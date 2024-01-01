How to send emails from your domain

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to change the sender domain of your emails to your domain.

By default, all emails are sent from Getsitecontrol’s shared domain, noreply@postie.getsitecontrol.com . If you want to send emails to your subscribers from your domain, you need to set up a custom domain.

Create a custom domain

From the email screen, click on the Edit button next to the sender:

Proceed to Manage domains to create a new domain.

Click the +Add domain button to add a new domain to your account, and enter your domain name:

❗ Please note that you can only use one domain name per Getsitecontrol account. In other words, if you have multiple Getsitecontrol accounts, you’ll need to use different domains for each.

Verify your domain

Click Verify records and wait for the verification procedure to be completed.

Once your DNS records have been verified, click Done .

Enter custom domain details

Next, go back to your email screen and select your newly added domain from the dropdown list:

Enter your name, email address, and reply-to address in the corresponding fields:

The Email address is what your subscribers will see as the sender of your emails. The Reply-to address is where you will receive responses from your subscribers.

And that’s it, your setup is complete:

If you're having trouble setting up your email sender, feel free to contact our Tech Support team. We're here to help!