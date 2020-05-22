Create Stunning Widgets Faster with Built-in Image Search from Unsplash and GIPHY

Natti Larsson
Natti Larsson May 22, 2020 — 3 min read
Choosing the right image for your popup can be time-consuming. You surf the web searching for a relevant visual, download it to your computer, then upload it to Getsitecontrol — just to find out that it doesn’t even look the way you expected it to look on the widget. 😒

Sounds familiar?

Those days are gone! Meet our new feature: built-in image search — available right in your dashboard.

Now you can enhance your popups with high-class images from Unsplash and vivid GIFs from GIPHY in a couple of clicks.

No need for dreary searching and uploading creatives from all over the place. Everything is neat and simple!

How to add an image from Unsplash to your popup

If you aren’t familiar with Unsplash, it’s a large marketplace for high-quality stock images. And with the new version of Getsitecontrol, you have easy access to their assets. For your convenience, images are categorized by themes and keywords.

To add an image to your popup, follow these easy steps

  1. Log in to your Getsitecontrol account

  2. Open the widget editor and go to the Appearance tab

  3. Click Edit in the Images section and switch to Pictures

  4. Type any word describing an image you’d like to use and click Get

  5. Click on any image to see how it will look on your popup

  6. When ready, hit OK to leave the selected visual

How to add Unsplash images to a popup in Getsitecontrol

How to add a GIF from GIPHY to your popup

Are you a vibrant popup lover? Then grab an eye-catching GIF.

Here is what you need to do

  1. Log in to your Getsitecontrol account

  2. Open the widget editor and go to the Appearance tab

  3. Click Edit in the Images section, switch to Import, and choose GIFs

  4. Type what you’re looking for in the search field and click Get

  5. Select the GIF you like and hit OK

How to add a GIF from GIPHY to a popup in Getsitecontrol

That’s it. You are ready to go and strike your visitors with stylish popups that won’t leave anyone indifferent.

If you’ve got this far, you probably can’t wait to try the new feature for yourself. Here are a couple of examples to give you a profound inspiration boost.

1. Add an image to the welcome page of your survey

It might be hard to nudge visitors into taking a survey. To change that, try the following tactic.

Instead of jumping at them with a question, highlight the reasons you’re running this survey in the first place. With an eye-catching image added to the survey welcome page, you get a chance to pique their interest and increase form submission rate.

Survey welcome page example with a high-quality image to drive visitors’ attentionSee live preview →

2. Power up your exit-intent popups with GIFs

Exit-intent popups are your last chance to convert abandoning visitors into subscribers and customers. The tricky part is to prevent them from reflexively closing the offer before even reading it.

News flash! GIFs are perfect attention grabbers.

So why not use one on a popup designed to stop people on their way to the exit?

Exit-intent popup with a GIF to prevent webpage abandonmentSee live preview →

3. Find a perfect fullscreen widget background

Have you played with fullscreen popups already? Because they are delightful!

And with the Background collection of images, you can create a masterpiece in a matter of minutes.

Who would resist joining your email list when you deliver the invitation in such a tasteful way?

Fullscreen email subscription form with an Unsplash image in the backgroundSee live preview →

Now log in to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and let your creativity take over. Hopefully, these ideas have inspired you to create unique, beautiful popups your audience will be willing to engage with.

Have questions? Drop us a line at support@getsitecontrol.com. We will be happy to help.

Main illustration by Icons8

