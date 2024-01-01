How to add product cards to your email

Getsitecontrol allows you to create emails and send them to your contacts as a part of automated workflows or broadcasts.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to effectively showcase your products in your emails using product cards.

❗Please note that this feature is only available for Pro and Pro Max users.

Add product cards to the email

Product cards let you display shoppable cards featuring your products in your emails.

To add product cards to your email, select this option from the +Insert menu at the top of the screen:

Set up the product cards

In the product cards settings, click +Add product to add a product to the card. Next, enter the link you want to assign to the card (usually, it’s the link to the product page), select a product image, and enter the product details:

If you’re on Shopify, you’ll be able to select a product directly from your store’s database. This will save you time because the product details will be fetched from the store.

As a Shopify user, you’ll be able to assign 3 different actions to the CTA button:

Open product page,

Buy now

Add to cart

Style the cards

Once you’ve added all the products, proceed to style your cards using the controls on the right panel: