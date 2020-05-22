Create Stunning Widgets Faster with Built-in Image Search from Unsplash and GIPHY

Choosing the right image for your popup can be time-consuming. You surf the web searching for a relevant visual, download it to your computer, then upload it to Getsitecontrol — just to find out that it doesn’t even look the way you expected it to look on the widget. 😒

Sounds familiar?

Those days are gone! Meet our new feature: built-in image search — available right in your dashboard.

Now you can enhance your popups with high-class images from Unsplash and vivid GIFs from GIPHY in a couple of clicks.

No need for dreary searching and uploading creatives from all over the place. Everything is neat and simple!

If you aren’t familiar with Unsplash, it’s a large marketplace for high-quality stock images. And with the new version of Getsitecontrol, you have easy access to their assets. For your convenience, images are categorized by themes and keywords.

To add an image to your popup, follow these easy steps

Log in to your Getsitecontrol account Open the widget editor and go to the Appearance tab Click Edit in the Images section and switch to Pictures Type any word describing an image you’d like to use and click Get Click on any image to see how it will look on your popup When ready, hit OK to leave the selected visual

Are you a vibrant popup lover? Then grab an eye-catching GIF.

Here is what you need to do

Log in to your Getsitecontrol account Open the widget editor and go to the Appearance tab Click Edit in the Images section, switch to Import , and choose GIFs Type what you’re looking for in the search field and click Get Select the GIF you like and hit OK

That’s it. You are ready to go and strike your visitors with stylish popups that won’t leave anyone indifferent.

If you’ve got this far, you probably can’t wait to try the new feature for yourself. Here are a couple of examples to give you a profound inspiration boost.

1. Add an image to the welcome page of your survey

It might be hard to nudge visitors into taking a survey. To change that, try the following tactic.

Instead of jumping at them with a question, highlight the reasons you’re running this survey in the first place. With an eye-catching image added to the survey welcome page, you get a chance to pique their interest and increase form submission rate.