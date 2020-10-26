Getsitecontrol App for Shopify Is Here
To all Shopify users, we have exciting news!
The official Getsitecontrol app for Shopify is here. And it’s a powerhouse of features 💪
If you own a Shopify store, this means two things:
You can now integrate your Getsitecontrol account with your store without manually adding the code script to the code of your website
You get a whole lot of new ways to increase your average order value (AOV) and boost sales
Let’s see what exactly we’re talking about.
Getsitecontrol is officially in Shopify app store
Earlier this month, Getsitecontrol got accepted to the Shopify app store. You can find it through the search field or using this direct link.
The release of this app is a huge milestone for our team. After we rolled out a major Getsitecontrol update at the beginning of the year, we knew the next step had to be a dedicated app for Shopify.
The best part about this journey so far? The feature flexibility Shopify offers to help store owners succeed.
In fact, Shopify users will be able to benefit from Getsitecontrol more than anyone else.
See it for yourself 👇
Shopify integration opens new possibilities to boost sales
If you are a Shopify user, consider Getsitecontrol your new superpower.
Due to the deep integration in place, the Getsitecontrol app receives information about your customers’ shopping experience and allows you to reflect it on the popups.
Suppose you want to encourage a customer to purchase more by incentivizing them with free shipping. You can display the following call to action:
Spoiler alert: in the next version, you’ll be able to use variables and display the exact amount customers need to purchase for.
Are you thrilled yet? Because this is just the tip of the iceberg.
You can also display popups based on the following information:
- What’s the total cart price
- Discount applied to the cart
- Number of items a customer has in the cart
- Types of products a customer has added to the cart
- Which vendor the selected products belong to
- Whether a customer is logged in or not
- How much a customer has spent
- And more!
With that knowledge and a bit of your creativity, upselling and cross-selling becomes as easy as a pie.
Bottom line? Using the Getsitecontrol app for Shopify, you can target customers with laser precision and display offers when you know they will work best.
Integration with your customer list on Shopify
On top of that, you’ll be able to integrate Getsitecontrol with your Shopify customer list right from the Getsitecontrol dashboard. This means that based on the customer interaction with the popups, the information about them gets updated.
For example, if a customer who is already on your list responds to a particular discount offer you can assign a tag to their customer profile and use this information for your future campaigns.
If a new customer agrees to join your mailing list through one of the Getsitecontrol popups, they will be automatically added to the customer list on Shopify. Easy-peasy!
Install Getsitecontrol on your Shopify store
We have written a detailed guide to installing Getsitecontrol on Shopify, but you might not even need it because the installation process is straightforward.
Once you log into your Shopify dashboard, find Getsitecontrol in the Shopify app store, hit
Add app, and confirm that you want to install Getsitecontrol on your store.
On the next screen, the app will prompt you to start the free trial. Notice that you get 14 days of free trial with the Getsitecontrol app for Shopify.
Once you finish, you’ll have Getsitecontrol in the Apps menu of your Shopify dashboard. To open your Getsitecontrol dashboard, just click on the app.
From there, you’ll be able to start working on the popups for your store. If you are already familiar with the Getsitecontrol dashboard, the only part that has changed (upgraded, for that matter) is the
Targeting tab.
To reflect all the new targeting possibilities, we’ve added the Shopify filter to the widget displaying conditions menu.
Hover over each option to see what they mean and toggle with the controls to see how everything works.
As always, one of the best things about Getsitecontrol popups is that you don’t have to create anything from scratch. We’ve designed dozens of templates for various objectives including AOV increase, email list building, and even holiday sale promotion. Go ahead and check out the template gallery. You can use them “as is” or you can customize them within a couple of minutes.
Ready to give Getsitecontrol a spin? Install it on your Shopify store and start the free trial.
Questions? Suggestions? Drop us a line at support@getsitecontrol.com
P.S. If you are already using Getsitecontrol and you want to migrate your popups to the Shopify app, let us know, and we’ll help you do that.