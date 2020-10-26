To all Shopify users, we have exciting news!

The official Getsitecontrol app for Shopify is here. And it’s a powerhouse of features 💪

If you own a Shopify store, this means two things:

You can now integrate your Getsitecontrol account with your store without manually adding the code script to the code of your website You get a whole lot of new ways to increase your average order value (AOV) and boost sales

Let’s see what exactly we’re talking about.

Getsitecontrol is officially in Shopify app store

Earlier this month, Getsitecontrol got accepted to the Shopify app store. You can find it through the search field or using this direct link.

The release of this app is a huge milestone for our team. After we rolled out a major Getsitecontrol update at the beginning of the year, we knew the next step had to be a dedicated app for Shopify.

The best part about this journey so far? The feature flexibility Shopify offers to help store owners succeed.

In fact, Shopify users will be able to benefit from Getsitecontrol more than anyone else.

See it for yourself 👇

Shopify integration opens new possibilities to boost sales

If you are a Shopify user, consider Getsitecontrol your new superpower.

Due to the deep integration in place, the Getsitecontrol app receives information about your customers’ shopping experience and allows you to reflect it on the popups.

Suppose you want to encourage a customer to purchase more by incentivizing them with free shipping. You can display the following call to action: