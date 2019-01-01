To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Google Tag Manager is a tag management system that makes adding HTML/JavaScript snippets to your website easier. You can use it to add Getsitecontrol code to your site.

1. Add a new tag

Open Google Tag Manager, click to add a New Tag.

In the Tag Configuration section choose to create a Custom HTML Tag.

2. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

3. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to clipboard button to copy the provided code.

4. Add the code to the Google Tag Manager tag

Go back to the tag you are creating and paste the script into the HTML field.

In the Triggering section, choose to fire the tag on All Pages.

After choosing a name for your tag click the Save button. Then click the Submit button and choose Publish on the next screen to publish the changes.

That's it! Getsitecontrol script has been added to your site and you can now create and edit widgets from your Getsitecontrol dashboard.