How to authenticate a domain with Shopify
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/help/authenticate-shopify-domain

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your Shopify domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your DNS settings

For starters, log in to your Shopify account. Open the settings and switch to ‘Domains’ from the panel on the left.

Select your domain. Click ‘Domain settings’ in the top right corner and select ‘Edit DNS settings’ from the dropdown.

‘Edit DNS settings’ in the Shopify Domains section

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Click Add custom record and select CNAME record.

The ‘Add custom record’ menu and ‘CNAME record’ menu item

Enter in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter in ‘Points to’ field.

Proceed to Confirm.

Example of first CNAME record

Repeat the process for a second CNAME record: click Add custom record and select CNAME record.

Enter in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter in the ‘Points to’ field.

Click Confirm.

Example of second CNAME record

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click Add custom record and select TXT record.

Enter in the ‘Name’ field.

Enter in the ‘TXT Value’ field.

Click Confirm.

Example of TXT record (DMARC)

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Click Add custom record and select TXT record.

Enter @ in the ‘Name’ field.

Filling out the name field of a TXT record (domain ownership)

Next, copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard.

The unique value for the domain ownership record in the Getsitecontrol dashboard

Paste it in the ‘TXT Value’ field in Shopify and click Confirm.

Filling out the TXT value field of a TXT record (domain ownership)

Here’s what the DNS records should look like when you’re done:

All the records added in Shopify

5. Verify the records

New records typically take effect within a few minutes, but sometimes it can take up to 48 hours. Please allow sufficient time before attempting to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records:

The ‘Verify records’ button in the ‘DNS records’ window

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your Shopify domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.

