How to add a countdown timer to your email

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/email-countdown-timer

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add a countdown timer to your emails.

❗Please note that this feature is only available for Pro and Pro Max users.

Add the countdown timer

A Countdown timer can add a sense of urgency to your offers or create hype for an event (e.g. start of a promo, launch of a new product or store, etc.).

To add a timer to your email, click the +Insert button on the right side of the screen:

Adding a countdown timer to the email

To change the style, countdown mode, and other details, you’ll be using the settings on the right panel.

The countdown timer settings

Choose between evergreen and fixed-date

The first control lets you choose between an evergreen timer and a fixed-date timer.

The evergreen timer starts the countdown when the email lands in the recipient's inbox; it counts down the number of hours or days you’ve set up. This countdown mode is optimal if you’re sending a limited-time offer expiring within hours or days.

The fixed-date timer will display the remaining time until the date and time you choose. This mode is optimal if you want to create a sense of urgency or anticipation before a certain date.

Style the countdown timer

You can choose among 4 different styles for your countdown timer:

Choosing a Style for the countdown timer

Using the Font menu, you can pick a different font style, including the stylized fonts for Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day.

Use the Alignment control ( 1 ) to align the countdown timer to the sides, center it, or expand it to the full width of the email. The following control ( 2 ) allows you to change the color theme:

The Alignment control and color theme

When you’re satisfied with the result, Save & close the email.

Should you need help creating or editing your emails, do not hesitate to reach out to our Tech Support team.

