How to authenticate a domain with GoDaddy

How to authenticate a domain with GoDaddy
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/authenticate-godaddy-domain

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your GoDaddy domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your DNS settings

For starters, log in to your GoDaddy account. Open the menu in the top-right corner of the screen and select My products.

Find the domain you want to update and open the domain settings from the menu on the left. Proceed to ‘Manage DNS’:

The ‘Domain’ section in the left menu and ‘Manage DNS’ button

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Switch to the ‘DNS’ tab and click Add New Record.

The DNS tab and ‘Add new record’ button

Select CNAME from the ‘Type’ menu.

Next, enter in the ‘Name’ field.

First CNAME record with filled-out ‘Name’ field

Proceed to enter in the ‘Value’ field.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

First CNAME record with filled-out ‘Value’ and ‘TTL’ fields

Next, click Add More Records.

Select CNAME from the ‘Type’ menu and enter in the ‘Name’ field.

Second CNAME record with filled-out ‘Name’ field

Enter in the ‘Value’ field.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

Second CNAME record with filled-out ‘Value’ and ‘TTL’ fields

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click Add New Record and select TXT from the ‘Type’ menu.

Enter in the ‘Name’ field.

TXT record (DMARC) with filled-out ‘Name’ field

Proceed to enter in the ‘Value’ field.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

TXT record (DMARC) with filled-out ‘Value’ and ‘TTL’ fields

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Click Add New Record and select TXT under ‘Type’.

Enter @ in the ‘Name’ field.

TXT record (Domain ownership) with filled-out ‘Name’ field

Copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard.

The unique value for the domain ownership record in the Getsitecontrol dashboard

And paste it into the ‘Value’ field in GoDaddy.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

TXT record (Domain ownership) with filled-out ‘Value’ and ‘TTL’ fields

Finally, click Save all records.

The ‘Save all records’ button

5. Verify the records

It usually takes about an hour for the new records to take effect, so make sure to wait a bit before you try to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records:

The ‘Verify records’ button in the ‘DNS records’ window

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your GoDaddy domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.

Related resources

Articles

Browse by category

Widgets 

7 sections

Contacts 

4 videos

Broadcasts 

1 article 1 video

Automations 

10 articles 10 videos

Emails 

12 articles 4 videos