How to use the email editor

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/email-editor

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, we’ll go over the email editor controls and show you how to create beautiful, engaging emails for your subscribers.

Feel free to use the shortcut menu to navigate the content of this article.

1. Create a new email

Whether you're creating an email for an automation or a broadcast, you'll have 3 options to get started:

The 3 options to create an email: Start from scratch, Use premade emails, Reuse my emails

  1. Start from scratch — you’ll need to type the text, format it, and add visuals and buttons to the email from scratch, without using a template.

  2. Use premade emails — you can use pre-designed email templates from the gallery.

The template gallery

All templates can be edited to your taste.

  1. Reuse my emails — you’ll use one of the emails you have created in Getsitecontrol.

You can choose from the emails you have recently created, or select one of the templates you have previously saved:

he ‘My templates’ section of the email editor

Let’s take a closer look at the editing options now 👇

Text formatting options

In the top-left corner, you’ll find all the text formatting options available:

The text formatting options in the top-left corner of the screen

To apply any of the following stylistic changes, make sure to select the necessary piece of text first. Follows a detailed description of each one of these controls. Feel free to skip to the next section if their functioning is obvious to you.

Use the Style menu to create headings of 3 levels, quotes, and notes to better organize your email.

The Style menu in the email editor

Click the B button to make the text bold, the I button to italicize the text, and the U button to underline the text.

The Link button allows you to attach a link to a piece of text:

Attaching a link to a piece of text in the email

Use the A button to change the color of the text and its background (the latter creates an effect of highlighted text):

Use the Alignment options to align the text to the left, center, and right sides respectively.

The last two buttons from this section Bulleted Numbered allow you to create a bullet list and a numbered list.

Let’s move on to the buttons on the right side of the screen.

Visual elements of the email

The controls in this section allow you to add visual elements to your email, namely:

  • Images and GIFs
  • CTA buttons
  • Coupon boxes
  • Dividers
  • Countdown timers (Pro plans only)
  • Product cards (Pro plans only)

The +Insert menu on the right side of the screen

Below is a more in-depth description of these options.

💡 If you’re using a template that already features any of these elements, just click on them to open their settings or delete them.

Image

Select Image to add an image or a GIF to your email. You can choose one from the built-in gallery or upload a creative from your device.

Choosing an image from the built-in gallery

To resize the image or GIF, drag the arrows in the bottom right corner.

In the settings, you can also assign a specific URL to the image click. This is a good idea if you’re featuring a product and want people to land on the product page if they click on the image.

Assigning a URL to the image click

Shopify

If you’re a user of our Shopify app, you’ll be able to assign 3 more actions to the image click: Buy now, Add to cart, and Apply discount:

The three Shopify-specific actions: Buy now, Add to cart, and Apply discount

If you select Buy now or Add to cart, you can choose a product variant from your store and let your customers start their shopping journey right from the inbox. You can also apply an automatic discount to the click:

Choosing the product variant and applying a discount code

If you select Apply discount, you’ll need to select the discount code that will be applied to the cart upon click, and decide where you want to redirect your customers: your store’s Homepage, the Checkout page, or the Cart page:

Selecting a discount code and redirecting email readers

The following controls allow you to align the image to the left, center, or right side of the email and adjust the top and bottom paddings:

The image settings: alignment and padding controls

Button (call-to-action)

Select Button to add a CTA button taking the recipients to the URL of your choice:

Assigning an Open URL action to the button click

Shopify

If you’re on Shopify, you’ll be able to assign 3 more actions to the button click: Buy now, Add to cart, and Apply discount:

The three Shopify-specific actions: Buy now, Add to cart, and Apply discount

If you select Buy now or Add to cart, you can choose a product variant from your store and let your customers start their shopping journey right from the inbox. You can also apply an automatic discount to the click:

Selecting a product variant and a discount code

If you select Apply discount, you’ll need to select the discount code that will be applied to the cart upon click, and decide where you want to redirect your customers:

Selecting a discount code and redirecting email readers

When you’re done setting up the action, style the button to match the design and color palette of your email:

Button settings: Text, Action, Colors, Shape, Alignment, Paddings

Coupon box

Coupon boxes (Coupon) allow you to conveniently display discount coupon codes. You can add one to your email and use the settings to customize its color, shape, alignment, and paddings:

Coupon box settings: Text, Colors, Shape, Alignment, Paddings

Divider

Dividers Divider allow you to break your email content into sections.

For example, if you want to visually separate your email's signature, a divider will help you do that.

You can position dividers wherever you prefer and change their color, size, width, style, and paddings:

Divider styling options: Colors, Size, Width, Style, Paddings

Countdown timer (Pro feature)

❗This feature is only available for Pro and Pro Max users.

The countdown feature (Timer) lets you add a countdown timer to your email. Use it to add a sense of urgency to your offers or create hype for an event (e.g. start of a promo, launch of a new product or store, etc.).

The countdown timer settings

The first control lets you choose between an evergreen timer and a fixed-date timer.

The evergreen timer starts the countdown when the email lands in the recipient's inbox; it counts down the number of hours or days you’ve set up.

Choosing between Evergreen and Fixed-date timer

The fixed-date timer will display the time remaining until a date and time of your choosing.

Setting up a fixed-date timer

Use Captions to rewrite the time units if your subscribers’ language is different from English.

The Captions settings

Choose among 4 different styles for your countdown timer:

Change the font to match it with the style of the rest of your email:

Changing the font of the timer

Use the following two sections to change the color theme ( 1 ) and align the countdown timer to the right, center, or left sides of the email ( 2 ):

Resizing the timer, the Colors and Alignment controls

Use the last control on the panel to adjust the top and bottom paddings:

Adjusting the padding settings

Product cards (Pro feature)

❗This feature is only available for Pro and Pro Max users.

Product cards let you display shoppable cards featuring your products in your emails. Here’s what they look like:

Example of product cards

💡 Physical products aren’t the only use case for cards. You can also use product cards to feature blog articles, services, upcoming events, and anything else.

Click the +Add product link to add new cards. Next, enter the link you want to assign to the card, select an image, and enter your product details:

Setting up the product card

Shopify

If you’re on Shopify, you’ll be able to select a product directly from your store’s database:

This will save you time because the product details will be fetched from the store.

Also, you’ll be able to assign 3 different actions to the CTA button: Open product page, Buy now, and Add to cart:

The 3 actions available for CTA buttons

If you select Buy now or Add to cart, you’ll also be able to automatically apply a discount code of your choosing (among the ones that are currently active on your store):

Applying a discount code to the product

Once you’ve added all the products, proceed to style your cards using the controls on the right panel:

The product cards styling controls in the right panel

Choose the number of columns per row and select an image ratio: square images, portrait images, or the original image format:

The Column count and Image ratio controls in the product cards styling settings

Align the text of the cards to one side or center it:

The Alignment control in the product cards styling settings

Choose a shape for the buttons:

The Button shape control in the product cards styling settings

Choose the color theme and adjust the top and bottom paddings:

The Colors, Top padding, and Bottom padding controls in the product cards styling settings

This concludes the list of visual elements you can add to your email. Now let’s move on to the email display settings.

Email display settings

Using the menu on the right, you’ll be able to edit the following elements of your email:

  • Subject
  • Preview
  • Sender ( From )
  • Contact email address ( Reply-to address )
  • Preheader
  • Header
  • Footer

The Subject, Preview, From, and Reply-to address fields, Preheader, Header, and Footer sections in the email editor

This is what the Sender, Subject, and Preview will look like in your subscribers’ inbox:

What the Sender, Subject, and Preview will look like in a Gmail inbox

The Reply-to address is the address where the recipients will be able to send their responses.

The Preheader is the section above the email itself. In Getsitecontrol, it features a View in browser link and an optional message.

The Preheader settings in the email editor

The link to the web version of the email is useful in case your recipient’s email client displays the email incorrectly. However, it’s possible to disable the preheader if you don’t want to display it.

The Header is the section at the very top of the email:

The header section and header settings in the email editor

The header settings will allow you to:

  • create a menu featuring links to your web pages
  • display your brand’s logo
  • adjust the paddings
  • change the color theme
  • adjust the thickness of the divider.

If you don’t want a header in your email, you can simply disable it.

The Footer is the section below the main part of the email. It allows for adding text as well as clickable social media icons:

The Footer and Footer settings in the email editor

The text area is typically used to display the company’s name and address, but feel free to use it for any other purpose.

Appearance

In the right-side menu, you’ll also find the Appearance section. Use it to select a font for your email, change the color theme, and adjust the border settings:

The Appearance settings in the email editor

Variables

Getsitecontrol’s Dynamic Text Replacement feature allows you to use variables in the text of the email, Subject, Preview, Header, and Footer.

The {var} menu in the email editor

Variables pull data from the form fields. Using variables will help you create more personalized emails for your subscribers.π

Click the Var icon to add variables to your email. For example, you can use variables to display the subscriber’s name in the email subject:

Name variable in the Subject of the email

Addressing your subscribers by name will make them feel valued and make your message more effective. When used in the subject, it may also help you increase email open rate.

When you are done editing your email, you can save it as a template to reuse it in other automations or broadcasts in the future:

Saving the email as a template

You can create a new template or edit an existing one.

Once that is done, you are ready for the last step.

2. Test the email

From the menu on the right, click Send test email and add your email address:

Sending a test email

Proceed to Send the email you’ve just crafted to your inbox. Make sure there are no layout issues, both on your desktop and mobile devices. Most people check their emails on their smartphones, so the mobile version needs to be spot on.

The emails you create in Getsitecontrol also feature a preview link you can share with your colleagues or clients:

The Get preview link button in the email editor

The preview allows you to check the mobile version of the email as well:

Mobile view of the email preview

When everything is ready, hit Save & close.

Now that you know the ins and outs of the email editor, it’s time to start experimenting with emails in your Getsitecontrol dashboard.

Should you need help creating or editing your emails, do not hesitate to reach out to our Tech Support team.

Browse by category

Installation 

17 articles

Integrations 

31 articles

For developers 

2 articles

General 

9 articles

Account management 

4 articles

Targeting 

1 article

For affiliates 

1 article

CSS editor 

4 articles

Email marketing 

3 articles