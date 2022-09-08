Meet Follow-Up Email Editor and Welcome Sequence Builder

Meet Follow-Up Email Editor and Welcome Sequence Builder
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/introducing-email-editor/
Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Sep 8, 2022 — 5 min read
💥 Join 5K subscribers

Where does your relationship with a customer begin?

For many D2C businesses, it is the email following a newsletter subscription 💌

We call it a follow-up email.

Follow-up emails are a perfect opportunity to create a great first impression on a customer and make sure they come back to your website.

And guess what?

You can now create outstanding, professionally-looking follow-up emails right in Getsitecontrol.

But not just single emails. You can also create welcome email sequences and use them to bring people back to your website, deliver coupons, and promote products – without any 3rd-party email marketing software.

This is what email writing looks like in Getsitecontrol:

Read on to see a walkthrough of our new favorite tool and find out how you can use it for your business.

How to use the new email editor

For those who’ve been with Getsitecontrol for some time, follow-up emails are essentially an upgraded version of autoresponder emails. The new tool is available under the Follow-up tab — that is, after you’re done working on the popup’s design and targeting settings:

Premade popups come with follow-up emails already set up for you. However, you’ll be able to fully customize them, create new emails from scratch, or use one of the premade email templates from the gallery:

If you choose to create a popup from scratch, you can either create a follow-up email from scratch, or use the premade email gallery as well.

Now that you know your options, let’s see what’s available within the email editor toolset, and how you can make your follow-ups both appealing and functional.

Text formatting options

If you’ve ever created text files before, working in this email builder will be easy.

An intuitive WYSIWYG editor includes all essential formatting options, heading styles, alignment types, lists, and quotes. For example, you’ll be able to use different level headings for the email opening, and smaller-sized text for the footnote.

Text formatting options available in the follow-up email editor in Getsitecontrol

In addition to formatting, there’s an easy way to insert:

  • images
  • buttons
  • coupon codes
  • dividers
  • and variables into the email.

Let’s see how each of these options works.

Images

You can replace the default image in your email or insert another one by hitting the image icon at the top. The built-in gallery includes stock photos and GIFs (if you’re using Shopify, the gallery will also include your product photos from the store). Plus, you can upload any other creative from your device.

If you need to resize the image, drag its bottom right corner; to move it up or down in the email, use the handle on the left side.

Call-to-action buttons

Buttons are designed to make your email CTA stand out and make it clear for the reader what to do next. You can stylize the button by picking the background and text color or tweaking its shape and alignment:

It’s a good practice to have just one call to action – and therefore, one button – per email, but technically, you can add as many buttons as you want.

Coupons

Embedded coupons are a convenient way to deliver discount codes to subscribers – whether it’s a lead magnet or a special promo. The receiver can select and copy the coupon, and later paste it at checkout.

Just like with the button settings, you can play around with the coupon color theme, shape, and alignment:

💡 Before featuring a coupon code in your email campaign, remember to create and activate it within your ecommerce website platform.

Dividers

Dividers are straight lines the size of the email width. They are convenient when you need to create a footnote or break the email into sections:

Variables

Variables allow you to use the data collected about subscribers by the Getsitecontrol app. The most common example of a variable is the subscriber’s first name, however, you may also want to use the subscriber’s location or current date — when you’re talking about shipping or limited-time deals.

💡 Keep in mind that you can only use a subscriber’s name if your email signup form contains a name capture field.

How to set email subject and preview

The editor’s right-side menu is designed to help you set up the following parameters:

  • email subject
  • email preview (a.k.a. preheader)
  • sender’s name (“From”)
  • the address your recipients will be able to reply to
  • and the text for the Unsubscribe link

In case you need a quick reminder on where the first three pieces of information appear in your subscribers’ inbox, here it is:

Email subject and preview settings in Getsitecontrol

Notice that the email subject and email preview support the use of variables. This means you can craft personalized subjects like “This is your 15% discount code, {{name}}” — where {{name}} will be replaced with the name of the subscriber.

The Unsubscribe link unsubscribes recipients from further follow-ups, however, their address will remain in your list of contacts.

When you’re done, use the “Send test email” option to send the campaign to your own email and see how it will look in the inbox. Remember to check it on both desktop and mobile devices.

How to schedule a follow-up email

By default, follow-up emails are sent to new subscribers as soon as they join your list. However, you can set a delay and send it seconds, minutes, hours, or days after the form submission.

That being said, the delay trigger makes more sense if you’re going to create a welcome email sequence 👇

How to create an email sequence

We’ve talked about writing welcome email sequences a lot on our blog. Now, you can create one right in Getsitecontrol!

All you need to do is craft a few emails and line them up using the delay trigger so that your new subscribers receive them one after another X, Y, or Z hours or days after joining your list.

Welcome email sequence example created in Getsitecontrol

In the top right corner of each email’s card, you’ll see how many people have received it, and how many of them have interacted with the content by clicking the action button.

If you need ideas for crafting those emails, you’ll find plenty of examples in our ultimate guide to writing an efficient welcome sequence.

Time to design your first follow-up email

Email marketing feature set is one of our key priorities, and with this update, we’re just getting started.

Now the ball is in your court. If you already have an email signup form created in Getsitecontrol, go ahead and design your first follow-up email.

Questions? Email us at help@getsitecontrol.com or ask us on Slack.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Expert advice

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Subscribe to get updates

Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.

Join the list →

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. Get Inspired with These 8 Powerful Email Popups Examples →
  3. 7 Types of Marketing Emails to Get More Sales in Your Store →
  4. 7 Ways to Get More Email Subscribers for an Ecommerce Store →
Product updates

Meet Inline Widgets: Tool for Embedding Forms and CTAs into Webpages

Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Sep 8, 2022 — 3 min read

Inline widgets have been one of the most long-awaited features on our roadmap.

That’s why we’re so excited to finally announce their release!

If the term ‘inline widget’ sounds new to you, this is what it looks like:

Inline widget example featuring an email signup form

⚡️ Read more — 3 min
Lead generation

We Ran 5 Different Email Popups on Our Blog, Here Are Their Signup Rates

Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Sep 8, 2022 — 7 min read

For the last 90 days of 2021, we were running an A/B test on our blog.

The participants were 5 different types of email signup popups: modal popup, slide-in, sidebar, bottom bar, and fullscreen overlay 👇

By the end of the test, we wanted to compare their signup rates and prove the following hypothesis:

Slide-ins, sidebars, and bottom bars can be nearly as efficient as modal popups at converting visitors into subscribers.

⚡️ Read more — 7 min
Product updates

Shopify Integration: New, Advanced Features for Merchants

Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Sep 8, 2022 — 7 min read

Attention, Shopify rockstars! We have great news for you.

As many of you know, six months back we released the first version of our Shopify app. Today we’re thrilled to announce its major update that will help you create a more personalized shopping experience and boost revenue 🚀

With the new version, you’ll be able to:

  • Target customers more precisely, based on their intentions
  • Easily apply discount codes upon button click
  • Add products to the cart upon button click
  • Access more detailed performance statistics
  • Use dynamic text replacement on popups
  • And more!

Can’t wait to learn the details? Then let’s warm up with the smallest piece of this update.

⚡️ Read more — 7 min