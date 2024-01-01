How to assign actions to email clicks

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to assign different actions to clicks on CTA buttons and other elements of your emails, such as:

Images

Buttons on product cards

Scrolling text banners

To assign an action to any of these elements, open the element’s settings (right panel), click +Add action , and select the action from the menu:

You can set up an Open URL action for clicks on CTA buttons and other email elements. When a recipient clicks on any of them, they’ll be redirected to a page of your choice.

If you’re on Shopify, you can assign 3 more actions to the button/element click:

Buy now

Add to cart

Apply discount

By choosing Buy now , you'll lead your customers directly to checkout, enabling them to instantly purchase the product you've selected from your Shopify database.

By choosing Add to cart , you'll seamlessly add the product of your choice to your customers' cart, redirecting them accordingly.

Together with these actions, you can also apply an automatic discount to the click:

Opt for Apply discount to directly apply a discount to your customers' shopping cart. Simply select the active discount code from your store and decide where you want to redirect your customers: to the homepage, cart page, or checkout.

Should you need help setting up actions for your email clicks, do not hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.