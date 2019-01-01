To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once. Here’s how to add the script to a website:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Open the code of your website and find the closing </body> tag at the bottom of the page: