How to use email Broadcasts

Email broadcasts allow you to send an email to your subscribers in bulk. You can use broadcasts to let people know about an ongoing promo, a new product or collection launch, the return of a beloved product in stock, and any other piece of news you’d like to share with your audience.

You can craft your email and send it immediately, or schedule it for a specific date and time.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the creation and launch of your first email broadcast, and show you all the options this feature offers.

1. Create the broadcast

For starters, log in to your Getsitecontrol account and switch to the Broadcasts tab.

Next, click + Create broadcast .

2. Select the recipients

From the broadcast main screen, click + Add condition .

The following menu with the available conditions will open:

From this menu, you can choose the conditions that your contacts need to meet to be included in the broadcast. If you don’t select any conditions, the broadcast will be sent to everyone in your contact list.

Let’s briefly discuss each condition.

Tag

Use this condition if you want to target contacts who have certain tags. To learn more about assigning tags to your contacts, watch our video tutorial.

Segment

Use this condition to target contacts who belong to specific segments in your database. To learn more about audience segmentation, read this dedicated article on our blog.

Marketing status

There are two marketing statuses in this menu: subscribed and unsubscribed. Use this condition if you need to target those who’re subscribed to your newsletters or those who’ve unsubscribed from your emails, separately.

Email address

Your contacts’ emails have to match/partially match/not match a particular value to be included in the broadcast. For example, this condition can exclude your company email domain from the email broadcast, or exclude other email domains, like gmail.com, yahoo.com, etc.

Phone number

Your contacts’ phone numbers have to match/partially match/not match a specific value to be included in the broadcast. This condition can be used to target/exclude specific prefixes, for example.

First name

Your contacts’ first names need to match/partially match/not match a specific value to receive your email broadcast.

Last name

Your contacts’ last names need to match/partially match/not match a specific value to receive your email broadcast.

Country

Your contacts need to be from a specific country or area to get your email.

❗The system detects the location of the contacts from their browser settings. The system has no way of detecting whether a contact is using a VPN.

It’s possible to assign more than one value to the same condition, for example to target contacts from several countries:

You can also combine different conditions to create a set:

When the conditions are connected by an AND operator, all conditions must be true for the contact to be included in the broadcast.

When the conditions are connected by an OR operator, at least one condition must be fulfilled for the contact to be included in the broadcast.

Once you’ve selected the conditions in the Recipients section, it’s time to create your email.

3. Craft your email