Cart Abandonment: What Is It and Why You Need to Fix It

Shopping cart abandonment is like a splinter in any ecommerce store owner’s foot; it’s painful to experience but avoidable if you know where to look. It’s not a threat to your business’ success to see some people leaving your cart without purchasing; the problem exists when most of your shoppers leave your cart without buying.

In 2010, a Forrester Research study estimated cart abandonment caused ecommerce brands to lose as much as $18 billion in yearly sales revenue. In 2020, that number is many times higher.

If you aren’t aware of cart abandonment and you want to learn more, in this article, you will learn what it is, what causes it, how to find these causes, and how you can fix them.

What is cart abandonment?

Cart abandonment happens when a visitor leaves an online retail store after adding a product to their shopping cart without making a purchase.

Cart abandonment does not only describe an action; it's a measurement of a store’s failure to persuade a visitor to purchase.

Picture it this way:

John visits your ecommerce store after finding a product of yours on an Instagram post. After browsing your store for a few minutes, he adds a product he liked to his shopping cart. Then, John leaves your website without buying the product he added to his cart.

Everything seemed to work just fine, yet in the third step, the visitor decided to leave your store without second notice. That raises the question: what caused the visitor to abandon their cart? 🤔

What Causes Cart Abandonment

Cart abandonment is a crucial metric that indicates an underlying issue in your visitor’s shopping experience. Adding a product to cart creates “commitment,” in the words of Robert Cialdini, the author of the best-selling book Influence, which pushes us to act consistently. Consumers are biased to finish their purchase after adding a product to cart — whatever causes them to break this pattern must be a strong behavioral disincentive.

The Baymard Institute keeps a list of cart abandonment industry averages from different sources as of September 2019, ranging from 55% to 81%, for a total average of 69.57%.

According to a survey of theirs, the most common reasons why people abandon a cart are the following:

Every cart abandonment cause appears after a visitor adds a product to cart. From this data, we can conclude the problems come into existence when a company surprises the visitor and breaks their expectation of what a successful purchase should be like.

Think of it this way: if you decided to buy a t-shirt for $9.99 and you eventually find you have to pay $14.99 due to taxes and shipping fees, you’ll likely be disappointed and leave. Regardless of your desire to buy the t-shirt, your mind had decided that the “fair” price was the initial one. Psychologists call this “price anchoring,” a cognitive bias that makes humans take the initial price presented as the most relevant one.

We’ll get into the details of fixing cart abandonment in a moment, but for now, remember the following:

Avoid surprising your visitors with new prices, complex checkout experiences, and any information that breaks their expectations.

Better yet, think of your company as a direct competitor of Amazon: you need to offer fast, free shipping, easy returns, and a simple checkout experience. Considering that Amazon has nearly 40% market share in the US and almost 10% in Europe, it’s very likely your shoppers have the option to buy from them; your job is to make it as easy to purchase from you as in Amazon.

How to find your cart abandonment

To find your current cart abandonment rate, open your Google Analytics account, and go to Conversions > Ecommerce > Shopping Behavior.

As you can see, Google Analytics shows two types of cart abandonment:

Cart Abandonment , which measures those visitors who leave your cart before reaching the checkout page.

, which measures those visitors who leave your cart before reaching the checkout page. Check-Out Cart Abandonment, which measures those visitors who leave your cart after reaching the checkout page.

Ideally, you want to target your efforts for the latter visitors as it’s likely the causes of their abandonment are simpler and easier to fix. One potential cause could be that you don’t show any security badges or that you don’t offer enough payment methods. These fixes are relatively simple to fix and will solve your most pressing problems right away.

On the other hand, pre-checkout cart abandonment issues may be caused by more critical issues, like high delivery costs, unclear return and shipping policies, and more.

To find the real causes of your cart abandonment, look beyond the numbers Google Analytics shows up and uncover the reasons your visitors have for their actions. To do so, survey those visitors who are prone to abandoning their cart with the help of feedback forms. Your research should answer the following two questions: