How to embed widgets into the webpage

With the help of the Inline feature, you can display Getsitecontrol widgets as an integrated part of your site as well. The process is just as easy as creating our other popups.

Creating a widget Shopify Online Store 2.0 theme editor WordPress custom HTML block Adding the widget code to a site

When creating a widget, choose Inline and select the necessary layout.

After the widget is created and saved, you’ll see a hint popup suggesting the ways of embedding.

Let’s take a closer look at different methods of widget embedding.

Shopify Online Store 2.0 theme editor

This method is available for Shopify Online Store 2.0 theme editor only.

If you’re a user of an Online Store 2.0 theme, you can embed the widget with ease. Check out our video guide on it!