How to assign actions to email clicks

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/assign-actions-to-email-clicks

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to assign different actions to clicks on CTA buttons and other elements of your emails, such as:

To assign an action to any of these elements, open the element’s settings (right panel), click +Add action, and select the action from the menu:

Assigning an action to a button click

You can set up an Open URL action for clicks on CTA buttons and other email elements. When a recipient clicks on any of them, they’ll be redirected to a page of your choice.

If you’re on Shopify, you can assign 3 more actions to the button/element click:

  • Buy now
  • Add to cart
  • Apply discount

The three Shopify-specific actions: Buy now, Add to cart, and Apply discount

By choosing Buy now, you'll lead your customers directly to checkout, enabling them to instantly purchase the product you've selected from your Shopify database.

By choosing Add to cart, you'll seamlessly add the product of your choice to your customers' cart, redirecting them accordingly.

Together with these actions, you can also apply an automatic discount to the click:

Selecting a product variant and a discount code

Opt for Apply discount to directly apply a discount to your customers' shopping cart. Simply select the active discount code from your store and decide where you want to redirect your customers: to the homepage, cart page, or checkout.

Selecting a discount code and redirecting email readers

Should you need help setting up actions for your email clicks, do not hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.

