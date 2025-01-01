How to authenticate a domain with Amazon Route 53

In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your Amazon Route 53 domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your DNS settings

For starters, log in to your Amazon Route 53. Open the ‘Hosted zones’ section and find your domain. On the ‘Records’ tab, click Create record.

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Select CNAME from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Enter mte1._domainkey in the ‘Record name’ field.

Leave the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

Enter dkim1.mandrillapp.com in the ‘Value’ field.

Enter 86400 in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

Proceed to create a second CNAME record: click Add another record and select CNAME from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Enter mte2._domainkey in the ‘Record name’ field.

Leave the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

Enter dkim2.mandrillapp.com in the ‘Value’ field.

Enter 86400 in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

Click Create records at the bottom of the page.

With Amazon Route 53, you can add all the records from the same screen by clicking Add another record. For clarity, we've added the TXT records for DMARC and domain ownership separately (see paragraphs below), but you can keep adding them from the same screen if you prefer.

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click Create record and select TXT from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Enter _dmarc in the ‘Record name’ field.

Leave the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

Proceed to enter “v=DMARC1; p=none” in the ‘Value’ field.

Enter 86400 in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

When you’re done, click Create records.

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Create a fourth (and last) record. Select TXT from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Leave the ‘Record name’ field empty and the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

Copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard.

Paste it into the ‘Value’ field in Amazon Route 53.

Enter 86400 in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

Finally, click Create records.

5. Verify the records

It usually takes about an hour for the new records to take effect, so make sure to wait a bit before you try to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records :

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your Amazon Route 53 domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.