In this guide, you'll learn how to set up a Fulfilled order automation in Getsitecontrol. This type of automation is triggered when you fulfill a customer’s order. An order is considered fulfilled after you’ve prepared and shipped all items from the order to the customer. Read Shopify’s topic on order fulfillment for more information.

1. Create a Fulfilled order automation

Open the Automations tab and click +Create automation . Select Fulfilled order as the automation trigger:

2. Set filters for the automation

By default, this type of automation is triggered a few seconds after you mark a customer’s order as ‘fulfilled’ in your Shopify admin. You can set filters to include only specific customers in the automation.

Open the Filters section and click +Add condition . From the menu, select the conditions that will trigger the automation.

You’ll find the most popular conditions for this type of automation under Order . Here is a more detailed breakdown of these conditions:

Total price allows you to target customers who have spent more than, less than, or a given amount on their fulfilled order

Items count allows you to target customers who have purchased more than, fewer than, or a given number of items

Product and Variant allow you to target customers who have purchased a specific product/variant.

📌 Learn more about filtering contacts in the Beginner’s Guide to Automations.

If you apply multiple conditions at once, choose the appropriate operator to connect them:

Choose ‘OR’ to trigger the automation for customers meeting at least one condition .

to trigger the automation for customers meeting . Choose ‘AND’ to trigger the automation for customers meeting all the conditions.

3. Add actions to the automation

Next, open the actions menu and start building your sequence. You can select any actions in the menu, but the most relevant for this type of automation are the following:

Send Email : allows you to compose and send an email to the customers included in the automation

Add Delay : inserts a delay between actions, which is crucial when sending multiple emails within the same automation

Assign Tag : adds a tag of your choice to the customers included in the automation

Combine the actions in the sequence any way you like. To perform different actions for different customers, leave the general filters section empty (top of the screen) and set filters for individual actions instead.

When you are done, move on to the next and final step.

4. Activate the automation

Lastly, activate the automation and leave the screen:

You can activate and deactivate automations from the Automations tab of the dashboard as well:

And that’s it, your Fulfilled order automation is ready.

If you need assistance with the automation setup or anything else, do not hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.