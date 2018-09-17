7 Ways You Can Use Getsitecontrol Forms to Collect Customer Feedback

Customer feedback is crucial. It helps reduce the guesswork and optimize the customer journey – which in its turn can increase your revenue by up to 15% according to McKinsey research. Yet, many website owners are still hesitant about adding customer feedback forms to their websites. Some believe it’s pointless because too few people respond to feedback requests anyway. Others are only interested in the opinion of paying customers. But how do you find out why some people don’t become your customers if you never ask? At Getsitecontrol, we believe that collecting customer feedback is a must. And the earlier in the funnel you start doing it – the better. Even if just few people care to respond, you’ll already get a better idea on which step might be the bottleneck for higher conversions. So why wait?

In this post, we’ll show you 7 examples of customer feedback forms you can add to your website within minutes. Those forms may be displayed as slide-ins, panels, or modal popups like this one:

The best part? No coding involved here. All you need to do is register an account at Getsitecontrol – a no-code app to increase website conversions. To start using it, install its plugin from the WordPress repository if your website is on WordPress. If you’re using any other platform, simply copy and paste a tiny code snippet to the code of your website. Don’t worry, you don’t have to understand coding, it’s a basic Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V action. Here is a short four-step instruction on how to do it in less than 2 minutes. Now, after we’ve sorted that out, let’s move on to reviewing the 7 customer feedback forms that will help you understand your audience better. We’ve broadly divided them into survey-type forms and contact forms with open-ended questions. How to use Getsitecontrol surveys to collect customer feedback Surveys are the easiest way to get feedback. And they are no-brainers to analyze! The best practice when conducting a survey, is to keep the number of questions under 5 and only ask what’s truly important. Another rule of thumb – always to randomize the answer order so that each respondent would see it differently and you would avoid the so-called “response bias”. Getsitecontrol survey builder allows you to create a proper customer feedback form within minutes. Just choose a template from the gallery and customize it according to your needs. The most popular types of surveys to start with, are: Net Promoter Score

Customer Effort Score

The Likert scale Once you’re done with the content, you can use the Targeting settings to create the conditions for the survey to appear on the page. For instance, you may want to place it on selected pages of your website. Or you may only want to survey returning visitors. Or those who have shown genuine interest in your content by visiting more than 2 pages in a single session. Below, you’ll see how other businesses use survey-type customer feedback forms on their websites. 1. Create page-related surveys based on the funnel stage You don’t want to have the same poll on every page. Instead, think of the customer journey and the context. For example, at the very top of the funnel you might want to ask: How did you hear about us?

What is your job title?

Have you found what you were looking for? Ecommpay shows this survey several seconds after you enter the homepage. And at the same time, you can place purchase-related questions on purchase-related pages where they will be most relevant and unobtrusive. Here is a great page-specific survey example by Workshare. The bottom line is, there is a time and a place for each user interaction and if you decide to employ surveys to collect customer feedback, make sure to strategize their placement. 2. Add an exit survey to find out why people abandon your website The exit-intent technology is widely used to prevent shopping cart abandonment, but it can serve very well for any website. QuickStop is preparing for a campaign on Kickstarter and uses exit survey to learn why visitors are leaving their landing page. A website exit survey is an excellent idea for a customer feedback form because it helps you quickly understand why people leave your website without taking the action you expect them to take. To display a survey right before your website visitors hit the X button, use Getsitecontrol Targeting settings. Use Getsitecontrol exit-intent feature to show a survey right before someone wants to hit the X button. 3. Let customers rate your product/content/service

It is only natural to strive for optimization, and star rating widgets are an easy way to quickly identify soft spots. Besides, they require minimum effort from a visitor. Here are the types of questions you may want to put on this customer feedback form: Is the product description sufficient?

Does your F.A.Q. contain enough information to help you make a decision?

How intuitive is the checkout process? Sure, you won’t get detailed responses, but you’ll get alerted if there is a step requiring immediate attention. 4. Use lead magnets to encourage visitors to share their thoughts Muves, a moving company offers 10 free moving boxes in exchange for information and an email. Typically, the number of your website visitors willing to participate in a survey is somewhere around 2%. It’s not too surprising, given that essentially, they are spending time answering the questions and not getting anything in return. It’s in your power, however, to increase that number by offering an incentive. Such an incentive is called a lead magnet, and it can be anything valuable to your audience: a discount, free shipping, an eBook, or a toolkit. Unlike popup survey forms, contact forms are less prominent. But they are important to have because when those few proactive visitors decide to share their thoughts or ask a question – they should be able to do so instantly. An oversight of many website owners is to hide feedback forms somewhere at the bottom of the page where not every visitor will even scroll to. Don’t hope that the audience will persistently look for ways to contact you. Instead, take the initiative and make the first step toward the conversation. Here are four examples of smart contact form placement. 1. Have a floating customer feedback form Contact forms are somewhat supplementary. There is no need to make them pop up upon entrance and interrupt user experience. Your goal is merely to make your contact form noticeable. Think of it as a sales associate who doesn’t jump on you offering assistance the second you enter the store – yet always staying in sight in case you have a question.

Floating bars and tabs serve this purpose very well. Above is a great example of a floating “Contact us” bar that stays on the page as you scroll down. 2. Ask if help needed with a time-delayed pop-up When someone spends more than few seconds on a webpage, chances are, they found what they were looking for. And if this is the page where a visitor is supposed to take action or make an important decision, you might want to be a bit more proactive than just having a static contact form within sight. Here is a contact form popping up on UserSnap pricing page: It appears just a few seconds after landing and doesn’t interrupt user experience meanwhile politely offering assistance. Good job, Usersnap. To create a delayed popup in Getsitecontrol, open the Targeting tab when setting up a new customer feedback form. Then remove the default condition, click +Add condition link and choose Time on page. Just like the time spent on a page, the number of pages visited during one session may indicate two things. A visitor is either interested in learning more about your business, or he is looking for a particular piece of information. If your website navigation has been thoroughly thought through, the latter shouldn’t take too many clicks to accomplish. However, at this point – as we go back to the sales associate analogy – a polite query will look quite opportunely. You can select to display the form after a visitor views X pages on your website using the Targeting settings in Getsitecontrol. Final Thoughts We’ve provided you with a few ways to place a customer feedback form efficiently on a website. Hopefully, at least one of them aligns with your goals. Here are some of the takeaways: If you need to collect information from your website visitors in bulk, a survey is your best bet. Rating widgets won’t provide you with detailed feedback, but they will serve as a quick quality check. Finally, if all you want is to provide visitors with an easy way to leave feedback or ask questions that don’t require immediate answers, a contact form should be sufficient. Remember that it’s equally important what, when and how you’re asking your visitors to do. And if you’re using Getsitecontrol, make sure to explore Targeting settings to choose the right conditions for displaying the widget.

