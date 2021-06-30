Introducing Upgraded Gallery, New Popup Style, and Dark Mode

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/introducing-new-popup-style/
Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Jun 30, 2021
In addition to the new popup builder, the Getsitecontrol popup gallery has received a major facelift, too.

The gallery now consists of elegant, minimalistic, and effortlessly customizable popups that will become a chic addition to your website.

We’ve completely redesigned the default popup look, added an easy way to switch between the dark and light modes, and optimized style customization.

Let’s have a closer look at each part of this update.

For those of you who haven’t had a chance to visit the new gallery yet, this is what’s waiting for you 👇

Although the gallery now has fewer categories, it’s designed to help you choose the most suitable popup faster.

In addition to the main template categories (Forms, Messages, and Launchers), there’s a new template category named ‘Use cases’. Open it to view popup templates compiled with concrete use cases in mind.

Once you select a template and open it in the preview mode, you can once again see which color theme looks better and how the selected template will look on mobile.

If you prefer creating popups from scratch, or if you’d like to tweak certain elements of a pre-designed popup from the gallery, in the following section, we’ll show you where these settings are.

How to quickly customize popup style

Whenever you create a popup from scratch, it will have the following default Theme settings:

  • Style: Bold
  • Mode: Light

Apart from Bold, there are 3 more styles available in the Theme menu: Standard, Outlined, and Filled.

Switch between the options to see which one meets your expectations and matches your website.

On the other hand, even if you’re in the middle of editing a popup and you’ve changed your mind, you can always access the Theme settings from the Design tab and select another mode or style.

How to use the Theme menu when editing a pre-designed popup in Getsitecontrol

Notice that you can also change the font on the popup to match it with the font of your website.

Oh, and one more thing ☝️

The gallery is now accessible right from the dashboard. This way, instead of creating a popup from a blank canvas, you can select your goal and view the templates already designed with that goal in mind.

How to access template gallery right from the Getsitecontrol dashboard

Now, go ahead and check the new gallery, then log in to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and test the new design controls for yourself.

If you have any questions, feel free to email us at contact@getsecontrol.com or shoot us a message on Twitter via @getsitecontrol.

Main illustration by Icons8

Product updates

