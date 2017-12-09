New holiday icons + 5 Christmas popup ideas

How is it the 9th of December already?! It’s time to decorate your Christmas tree and your website!

Are you planning any special holiday-themed promotions this year? Do you want your website to look a little more festive? Create fun Christmas popups with our newly added holiday icon set! The new icons are already available in your dashboard. To add one of these fun images to your popup, simply open the Appearance tab, click to Add image and then click Add from gallery. Find step-by-step instructions on how to add an image to your widget here.

If you don’t have any specific promotions in mind yet, here are some ideas for holiday widgets you can add to your website.

1. Last day to ship for delivery before Christmas Day

Notify your customers of the last days to ship so their shipments are scheduled to arrive on or before December 25. Create a Promo popup with one of the new festive icons urging buyers to finish their holiday shopping in time.

2. Special Christmas sales and discounts

Use a fun popup widget to let your customers know you are having a special holiday sale.

3. Gift suggestions

It’s almost time for last-minute holiday shopping. Help your customers find the right gifts for their loved ones without breaking the back. One way to do this is to create a curated collection for customers to choose from and use a popup to promote this collection on your website.

4. Cheerful email lead forms

Offer a downloadable holiday gift guide in exchange for an email address. Create a Subscribe popup with a fun festive image to collect emails and then use the autoresponder feature to send a link to download the guide to new subscribers.

5. Christmas and New Year’s opening hours

If you have a brick-and-mortar store, announce your holiday opening times using a Promo popup widget.

Tips

Enable the auto turn off option to make sure the widget switches off after Christmas

You can add images to Promo, Subscribe, Follow and Share widgets

You can upload your own custom images too!

We are looking forward to seeing your holiday widgets! If you are not sure how to create the widget you need, drop us an email at support@getsitecontrol.com. We are always happy to help.