How to authenticate a domain with Amazon Route 53
In this guide, you’ll learn how to add DNS records to your Amazon Route 53 domain settings. This will let you send emails via broadcasts and automations from your domain.

1. Open your DNS settings

For starters, log in to your Amazon Route 53. Open the ‘Hosted zones’ section and find your domain. On the ‘Records’ tab, click Create record.

Domain settings with ‘Create record’ button

2. Add CNAME records for DKIM setup

Select CNAME from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Enter in the ‘Record name’ field.

Leave the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

First CNAME record with filled-out record name

Enter in the ‘Value’ field.

Enter in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

First CNAME record with filled-out ‘Value’ field and other settings

Proceed to create a second CNAME record: click Add another record and select CNAME from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Enter in the ‘Record name’ field.

Leave the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

Second CNAME record with filled-out record name

Enter in the ‘Value’ field.

Enter in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

Second CNAME record with filled-out ‘Value’ field and other settings

Click Create records at the bottom of the page.

With Amazon Route 53, you can add all the records from the same screen by clicking Add another record. For clarity, we've added the TXT records for DMARC and domain ownership separately (see paragraphs below), but you can keep adding them from the same screen if you prefer.

3. Add TXT record for DMARC setup

Click Create record and select TXT from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Enter in the ‘Record name’ field.

Leave the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

TXT record (DMARC) with filled-out record name

Proceed to enter in the ‘Value’ field.

Enter in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

TXT record (DMARC) with filled-out ‘Value’ field and other settings

When you’re done, click Create records.

4. Add TXT record to verify domain ownership

Create a fourth (and last) record. Select TXT from the ‘Record type’ menu.

Leave the ‘Record name’ field empty and the ‘Alias’ toggle disabled.

TXT record (Domain ownership) with empty record name

Copy the unique value under ‘Domain ownership’ from the Getsitecontrol dashboard.

The unique value for the domain ownership record in the Getsitecontrol dashboard

Paste it into the ‘Value’ field in Amazon Route 53.

The ‘Value’ field of a TXT record for domain ownership in Amazon Route 53

Enter in the ‘TTL (seconds)’ field.

Set the ‘Routing policy’ to ‘Simple routing’.

Finally, click Create records.

The TXT record (domain ownership) and ‘Create records’ button

5. Verify the records

It usually takes about an hour for the new records to take effect, so make sure to wait a bit before you try to verify them in Getsitecontrol.

To verify the records, go back to the ‘DNS records’ window in your Getsitecontrol dashboard and click Verify records:

The ‘Verify records’ button in the ‘DNS records’ window

And that’s it, the verification procedure is complete.

If you're having trouble authenticating your Amazon Route 53 domain, contact our Tech Support team. We’d be happy to help.

