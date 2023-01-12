15 No-Code Ecommerce Marketing Tools to Help You Grow

On top of that, you can send welcome emails to new subscribers and create an automated nurturing sequence to convert them into buyers.

You can adapt Getsitecontrol popups to your store’s branding by using one of the dozens of templates available in the gallery . Plus, the robust targeting options will allow you to present your popups to only those visitors who are most likely to convert. All in a matter of minutes.

With Getsitecontrol, you can create modal popups, slide-ins, and floating bars. Run popups anywhere on your site for any of the following objectives:

Getsitecontrol is the go-to popup builder for thousands of ecommerce stores. Every week, our customers display popups over 100 million times to millions of buyers worldwide.

Let’s start this roundup with apps designed to help you grow your audience and generate leads.

Feel free to jump to the category you’re most interested in:

To help you out, we’ve gathered the best 15 ecommerce marketing tools you can use even if you’re a complete non-techie. No matter what ecommerce platform you use – WordPress, Shopify, Bigcommerce, or any other – we got you covered.

It’s especially true if you are a non-technical marketer working in a small online retail business.

According to Chief Martec , there are over 10,000 companies in the marketing technology space. Without some guidance, finding the right one for your needs can get nauseating.

If you want to sign up for an ecommerce marketing tool, you must choose one among thousands of competing options.

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter is a tool for running giveaways and online contests. Its friendly interface and simple functionality are ideal for brands wanting to grow their email list, traffic, and social media following.

Rafflecopter will allow you to create a landing page to promote your contest and embed it on your store and your social media accounts.

To participate in your giveaway, Rafflecopter allows you to ask your participants to take a wide range of actions, such as:

following your company on Twitter

joining your newsletter

tweeting about your giveaway

visiting your store

answering a question

The more actions a participant takes, the more points they can win, and thus the more chances of winning your contest they’ll have.

Rafflecopter offers a free plan with many features. Its paid plans start at $13 per month, giving you access to premium features, like polls and surveys, email marketing integrations, and more advanced designs.

Outgrow

Outgrow is a no-code platform that allows marketers to create interactive content such as quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms, and polls.

Interactive content is ideal to generate more engaged leads. For example, a sunglass retailer could create a quiz called “What type of sunglasses best suit your personality?” that sent personalized recommendations over email to their respondents.

Outgrow offers over 1,000 pre-made design templates you can easily embed on your store, social media, and email marketing campaigns. Its pricing plans start at $22 per month for up to 1,000 leads.

Best ecommerce marketing tools to increase your traffic

The next category brings 3 tools that will help you drive more traffic to your online store, for free. Keywords Everywhere

Keywords Everywhere

Keywords Everywhere is a freemium Chrome and Firefox extension that helps you carry out keyword research on a budget.

Once you install the extension, it will provide the following data for every search query you make on Google:

Monthly search volume

CPC

Competition (based on Google Ads)

12-month trend data on 10+ websites

What’s more, you’ll get access to traffic, link metrics, and backlink data for each competing page on the search engine page results.

Keywords Everywhere also pulls data from the “People Also Search For” and “Related” boxes and shows them to you with their volume metrics right inside the search engine result pages.

Keywords Everywhere is free to use but provides most of its valuable data by buying a credit package, which starts at $10 (one-time fee) for 100,000 credits.

Morningscore

Morningscore is a unique SEO tool that uses gamification to help marketers identify SEO issues and provide personalized solutions.

Morningscore stands out from other SEO tools by measuring each task's exact monetary value in your preferred currency. As a result, you’ll be able to evaluate the profitability of your SEO efforts and use your budget more efficiently.

Its backlink analysis tool also lets you track inbound links and see how many links are pointing to different parts of your site. You can also analyze your competitor’s backlinks to find new link-building opportunities.

Morningscore’s plans start at $65 per month for up to 200 keywords and five websites.

Later

Later is a social media management tool that allows you to plan, schedule, and analyze your content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

Its content publishing tool allows you to add your content, schedule your posts, and publish them in your feed. You can also import your content from Google Drive or Dropbox or upload content in bulk to simplify your social media posting.

What’s more, their Chrome Extension allows you to curate user-generated content from anywhere on the web so you can showcase your brand’s popularity.

Later has a free plan with limited features, while their premium plans start at $18 per month.

Best ecommerce marketing tools to communicate with your customers

Once you’ve increased your website traffic and learned how to convert visitors into leads, it’s time to build relationships with your customers. Below are three tools to help you do exactly that.

Omnisend

Omnisend is an email and SMS marketing platform used by more than 80,000 ecommerce merchants. Their list of pre-built marketing automation allows you to run email, SMS, and push notification campaigns for:

Recover abandoned carts

Promote new offers and product lines

Gather customer feedback and product reviews

Communicate and upsell past customers

With their drag & drop email builder, you can create beautiful emails in minutes using one of their email templates. You can send coupon codes and personalized product recommendations in just a few clicks.

Omnisend has a free plan for up to 250 contacts, while its more robust premium plans start at $16 per month.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform. Although it’s known for its email marketing features, ActiveCampaign has recently developed strong automation and CRM capabilities.

With their email marketing tool, you can send:

Autoresponder campaigns

Broadcast emails

Behavioral-based emails

Transactional emails

You can leverage your customer data to create advanced automations that tailor the shopping experience to each buyer’s needs. Their library of pre-built automation workflows can easily help you launch an effective email marketing strategy in a matter of hours.

ActiveCampaign plans start at $15 per month for up to 500 contacts and include its email marketing and CRM tools.

Drip

Drip is a marketing platform made exclusively for ecommerce businesses. Known for its powerful automation capabilities, Drip offers a list of pre-built workflows that will improve your productivity.

You can create a high-growth email marketing campaign by using their visual email builder or one of their ready-made templates. Their segmentation features will let you see who your customers are and how they shop, so you can send personalized, dynamically-generated content.

Drip premium plans start at $39 per month for up to 2,500 contacts.

Best ecommerce marketing tools to understand your audience

In this section, we’ll review three apps that will help you better understand your audience by analyzing their behavior and surveying them.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a web analytics platform for understanding your visitors and tracking your campaign’s performance.

Its robust data collection capabilities will allow you to collect an enormous amount of information about everything that happens in your store.

Although it offers highly advanced analysis and reporting features, anyone can use Google Analytics, regardless of skill or experience.

Google Analytics is free to use, while its premium version is only reserved for larger companies with more advanced needs, which won’t apply to your store (for now, at least).

Typeform

Typeform is an interactive, no-code form, survey, and quiz builder. One of its distinctive features is that Typeform’s forms focus on one question at a time.

The company states this is to create a conversation-like experience for users. In turn, this makes users more engaged, and likely to provide more thoughtful answers with higher completion rates.

Their tool offers conditional logic and branching, so you can ask different questions depending on the user’s answer. You can use any of their hundreds of free templates for different needs, including some for:

Product research

Market research

List building

Order forms

Customer feedback

Typeform plans start at $25 per month, paid monthly, for up to 100 responses a month.

Glew

Glew is a business intelligence and analytics platform for ecommerce merchants. Their platform allows you to centralize your data so you can stay on top of your main KPIs, like revenue and average order value.

Their advanced customer analytics lets you segment your audience to identify your most valuable customers. You can also analyze all of your marketing channels to see what’s working, what’s not, and how you can make the best use of your resources.

You can also slice and dice your data to uncover what products drive the most visitors, sales, and profits. You can even keep track of your stock with inventory KPIs like sell-through rate and holding costs.

With over 150 integrations, including all major ecommerce platforms, email service providers, and analytics tools, you can analyze data from almost any source under one roof.

Glew offers a free plan for up to 20 metrics, including LTV, net profit, top customers, and more. Its paid plans start at $79 per month and offer access to 250+ KPIs, 40 integrations, and more.

Best ecommerce marketing tools to optimize the customer experience

The last section of our roundup covers tools that will help you improve customer experience on your website and with your brand in general.

User.com

User.com is a complete marketing automation platform with analytics, sales, and omnichannel communication features.

Thanks to its smart visitor tracking, you can collect a long list of visitor attributes you can then use in your marketing campaigns. You can track every visitor's action to personalize their shopping experience.

Their drag-and-drop automation creator will let you build marketing campaigns and create automated action paths that engage your customers throughout their purchase.

You can also send chat messages to offer help when a visitor seems confused or undecided. You can contact visitors via email, live chat, push notifications, and dynamic page content.

User.com offers a 14-day trial and charges based on the number of contacts only after a demo call.

Omniconvert

Omniconvert is a website optimization tool for running A/B tests, surveys, and personalization experiments without coding skills.

You can create experiments and personalize your store using their advanced segmentation engine, which leverages 41 data points, including:

User type — new vs. returning visitor

Device

Past page visits

Traffic source

CRM data

GTM parameters

Omniconvert changes based on the number of pageviews that have been included in an experiment. Its prices start at $59 per month for up to 10,000 tested views.

edrone

edrone is an ecommerce CRM platform that allows marketers to collect, process, and use customer data to communicate based on customer behavior.

Their 20+ automation scenarios allow you to create marketing campaigns on the fly based on specific triggers. For example, you can set up a cart abandonment automation that emails someone who leaves a product in their cart.

You can also support your customers with an integrated customer messaging tool. You can also boost your growth by sending omnichannel messages across social media, ads, SMS, email, and push notifications.

edrone offers custom pricing based on the number of features you choose.

With these many options available, you may feel like there’s a lot to analyze. While it’s a good idea to take some time to study each tool, you should also err on the side of action.

So here’s what you can do: pick one tool per category. If you already use one from this list, see if some of the other recommendations complement your existing stack (or if they’re better than your current tools).

Then, sign up and start using these tools. Most of them have free trials or plans that will allow you to test before paying.

Remember: an ecommerce marketing tool should empower you to run a more successful business. With the tools you saw today, this will be closer to being a reality.