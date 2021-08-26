Shopify Integration: New, Advanced Features for Merchants

Attention, Shopify rockstars! We have great news for you. As many of you know, six months back we released the first version of our Shopify app. Today we’re thrilled to announce its major update that will help you create a more personalized shopping experience and boost revenue 🚀 With the new version, you’ll be able to: Target customers more precisely, based on their intentions

Easily apply discount codes upon button click

Add products to the cart upon button click

Access more detailed performance statistics

Use dynamic text replacement on popups

And more! Can’t wait to learn the details? Then let’s warm up with the smallest piece of this update. Product image search When you want to promote a special offer on a specific item in your store, it’s a good practice to display a photo of that item on your popup. The upgraded product image search helps you do just that. The new feature fetches product photos from your store straight to the image gallery. Now, when you need to display a product image on a popup, all you need is to open the gallery and start typing the name of the product.

Compared to manually uploading images from your computer, this new approach should save you a few precious minutes. Enjoy! And now – to the bigger news. Expanded customer targeting settings If you’re on Shopify, you’re already ahead of the game. You’re able to display offers to your customers based on their shopping behavior. For example, you can use customer tags, cart total price, the amount a customer has spent with you, and other parameters. In the new version, we’ve expanded the targeting toolset even further. So now, you can also: Easily target those interested in a particular product or its variant

Trigger a popup when a buyer adds an item to the cart or removes it

Quickly target key pages: shopping cart, thank you page, order status page Let’s go over these updates, one by one. New targeting conditions: Product and Product variant Knowing which products your customer wants to buy is your new superpower 💪 For example, if a customer is viewing a particular product and you’re ready to sell it at a discount, you can encourage them with a special offer that creates a sense of urgency.

Furthermore, if a customer has added a particular product to the shopping cart, you may suggest an upgrade or a complimentary item.

To help you easily implement these scenarios, we’ve added 4 new targeting conditions: Product – allows you to target those viewing a particular product page

Cart product – allows you to target those who’ve added a particular product to their cart

Variant – allows you to target those viewing a particular product variant

Cart variant – allows you to target those who’ve added a particular product variant to their cart These conditions are quite straightforward to apply. All you need to do is open the Targeting tab, scroll down to ‘Start displaying the widget if,’ select the required criteria, and search for the product or its variant.

There are many use cases when these targeting conditions will come in handy. For example, you can also use them to prevent cart abandonment or cross-sell products related to what your customers have added to the cart. New triggers: product added to cart/removed from cart The moment when customers add an item to the shopping cart or remove it from the cart might be perfect for you to make a move. To those who have added an item to the shopping cart, you can offer an upsell. To those who have removed an item from the cart, you can offer a coupon, or at least ask them what’s preventing them from purchasing. Here is how to find the new triggers in your dashboard 👇

If you’re ready to go the extra mile, you can use these triggers to tell customers how much they have left to spend to get free shipping or a gift. Each time they add or remove an item, you can display a popup like this 👇

This example involves dynamic text replacement, and it’s easy to replicate. Let’s assume that the minimum order requirement in your store is $50. In that case, you’ll need to include the following expression to the copy of the popup: Spend ${{= 50-$cartTotalPrice}} more to get free shipping We’ll cover more dynamic text replacement examples in a moment. Store page presets Successful merchants know: engagement opportunities lay far beyond the product page, and if you aren’t using them, you might be missing out. Consider the ‘Thank you’ page and ‘Order status’ page as examples. Even though a customer has already finalized the purchase, you can use these pages to: Offer coupons for the next purchase

Invite customers to join your newsletter

Upsell and cross-sell related products

Conduct post-purchase surveys With the new version, targeting the key pages in your store has become easier. Instead of typing their URLs manually, you can use page presets available under the Targeting tab:

Confused about the difference between the ‘Thank you’ page and the ‘Order status’ page? The former is displayed right after the checkout, just once. The latter is available at any time after the purchase and contains order details. For instance, a link to the ‘Order status’ page is often included in the purchase confirmation email. New button action presets: Add to cart & Apply discount Another time-saver we’ve added is a set of new button-click presets. In the past, there were 4 default actions you could assign to the button click: Form submission

Closure

URL redirect

New widget launch This list is now expanded with two more actions: ‘Add to cart’ and ‘Apply discount’. Your customers will be able to apply discounts and add items to the cart upon button click. And it will take you less than a minute to implement. Let’s see how this works. ‘Add to cart’ action Being able to add products to the shopping cart upon a button click is essential for upselling and cross-selling campaigns. The good news is that now you can assign this action to the button within seconds.

When you select this feature, you have two options: Add the product variant from the page customer is currently viewing

Add a custom product variant In the former case, you need to make sure you’re designing the popup with a concrete product in mind, and you’ve selected that product page URL in the Targeting settings. In the latter case, you can add any other product that isn’t featured on the current page. You can also add several products at the same time. For example, this will work if you’re promoting a bundle or a ‘Buy two, get 1 free’ offer. 🥁 But that’s not all. The new button actions also allow you to redirect customers straight to the shopping cart or checkout page – as a gentle nudge to help them follow through with the purchase. ‘Apply discount’ action Previously, you had to generate a discount code link in your Shopify dashboard and assign it to the button if you wanted to apply a code on a click. From now on, the process is much more straightforward 👇

Notice that you can either search for the discount code by typing its first symbol or copy and paste it from your Shopify admin dashboard. To make things more convenient, the actions you’ve assigned to the button will be displayed on it in your dashboard. These same action icons will be included in the new Statistics report 👇 Action statistics report To better illustrate popup performance, we’ve reworked the Statistics section. Reports will now provide a more detailed analysis of actions taken by customers in your store. Traditionally, you get a bigger picture on the first screen of the report with an overview of actions taken within the selected period. For a more in-depth look, you can sort widgets or store pages by actions to see which offers convert more. Notice that if a popup has more than one action, you’ll see the total number of actions taken through it during the selected period. To find out the details, hover over the number you’re interested in, and the app will display the action breakdown. Dynamic text replacement Dynamic text replacement is a powerful feature designed to increase sales for ecommerce. It allows you to pull out the information about the customer and replace text on the popup accordingly. Shopify allows you to use so much data collected by the platform, you can easily create an ultra-personalized shopping experience for your customers. For example, instead of “Free shipping to your door”, you can display “Free shipping to Ontario” – if that’s where your customer is from. Compared to other users, Shopify merchants get way, way more text variations to play with. Here are some common text replacement examples to help you get started: Logged-in customer’s name:

Welcome back, Peter! You have a discount Customer’s location:

Free 2-day shipping to Boston on all orders Product vendor:

Get 20% off anything by Marc Jacobs Total cart price:

Spend $37 more to get free shipping Current date:

Hurry up! Promo ends in 3 days If you’d like to see more personalization examples, we suggest reading our guide to dynamic text replacement. If you’re wondering whether DTR can increase conversions in your store, feel free to figure it out by running an A/B test. 🤓 This may seem like a lot of information to digest in one sitting. We understand. If you’re looking for a place to start exploring new features, here are three suggestions: Start upselling products in your store Grow your email list using personalized offers Create better, prettier, and more efficient free shipping bars Ideas brewing already? Then log into your Getsitecontrol account and start bringing them to life. As usual, if you have any questions, feel free to email us at help@getsecontrol.com or shoot us a message on Twitter via @getsitecontrol.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section. Main illustration by Icons8