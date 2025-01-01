How to authenticate a domain with Shopify

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your Shopify domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your DNS settings

For starters, log in to your Shopify account. Open the settings and switch to ‘Domains’ from the panel on the left.

Select your domain. Click ‘Domain settings’ in the top right corner and select ‘Edit DNS settings’ from the dropdown.

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Click Add custom record and select CNAME record.

Enter mte1._domainkey in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter dkim1.mandrillapp.com in ‘Points to’ field.

Proceed to Confirm.

Repeat the process for a second CNAME record: click Add custom record and select CNAME record.

Enter mte2._domainkey in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter dkim2.mandrillapp.com in the ‘Points to’ field.

Click Confirm.

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click Add custom record and select TXT record.

Enter _dmarc in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter v=DMARC1; p=none in the ‘TXT Value’ field.

Click Confirm.

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Click Add custom record and select TXT record.

Enter @ in the ‘Name’ field.

Next, copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard.

Paste it in the ‘TXT Value’ field in Shopify and click Confirm.

Here’s what the DNS records should look like when you’re done:

5. Verify the records

New records typically take effect within a few minutes, but sometimes it can take up to 48 hours. Please allow sufficient time before attempting to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records :

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your Shopify domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.