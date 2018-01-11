GetSiteControl now integrates with 1,000 other products!

We know that getting your work done requires a whole lot of different web tools. In fact, the average business uses between 10 and 16 apps. You have your email app, CRM, note-taking tool, cloud storage tool, team communication app, along with project management tools, various to-do lists and your GetSiteControl widgets, of course. Sometimes, it can be a struggle to get them all working together. Now, thanks to Zapier, GetSiteControl has 1,000 integrations which means you can choose your favorite tools and easily integrate them with GetSiteControl.

GetSiteControl now connects to 1,000 other web tools, thanks to our Zapier integration. Zapier is an awesome workflow automation tool that lets you set up your own codeless integrations called “Zaps”. Zaps will automatically send information from one tool to another, so you’ll spend less time manually transferring data between your business tools and can dedicate more focus to creative, big picture tasks.

Popular GetSiteControl integrations

No matter what other apps you use, chances are GetSiteControl integrates with them via Zapier. Here are some of the most popular integrations that GetSiteControl users already use to be more productive.

The New Year is the perfect time to evaluate your processes and find new ways to boost productivity. Try out some of the Zaps above, view more ways to integrate GetSiteControl or check our step-by-step integration guide.