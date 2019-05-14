GetSiteControl Ranked as High Performer on a Review Site G2 Crowd

We are excited to announce that G2 Crowd has recently designated GetSiteControl as a High Performer in the Conversion Rate Optimisation Software category for Spring 2019.

The High Performer badge means that GetSiteControl has been rated highly by our customers in reviews on the G2 Crowd website. In fact, almost all of the GetSiteControl users who have published their reviews on G2 rated the tool with 4 stars or higher, making it possible to reach an average score of 4,5.

In their reviews, the customers highlight the tool’s convenience and particularly note how friendly the interface is and how easily one can add GetSiteControl widgets to their site. Several customers also point out the variety of goals that can be reached with our tool and the diversity of instruments the tool offers to make this possible.

We are really grateful to all of our users who have praised GetSiteControl in their reviews. Thank you for spreading the word, we truly appreciate your feedback!

If you’d like to share your own experience with GetSiteControl and submit a review, you can do it here: https://www.g2.com/products/getsitecontrol-getsitecontrol/reviews.

About G2 Crowd

G2 scores products and vendors based on unbiased reviews gathered from the user community. To get published, the reviews have to meet a certain number of requirements: there is a set of specific questions a user should answer to share their experience.