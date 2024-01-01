How to add a countdown timer to your email

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add a countdown timer to your emails.

❗Please note that this feature is only available for Pro and Pro Max users.

Add the countdown timer

A Countdown timer can add a sense of urgency to your offers or create hype for an event (e.g. start of a promo, launch of a new product or store, etc.).

To add a timer to your email, click the +Insert button on the right side of the screen:

To change the style, countdown mode, and other details, you’ll be using the settings on the right panel.

The first control lets you choose between an evergreen timer and a fixed-date timer.

The evergreen timer starts the countdown when the email lands in the recipient's inbox; it counts down the number of hours or days you’ve set up. This countdown mode is optimal if you’re sending a limited-time offer expiring within hours or days.

The fixed-date timer will display the remaining time until the date and time you choose. This mode is optimal if you want to create a sense of urgency or anticipation before a certain date.

Style the countdown timer

You can choose among 4 different styles for your countdown timer: