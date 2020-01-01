How to A/B test widgets

A/B testing, also known as split testing, is a powerful method that helps you find out what texts, colors, and images attract more leads. Basically, it shows which version of your widget works better and takes the guesswork out of your engagement strategy.

To run an A/B test, you need to create two (or more) widget versions in your Getsitecontrol dashboard. You can easily get an identical copy of any widget using the Clone button, so it’s not necessary to start a new widget from scratch. Once your widgets are ready, setting up the test won’t take you more than a minute.

Here’s how to A/B test your widgets:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Add widgets to the test

Find the widgets you want to include in a test on the list. Then click the A/B button on each of them and choose a test, e.g., Test 1. It’s important to make sure you are adding them to the same test.

That’s it: now each widget will be shown to 50% of your site audience.

3. Monitor the results

Once you add widgets in a test, you’ll see a new block on the left-hand side of your dashboard — A/B tests in progress. Here you’ll find a list of all the currently running tests. Click the Details link to go to the A/B tests page and see how the tests are going.

You can stop the test at any time: just click the Stop button on the A/B tests page. Then you can choose either to deactivate the less successful variations or delete them.