Theme menu now includes pre-designed options: there are 4 styles and 2 color modes you can choose from. Notice that the Position menu also allows you to manually move the popup around the axis. For instance, if you’ve selected a popup and you want to move it slightly higher or to the side because of important webpage elements, use these manual settings to achieve the desired position 👇 With these improvements, we were hoping to optimize the popup creation process. Although you will be able to adjust the Theme elements later, by setting the look early on, you can focus more on the content and targeting later. Have you spotted a new popup type on the previous screenshots? Here it is 👇 We named this new popup type “Sidebar”, and it’s without a doubt our new favorite format. Now that we’ve got this out of the way, let’s go back to the popup builder. Single tab for content editing All the content settings, including both copy and appearance, are now available under a single tab named Design. The purpose of this change is to have all the tools you need to design a popup on the same screen. As a result, the Design tab includes the following controls: Size and spacing, Images, Text, Fields, Buttons, and Background click. Notice that the mobile preview button is now available in the Images menu. This means that when you select an image from the gallery or upload your own creative, you’ll be able to see how it looks on mobile at once.

At the same time, if the mobile popup version looks too clunky because of the image, you can adjust its sizing or remove it entirely right there — while keeping the desktop version of the popup unchanged. Another handy feature we’ve added to the Design tab is the ability to select the element you want to edit directly on the popup. This is what it looks like.

There’s no more need to look for the right text field in the menu on the right side. Just click on what you want to change and the app will prompt you further. Now, before you rush to your Getsitecontrol dashboard to play with the new popup builder, we have one more feature left to mention. Dynamic text replacement When you start working on the copy, you’ll notice a new text editing feature named {var} which stands for ‘Variable’. Variables allow you to replace text on a popup dynamically, depending on whom it’s displayed to. This is how a text with a variable looks in a dashboard 👇 The most common use case for dynamic text is free shipping bars. For example, if you add the expression {city} to the text on your shipping bar, each visitor will see the name of their city — or the city detected by their browser, to be more precise. Dynamic text replacement (or DTR) is a big topic on its own, and you can read all about it in a dedicated blog post. Before you go to your Getsitecontrol dashboard to test the new features, we encourage you to take a look at the new template gallery. Spoiler alert: it’s a jaw-dropper. As always, if you have any questions, you can email us at contact@getsitecontrol.com or chat with us in real-time using the round floating button on the right.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section. Main illustration by Icons8