Create Stunning Widgets Faster with Built-in Image Search from Unsplash and GIPHY
Choosing the right image for your popup can be time-consuming. You surf the web searching for a relevant visual, download it to your computer, then upload it to Getsitecontrol — just to find out that it doesn’t even look the way you expected it to look on the widget. 😒
Sounds familiar?
Those days are gone! Meet our new feature: built-in image search — available right in your dashboard.
Now you can enhance your popups with high-class images from Unsplash and vivid GIFs from GIPHY in a couple of clicks.
No need for dreary searching and uploading creatives from all over the place. Everything is neat and simple!
How to add an image from Unsplash to your popup
If you aren’t familiar with Unsplash, it’s a large marketplace for high-quality stock images. And with the new version of Getsitecontrol, you have easy access to their assets. For your convenience, images are categorized by themes and keywords.
To add an image to your popup, follow these easy steps
Log in to your Getsitecontrol account
Open the widget editor and go to the
Appearancetab
Click
Editin the Imagessection and switch to Pictures
Type any word describing an image you’d like to use and click
Get
Click on any image to see how it will look on your popup
When ready, hit
OKto leave the selected visual
How to add a GIF from GIPHY to your popup
Are you a vibrant popup lover? Then grab an eye-catching GIF.
Here is what you need to do
Log in to your Getsitecontrol account
Open the widget editor and go to the
Appearancetab
Click
Editin the Imagessection, switch to Import, and choose GIFs
Type what you’re looking for in the search field and click
Get
Select the GIF you like and hit
OK
That’s it. You are ready to go and strike your visitors with stylish popups that won’t leave anyone indifferent.
Popup ideas to get you started
If you’ve got this far, you probably can’t wait to try the new feature for yourself. Here are a couple of examples to give you a profound inspiration boost.
1. Add an image to the welcome page of your survey
It might be hard to nudge visitors into taking a survey. To change that, try the following tactic.
Instead of jumping at them with a question, highlight the reasons you’re running this survey in the first place. With an eye-catching image added to the survey welcome page, you get a chance to pique their interest and increase form submission rate.
Start with this template
Start with this template
2. Power up your exit-intent popups with GIFs
Exit-intent popups are your last chance to convert abandoning visitors into subscribers and customers. The tricky part is to prevent them from reflexively closing the offer before even reading it.
News flash! GIFs are perfect attention grabbers.
So why not use one on a popup designed to stop people on their way to the exit?
Start with this template
Start with this template
3. Find a perfect fullscreen widget background
Have you played with fullscreen popups already? Because they are delightful!
And with the
Background collection of images, you can create a masterpiece in a matter of minutes.
Who would resist joining your email list when you deliver the invitation in such a tasteful way?
Start with this template
Start with this template
Now log in to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and let your creativity take over. Hopefully, these ideas have inspired you to create unique, beautiful popups your audience will be willing to engage with.
Have questions? Drop us a line at support@getsitecontrol.com. We will be happy to help.