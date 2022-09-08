Meet Follow-Up Email Editor and Welcome Sequence Builder

Where does your relationship with a customer begin? For many D2C businesses, it is the email following a newsletter subscription 💌 We call it a follow-up email. Follow-up emails are a perfect opportunity to create a great first impression on a customer and make sure they come back to your website. And guess what? You can now create outstanding, professionally-looking follow-up emails right in Getsitecontrol. But not just single emails. You can also create welcome email sequences and use them to bring people back to your website, deliver coupons, and promote products – without any 3rd-party email marketing software. This is what email writing looks like in Getsitecontrol:

Read on to see a walkthrough of our new favorite tool and find out how you can use it for your business. How to use the new email editor For those who’ve been with Getsitecontrol for some time, follow-up emails are essentially an upgraded version of autoresponder emails. The new tool is available under the Follow-up tab — that is, after you’re done working on the popup’s design and targeting settings:

Premade popups come with follow-up emails already set up for you. However, you’ll be able to fully customize them, create new emails from scratch, or use one of the premade email templates from the gallery:

If you choose to create a popup from scratch, you can either create a follow-up email from scratch, or use the premade email gallery as well. Now that you know your options, let’s see what’s available within the email editor toolset, and how you can make your follow-ups both appealing and functional. Text formatting options If you’ve ever created text files before, working in this email builder will be easy. An intuitive WYSIWYG editor includes all essential formatting options, heading styles, alignment types, lists, and quotes. For example, you’ll be able to use different level headings for the email opening, and smaller-sized text for the footnote. In addition to formatting, there’s an easy way to insert: images

buttons

coupon codes

dividers

and variables into the email. Let’s see how each of these options works. Images You can replace the default image in your email or insert another one by hitting the image icon at the top. The built-in gallery includes stock photos and GIFs (if you’re using Shopify, the gallery will also include your product photos from the store). Plus, you can upload any other creative from your device.

If you need to resize the image, drag its bottom right corner; to move it up or down in the email, use the handle on the left side. Call-to-action buttons Buttons are designed to make your email CTA stand out and make it clear for the reader what to do next. You can stylize the button by picking the background and text color or tweaking its shape and alignment:

It’s a good practice to have just one call to action – and therefore, one button – per email, but technically, you can add as many buttons as you want. Coupons Embedded coupons are a convenient way to deliver discount codes to subscribers – whether it’s a lead magnet or a special promo. The receiver can select and copy the coupon, and later paste it at checkout. Just like with the button settings, you can play around with the coupon color theme, shape, and alignment:

💡 Before featuring a coupon code in your email campaign, remember to create and activate it within your ecommerce website platform. Dividers Dividers are straight lines the size of the email width. They are convenient when you need to create a footnote or break the email into sections:

Variables Variables allow you to use the data collected about subscribers by the Getsitecontrol app. The most common example of a variable is the subscriber’s first name, however, you may also want to use the subscriber’s location or current date — when you’re talking about shipping or limited-time deals.

💡 Keep in mind that you can only use a subscriber’s name if your email signup form contains a name capture field. How to set email subject and preview The editor’s right-side menu is designed to help you set up the following parameters: email subject

email preview (a.k.a. preheader)

sender’s name (“From”)

the address your recipients will be able to reply to

and the text for the Unsubscribe link In case you need a quick reminder on where the first three pieces of information appear in your subscribers’ inbox, here it is: Notice that the email subject and email preview support the use of variables. This means you can craft personalized subjects like “This is your 15% discount code, {{name}} ” — where {{name}} will be replaced with the name of the subscriber. The Unsubscribe link unsubscribes recipients from further follow-ups, however, their address will remain in your list of contacts. When you’re done, use the “Send test email” option to send the campaign to your own email and see how it will look in the inbox. Remember to check it on both desktop and mobile devices. How to schedule a follow-up email By default, follow-up emails are sent to new subscribers as soon as they join your list. However, you can set a delay and send it seconds, minutes, hours, or days after the form submission.

That being said, the delay trigger makes more sense if you’re going to create a welcome email sequence 👇 How to create an email sequence We’ve talked about writing welcome email sequences a lot on our blog. Now, you can create one right in Getsitecontrol! All you need to do is craft a few emails and line them up using the delay trigger so that your new subscribers receive them one after another X, Y, or Z hours or days after joining your list. In the top right corner of each email’s card, you’ll see how many people have received it, and how many of them have interacted with the content by clicking the action button. If you need ideas for crafting those emails, you’ll find plenty of examples in our ultimate guide to writing an efficient welcome sequence. Time to design your first follow-up email Email marketing feature set is one of our key priorities, and with this update, we’re just getting started. Now the ball is in your court. If you already have an email signup form created in Getsitecontrol, go ahead and design your first follow-up email. Questions? Email us at help@getsitecontrol.com or ask us on Slack.

