How to embed widgets into the webpage
With the help of the
Inline feature, you can display Getsitecontrol widgets as an integrated part of your site as well. The process is just as easy as creating our other popups.
- Creating a widget
- Shopify Online Store 2.0 theme editor
- WordPress custom HTML block
- Adding the widget code to a site
When creating a widget, choose
Inline and select the necessary layout.
After the widget is created and saved, you’ll see a hint popup suggesting the ways of embedding.
Let’s take a closer look at different methods of widget embedding.
Shopify Online Store 2.0 theme editor
This method is available for Shopify Online Store 2.0 theme editor only.
If you’re a user of an Online Store 2.0 theme, you can embed the widget with ease. Check out our video guide on it!
So, first of all, you need to add a new section to your theme.
In the dropdown menu, scroll down to
Apps and select Inline widget.
After that, open your Getsitecontrol dashboard.
Copy the ID of the necessary widget.
Then paste the ID to the
Widget ID field.
That’s it, the widget is ready! After saving the changes, the widget will appear as a part of your site.
WordPress custom HTML block
If you’re a WordPress user, you can embed the widget with the help of Custom HTML blocks. All you need to do is to copy the widget code and add it to your HTML block.
First, copy the code from the
Embed section of your Getsitecontrol dashboard.
Then go to your WordPress site editor, add a
Custom HTML block and paste the widget code there.
Place the block to the necessary part of your webpage and save the changes.
Done! Now the Getsitecontrol widget is a part of your site.
Adding the widget code to a site
It’s also possible to embed the widget in a general way. Copy the code from the
Embed section.
After that, add it to the code of your site, right in the place where the widget should appear.
Please note that the Getsitecontrol global code should be installed on the pages where you’re going to embed widgets.
And that’s all you need to do! After the changes are set, the widget will be placed right where you specified.