How to create an email template

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to create, save, and reuse email templates.

Create a template

You can save any email as a template directly from the email editor.

Once your email is ready, click the Save template button in the top-left corner:

At this point, you can create a new template, in which case you’ll enter a name for it, or you can replace an existing template by selecting it from the list of your templates.

Reuse a template

You can use previously saved templates when creating emails for broadcasts or automations.