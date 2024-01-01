How to add product cards to your email
Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to effectively showcase your products in your emails using product cards.
❗Please note that this feature is only available for Pro and Pro Max users.
Add product cards to the email
Product cards let you display shoppable cards featuring your products in your emails.
To add product cards to your email, select this option from the
+Insert menu at the top of the screen:
Set up the product cards
In the product cards settings, click
+Add product to add a product to the card. Next, enter the link you want to assign to the card (usually, it’s the link to the product page), select a product image, and enter the product details:
As a Shopify user, you’ll be able to assign 3 different actions to the CTA button:
- Open product page,
- Buy now
- Add to cart
Style the cards
Once you’ve added all the products, proceed to style your cards using the controls on the right panel:
Choose the number of columns per row and select an image ratio: square images, portrait images, or the original image format. Use the ‘Alignment’ control to align the text of the cards to one side or center it.
Adjust the image corner radius and button corner radius to match the design of the rest of the email. Use thebuttons to select the corners that you wish to round.
Lastly, choose the color theme for your product cards.
When you’re satisfied with your work,
Save & close the email.
Alternative uses for product cards
Products aren’t the only use case for cards. You can also use product cards to feature blog articles, services, upcoming events, and anything else.
Should you need help creating or editing your emails, do not hesitate to reach out to our Tech Support team.