How to authenticate a domain with Cloudflare

How to authenticate a domain with Cloudflare
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/authenticate-cloudflare-domain

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your Cloudflare domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your domain settings

For starters, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Open the ‘Domain Registration’ section and select ‘Manage Domains’.

Find your domain and click Manage.

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Find the ‘DNS’ item on the left-side menu and select ‘Records’. Click the Add record button:

The ‘Records’ subsection with highlighted ‘Add record’ button

Select CNAME from the ‘Type’ dropdown list.

Enter in the ‘Name’ field.

CNAME record type with filled-out ‘Name’ field

Proceed to enter in the ‘Target’ field.

Set the ‘Proxy status’ to ‘off’, leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’, and disable the ‘Flatten’ toggle.

Click Save.

CNAME record with filled-out ‘Target’ field and other settings

Next, repeat the process for a second CNAME record.

Click the Add record button and select CNAME from the ‘Type’ list.

Enter in the ‘Name’ field.

Second CNAME record with filled-out ‘Name’ field

Enter in the ‘Target’ field.

Set the ‘Proxy status’ to ‘off’, leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’, and disable the ‘Flatten’ toggle.

Click Save.

Second CNAME record with filled-out ‘Target’ field and other settings

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click the Add record button and select TXT from the ‘Type’ list.

Enter in the ‘Name’ field.

Leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’.

TXT record (DMARC) with filled-out ‘Name’ field

Proceed to enter in the ‘Content’ field.

TXT record (DMARC) with filled-out ‘Value’ and ‘TTL’ fields

Click Save.

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Click the Add record button and select TXT from the ‘Type’ list.

Enter @ in the ‘Name’ field.

Leave ‘TTL’ on ‘Auto’.

TXT record (Domain ownership) with filled-out ‘Name’ and ‘TTL’ fields

Next, copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard:

The unique value for the domain ownership record in the Getsitecontrol dashboard

Proceed to paste it into the ‘Content’ field in Cloudflare:

TXT record (Domain ownership) with highlighted ‘Content’ field

Lastly, click Save.

5. Verify the records

It usually takes about an hour for the new records to take effect, so make sure to wait a bit before you try to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records:

The ‘Verify records’ button in the ‘DNS records’ window

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your Cloudflare domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.

Related resources

Articles

Browse by category

Widgets 

7 sections

Contacts 

4 videos

Broadcasts 

1 article 1 video

Automations 

10 articles 10 videos

Emails 

12 articles 4 videos