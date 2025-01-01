📌 For general information on automations, refer to the Beginner’s Guide .

❗ This feature is only available in the Getsitecontrol app for Shopify .

In this guide, you'll learn how to set up a New order automation in Getsitecontrol. This type of automation is triggered when customers place an order in your store. It can be any order or an order that satisfies specific conditions (total price, number of items, items purchased, etc.).

1. Create a New order automation

In the Automations tab, click + Create automation , and select New order as the trigger:

2. Set conditions for the automation

On the automation screen, click Conditions and proceed to +Add condition . From the menu, select the conditions that will trigger your automation.

Beyond the standard set of conditions, common to all automation types, the New order automation features additional conditions that allow you to target:

customers who have spent more than, less than, or a given amount on their order

customers who have bought more than, fewer than, or a given number of items

or customers who have bought a specific product or variant

You can combine different conditions to refine your target audience.

If you connect the conditions with an ‘AND’ operator, a contact must fulfill all the conditions to be included in the automation.

If you connect the conditions with an ‘OR’ operator, a contact must fulfill at least one of them to be included in the automation.

❗ If you leave the conditions section empty, the automation will be launched for each customer placing an order in your store.

3. Create an automation sequence

Next, open the Actions menu and start building a sequence. For example, to include emails in the automation, select Send email ; to tag customers based on their orders, select Assign tag .

You can also set up different actions for different customers within the same automation. In this case, leave the conditions section at the top of the screen blank, and set conditions for the actions individually, to ensure each action is performed for the right customer.

4. Activate the automation

When you are done adding actions to your automation, activate it and exit the automation screen:

As an alternative, you can activate and deactivate automations from the Automations tab of the dashboard:

And that’s it, your New order automation is ready.

