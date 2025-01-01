This type of automation is triggered when customers initiate checkout but leave before completing the purchase. Specifically, the automation activates 20 minutes after a customer initiates checkout if the purchase remains incomplete.

In this guide, you'll learn how to set up a Checkout abandonment automation in Getsitecontrol.

1. Create a Checkout abandonment automation

In the Automations tab, click +Create automation , and select Checkout abandonment as the automation trigger:

2. Create a checkout abandonment email

Select Send email from the list of available actions.

Create an abandonment email from scratch or use a customizable template. You’ll find relevant templates under ‘Checkout abandonment’ and ‘Abandonment’ in the gallery:

Below are the key elements you should include in your checkout abandonment email.

Add a ‘Resume checkout’ button

Add a button that allows customers to resume their checkout directly from the email. This button automatically redirects customers to the checkout page, where they find the items they left in the cart.

Open the +Insert menu and select Button :

On the right panel, click +Add action , and select Continue checkout :

Add an ‘Abandoned items’ element

Add an Abandoned items element to display the abandoned products in the email.

Open the + Insert menu and select Abandoned items :

Add a reply-to address

Make sure to include a reply-to address in your email, allowing potential customers to easily reach out with any questions.

Open the Sender section from the side menu and enter your email address in the corresponding field:

When you’re satisfied with the email you’ve created, click Save & close .

3. Create the rest of the sequence

Open the Actions menu and add more actions to the automation to create a sequence.

Select Send email to send another email to your customers

to send another email to your customers Select Add delay to add a waiting time in your sequence

to add a waiting time in your sequence Select Assign tag to add a tag to the customers included in the automation

Here is an example of sequence you can create for a checkout abandonment automation:

Drag the actions to position them where you want in the sequence. When you’re happy with the setup, move on to the next step.

4. Set filters for the automation (optional)

By default, this type of automation is triggered for all customers who abandon checkout. However, you can set filters to trigger the automation only for specific customers.

On the automation screen, open the Filters section and proceed to +Add condition . From the menu, select the conditions to trigger your automation.

The most relevant conditions for this type of automation are listed under the Checkout label. These conditions allow you to target:

Customers who were about to spend more than, less than, or a given amount on their order ( Total price )

) Customers who were about to purchase more than, fewer than, or a given number of items ( Items count )

) Customers who were about to purchase a specific product or variant ( Product , Variant ).

Find more information about conditions in the Beginner’s Guide to Automations.

❗If you decide to apply multiple conditions to your automation, remember:

Connecting the conditions with an ‘OR’ operator triggers the automation for customers who meet at least one of the conditions .

operator triggers the automation for customers who meet . Connecting the conditions with an ‘AND’ operator triggers the automation for customers who meet all the conditions.

You can also set filters for specific actions within the automation. For example, you may want to tag only the customers who purchased a specific product:

5. Activate the automation

When you’re done setting up the sequence, activate the automation and then exit the screen.

As an alternative, you can activate and deactivate automations from the Automations tab of the dashboard:

And that’s it, your Checkout abandonment automation is ready.

If you need assistance creating the email or setting up the automation, do not hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.