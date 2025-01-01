How to authenticate a domain with GoDaddy

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your GoDaddy domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your DNS settings

For starters, log in to your GoDaddy account. Open the menu in the top-right corner of the screen and select My products.

Find the domain you want to update and open the domain settings from the menu on the left. Proceed to ‘Manage DNS’:

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Switch to the ‘DNS’ tab and click Add New Record.

Select CNAME from the ‘Type’ menu.

Next, enter mte1._domainkey in the ‘Name’ field.

Proceed to enter dkim1.mandrillapp.com in the ‘Value’ field.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

Next, click Add More Records.

Select CNAME from the ‘Type’ menu and enter mte2._domainkey in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter dkim2.mandrillapp.com in the ‘Value’ field.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click Add New Record and select TXT from the ‘Type’ menu.

Enter _dmarc in the ‘Name’ field.

Proceed to enter “v=DMARC1; p=none” in the ‘Value’ field.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Click Add New Record and select TXT under ‘Type’.

Enter @ in the ‘Name’ field.

Copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard.

And paste it into the ‘Value’ field in GoDaddy.

Set ‘TTL’ to ‘1 day’.

Finally, click Save all records.

5. Verify the records

It usually takes about an hour for the new records to take effect, so make sure to wait a bit before you try to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records :

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your GoDaddy domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.