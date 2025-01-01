How to set up a New Order automation

In this guide, you'll learn how to set up a New order automation in Getsitecontrol. This type of automation is triggered when customers place an order in your store. It can be any order or an order that satisfies specific conditions (total price, number of items, items purchased, etc.).

❗ This feature is only available in the Getsitecontrol app for Shopify.

📌 For general information on automations, refer to the Beginner’s Guide.

1. Create a New order automation

In the Automations tab, click + Create automation, and select New order as the trigger:

Choosing the automation trigger: ‘New order’

2. Set conditions for the automation

On the automation screen, click Conditions and proceed to +Add condition. From the menu, select the conditions that will trigger your automation.

Adding conditions to the automation

Beyond the standard set of conditions, common to all automation types, the New order automation features additional conditions that allow you to target:

  • customers who have spent more than, less than, or a given amount on their order
  • customers who have bought more than, fewer than, or a given number of items
  • or customers who have bought a specific product or variant

The conditions available for the ‘New order’ type of automation

You can combine different conditions to refine your target audience.

If you connect the conditions with an ‘AND’ operator, a contact must fulfill all the conditions to be included in the automation.

If you connect the conditions with an ‘OR’ operator, a contact must fulfill at least one of them to be included in the automation.

Connecting two conditions with an ‘OR’ operator

❗ If you leave the conditions section empty, the automation will be launched for each customer placing an order in your store.

3. Create an automation sequence

Next, open the Actions menu and start building a sequence. For example, to include emails in the automation, select Send email; to tag customers based on their orders, select Assign tag.

Adding actions to the sequence from the ‘Actions’ menu

You can also set up different actions for different customers within the same automation. In this case, leave the conditions section at the top of the screen blank, and set conditions for the actions individually, to ensure each action is performed for the right customer.

Assigning conditions to each action instead of the whole automation

4. Activate the automation

When you are done adding actions to your automation, activate it and exit the automation screen:

Activating the automation and exiting the screen

As an alternative, you can activate and deactivate automations from the Automations tab of the dashboard:

Activating/deactivating the automation from the ‘Automations’ tab

And that’s it, your New order automation is ready.

If you need assistance with the automation setup or anything else, do not hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.

