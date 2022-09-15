Explore Redesigned Admin Panel, New Navigation, and Other Updates

The biggest update of this summer is our built-in email editor. It’s designed to help you create beautiful, professional-looking welcome emails and email sequences. In the latest release, we’ve powered it up with a follow-up email gallery 👇

Feel free to jump to the part that piques your interest the most:

Today, we’re ready to share several updates, so let’s bring you up to speed and see what’s new.

For the past couple of months, our team has been working on improving the Getsitecontrol dashboard design, navigation, and usability.

Now, even if you’re creating a follow-up email from scratch, you can avoid the blank page paralysis by selecting one of the templates and tailoring it to your needs.

If you haven’t checked the new email editor yet, read more about it on our blog. It’s a must-see.

New navigation panel

As Getsitecontrol’s feature set has been expanding, it also started demanding a new, centralized navigation system. That’s why we redesigned the admin panel and added a new navigation bar on the left:

You can use it to switch between widgets, contacts, account settings, and websites Getsitecontrol is connected to. The navigation panel also features quick access to the performance statistics report, A/B testing report and, if you’re using Shopify – sales report as well.

Speaking of reports…

New report breakdown

Previously, there used to be a single tab housing general performance statistics, form submissions, and sales. With this update, these three reports have been separated. The navigation panel on the left now houses general statistics and sales reports (the latter is available to Shopify users only).

Let’s do a quick recap on what each report includes.

Statistics

If you open the general statistics report, you’ll see views and interactions broken down by widgets, traffic channels, countries, devices, and website pages.

(💡 Notice that if any filter has a value that’s different from “All”, it’s now highlighted in blue to make it easier to keep the applied segmentation in mind)

Sales

If you’re a Shopify user, the Sales report reflects orders and sales that happened after a customer interacted with your widgets (we call such sales “widget-related sales”).

To access the information submitted through your forms (form responses) and view details about the respondents, you’ll now need to use widget cards 👇

Upgraded widget cards

Widget cards are now at the center of attention. They have received a minor facelift, a reporting system update, a new metric (emails), and a more detailed CTR breakdown.

New metric: emails

The emails metric will only be displayed for widgets with follow-up emails.

When you click on the metric, you’ll get the following value breakdown:

Sent – how many follow-up emails have been sent from that widget

Clicked – how many times recipients have clicked through the emails

Unsubscribed – how many have unsubscribed from your emails

This way, you’ll be able to see how well your follow-up emails perform for any given widget.

CTR breakdown

The CTR metric has been available on widget cards for a long time, however, it used to display only the cumulative CTR for all action buttons on the widget. With the new release, you’ll be able to see the CTR for each action button on the widget.

Of course, this update is only relevant when your widget has more than one action button.

For example, if you have an email signup form with a coupon code on the second page, you’ll have Submit CTR and Copy to clipboard CTR displayed separately.

Responses

Previously, you could access the widget’s statistics directly from its card. Now that the general statistics report has been moved to the navigation bar, widget cards only allow you to access form responses:

Notice that if you want to view detailed performance statistics for that widget, you can click on its views, actions, or CTR metric and navigate to the report:

If you’re a Shopify user, your widget cards will also include sales associated with the selected widget.

New way to create a widget

When it comes to widget creation, we’ve experimented with the starting point a lot. Previously, you could create a widget from scratch, fetch a template from the gallery, or get started with selecting your goal (use case).

A couple of months ago, we added an option to start with premade widgets, and it looks like this approach is staying for good. Here is what it looks like: