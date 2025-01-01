How to dynamically display products in emails

In this guide, you’ll learn how to display products dynamically in your emails. Getsitecontrol offers this option in three different email automations:

Follow the steps below to set up dynamic products for your emails.

Add the dynamic items element to the email

Click the +Insert button in the email editor and select the items element from the menu:

This element may be called Abandoned items , Purchased items , or Fulfilled items , depending on the type of automation you’re building. Regardless, these elements work in the same way: they dynamically display the products (abandoned, purchased, or shipped), and feature buttons that allow customers to view the products in your store.

On the right-side panel, you’ll see the element settings:

The product image, name, price, and quantity will be automatically fetched from your store, but you can adjust the design, placement, and colors of these elements.

Below is a walkthrough of the available options.

Style the product images

Open the Images block and proceed to style the product images. You can adjust the following parameters:

Image ratio: square, portrait, or original (the image format from your store)

Radius: the degree of rounding of the image corners

Border: the thickness of the border; if set to 0px, no border will appear

Border color

The toggle in the top-right corner allows you to enable/disable product images altogether:

Style the buttons

All buttons in the items element lead to the corresponding product pages on your store.

To adjust the appearance of the buttons, open the Buttons block. The settings allow you to customize the following:

Button text

Style: Solid, Outline, or plain Text

Radius: the degree of rounding of the button corners

Button color and Button text color

In the top-right corner, you’ll find the toggle to enable/disable buttons altogether.

Select product details to display

Open the Items block and choose what information you want to display about the featured products:

Price

Description (information about the specific product variant)

Quantity

Set the cart price format

Lastly, open the Cart price block to adjust the format and label of the cart price. You can display the cart price as:

Subtotal: the price before discounts, taxes, and fees

Total: the price after applying all the above

In the top-right corner, you’ll find the toggle to enable/disable the cart price altogether.

To further customize the appearance of your items element, take advantage of the container settings.

When you’re satisfied with your work, Save & close the email.

Should you need help creating or editing your emails, do not hesitate to reach out to our Tech Support team.