How to authenticate a domain with Cloudflare

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your Cloudflare domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your domain settings

For starters, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Open the ‘Domain Registration’ section and select ‘Manage Domains’.

Find your domain and click Manage.

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Find the ‘DNS’ item on the left-side menu and select ‘Records’. Click the Add record button:

Select CNAME from the ‘Type’ dropdown list.

Enter mte1._domainkey in the ‘Name’ field.

Proceed to enter dkim1.mandrillapp.com in the ‘Target’ field.

Set the ‘Proxy status’ to ‘off’, leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’, and disable the ‘Flatten’ toggle.

Click Save.

Next, repeat the process for a second CNAME record.

Click the Add record button and select CNAME from the ‘Type’ list.

Enter mte2._domainkey in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter dkim2.mandrillapp.com in the ‘Target’ field.

Set the ‘Proxy status’ to ‘off’, leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’, and disable the ‘Flatten’ toggle.

Click Save.

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click the Add record button and select TXT from the ‘Type’ list.

Enter _dmarc in the ‘Name’ field.

Leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’.

Proceed to enter “v=DMARC1; p=none” in the ‘Content’ field.

Click Save.

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Click the Add record button and select TXT from the ‘Type’ list.

Enter @ in the ‘Name’ field.

Leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’.

Next, copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard:

Proceed to paste it into the ‘Content’ field in Cloudflare:

Lastly, click Save.

5. Verify the records

It usually takes about an hour for the new records to take effect, so make sure to wait a bit before you try to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records :

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your Cloudflare domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.