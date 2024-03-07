7 Feature-Rich Shopify Themes for Beauty Products

When choosing this theme, you get 24/5 live chat support for any assistance you may need.

Here are some of its most prominent features:

Perfect for beauty stores of all sizes, Aurora offers three distinct theme styles: Pure, Sheer, and Radiant. But it’s not just about the looks. Aurora is packed with functionality that enhances the shopping experience and drives sales.

One example of a beauty store using Aurora is UnderNeath , a skincare brand helping its customers fight acne problems:

With Aurora, you can captivate your audience with engaging popups and stunning visual storytelling elements such as custom slideshows, video banners, collages, and galleries.

Aurora is an all-in-one Shopify theme for beauty products, jewelry stores, and fashion brands. Designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind, Aurora empowers beauty brand owners to create a professional-looking storefront without breaking the bank.

All the themes are available in the official Shopify Theme Store, which means they meet the highest performance requirements.

To help you get started, we’ve selected 7 Shopify themes for beauty products that perfectly balance professionalism, aesthetics, and efficiency. Keep reading to learn what makes them a good fit for the beauty niche and see examples of real stores using these themes.

However, choosing among the myriad options in the Shopify Theme Store turns this task into a real challenge.

When picked right, a theme can help you catch the true essence of your products and make your store look truly yours.

Of all the decisions you’re going to make during the journey of growing your beauty brand, choosing a theme is one of the most important ones.

Shopify theme for beauty products,designed to help you sell more.

Blockshop – fast and stylish theme for beauty and skincare

Price: $320 (one-time payment)

URL: Visit Blockshop page

Demo store: View store

The Blockshop theme is an excellent choice for beauty brand owners seeking a blend of elegance, functionality, and user-friendly design. Its spacious layout offers a visually appealing interface, while full-width banners and a multi-column menu help product discovery.

Designed to showcase large, high-quality images, Blockshop ensures that each product is presented in a compelling manner.

To see Blockshop in action, visit Brow & Lashberry — a beauty brand selling products for brow and lash growth:

With its extensive feature set, Blockshop ensures that your store not only looks great but also performs well across search engines and social platforms.

It includes all the crucial marketing features, too:

Store locator

Countdown timer

Trust badges

Image hotspots

Back-in-stock alert

Blockshop is translated into five European languages; its customer support is available via a contact form and covers issues like theme setup and basic style adjustments.

Beyond – Shopify theme for sustainable beauty brands

Price: $320 (one-time payment)

URL: Visit Beyond page

Demo store: View store

The Beyond Shopify theme is one of the top choices for ethical and eco-friendly brands. With an array of features tailored to enhance user experience, Beyond is an ideal theme for high-volume stores and brands committed to a sustainable future.

Key features of Beyond include marketing and conversion tools like back-in-stock alerts, promo banners, and trust badges, alongside merchandising aids such as color swatches, high-resolution images, and product videos.

Ready to see a store built with Beyond? Then visit Tierra by Maria, a skincare brand using natural ingredients:

Beyond supports essential e-commerce functionalities like quick buy options, slide-out carts, and in-store pickups, catering to the practical needs of modern online shoppers.

Other key features include the following:

Mega menu

Before/After image slider

Store locator

Color swatches

Promo tiles

Product badges

With a 91% positive rating from users, Beyond stands out for its ability to help sustainable brands express their ethos. The theme is available in EU languages and offers customer support via a website contact form.

Palo Alto – powerful theme designed for high-quality visuals

Price: $330 (one-time payment)

URL: Visit Palo Alto page

Demo store: View demo store

Palo Alto is a Shopify theme with a minimalist and modern design. It's a great choice for beauty stores with small to medium-sized catalogs, and brand owners prioritizing a clean aesthetic.

The theme offers a user-friendly experience with its easy-to-set-up sections that don't require extensive technical knowledge. At the same time, this theme's emphasis on high-quality imagery and storytelling aligns with the biggest marketing needs of beauty brands.

Curious to see how Palo Alto looks in a real store? Then visit Everist, an online brand selling award-winning hair and body concentrates:

Functionality-wise, the Palo Alto theme includes a lot of features that improve the shopping experience. As a brand owner, you can benefit from quick buy options, related product recommendations, and social media integration, catering to the needs of a visually oriented audience.

Some of the key features in Palo Alto are:

Color swatches

In-menu promos

Sticky cart

Back-in-stock alerts

Cross-selling

Palo Alto offers four beautiful style presets to choose from. The theme support is provided via email and includes bug fixes and questions about theme settings.

Stiletto – luxury Shopify theme for beauty products and beyond

Price: $340 (one-time payment)

URL: Visit Stiletto page

Demo store: View store

Stiletto, a premium theme developed by Fluorescent, has been a popular choice for high-volume fashion and beauty stores. Its design beautifully blends timeless style with impeccable details.

With features like a search drawer with autocomplete, multi-purpose popups, shoppable image sections, and customizable quick add & quick view options, Stiletto goes beyond the basic functionalities of a typical Shopify theme. It offers a seamless product discovery experience, multiple gallery layouts, and dynamic product pages.

If you want to visit a beauty store using Stiletto, check out Naturél, an eco-friendly haircare brand:

Although smaller merchants might find the investment of $340 to be steep, Stiletto promises savings by reducing the need for third-party apps — thanks to its built-in functionalities.

Here are the most essential marketing features this theme offers:

Pre-order

In-store pickup

Lookbooks

Image spots

Cross-selling

Trust badges

With four different theme style presets and over 90% of positive reviews from customers, Stiletto is among the most popular Shopify themes for beauty products and skincare brands alike.

Price: $350 (one-time payment)

URL: Visit Envy page

Demo store: View demo store

Envy, crafted by Eight Themes, brings an elegant design and flexible functionality. This theme is celebrated for its adaptability across a wide range of products, from fashion to beauty, and its responsiveness ensures a seamless viewing experience on all devices.

With four distinct styles — Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, and Gothenburg — Envy allows merchants to select the aesthetic that best aligns with their brand. Its key functionalities include a quick shop feature, social media integration, and SEO-friendly design.

To see the Envy theme in action, visit Shielded Beauty, a brand selling preventative and protective skin solutions:

Beyond aesthetics, Envy is equipped with features designed to optimize online store performance and customer engagement.

Some of these features are:

Countdown timer

Event calendar

Quick view & Quick buy

Cross-selling

Trust badges

The theme developers provide customer support via email and will help you with the theme settings, homepage sections, bug fixes, and templates.

Prestige – Shopify theme for beauty brands with high-end appeal

Price: $380 (one-time payment)

URL: Visit Prestige page

Demo store: View store

Prestige is a premium theme that caters to merchants seeking a luxurious feel for their online storefront. With its clean, minimal design, Prestige is adept at spotlighting products and editorial content, making it a favorite among tens of thousands of merchants worldwide.

This theme comes in three distinct presets: Allure, Couture, and Vogue, each offering a unique layout to fit a variety of brand aesthetics.

Yibu Beauty is one of many online beauty brands using Prestige theme for their Shopify store:

The theme's price, while on the higher end, reflects its comprehensive feature set and the value it adds through a sophisticated design and conversion optimization.

Here are some of the notable features available in Prestige:

Countdown timer

Image hotspots

Stock counter

Product badges

Promo tiles

Before & After image slider

Prestige is available in several European languages; theme support includes bug fixes and questions regarding theme settings, handled via a contact form.

Next steps

The beauty of Shopify themes is that you're not under pressure to make an immediate, final decision. Most theme developers offer unlimited trial periods. You can thoroughly explore each theme's capabilities and ensure it aligns with your brand's needs – before making a financial commitment.

So if you’re still feeling overwhelmed, consider the following steps before choosing which themes you’re going to test.

1. Define your brand identity

Before selecting a theme, clearly understand your brand's identity and the values you wish to convey to your audience. This understanding will guide you in choosing a theme that aligns with your brand's essence.

2. Consider your catalog size

Some themes are better suited for larger inventories, while others are designed for single-product stores. Choose a theme that can accommodate your current and future product range effectively.

3. Evaluate theme functionality

Beyond aesthetics, consider the functionalities each theme offers, such as SEO capabilities, mobile responsiveness, and marketing tools, to ensure they meet your business needs. One of the biggest values of a well-designed theme is the ability to replace 3rd-party Shopify apps by offering built-in features.

4. Test and customize

Utilize demo stores and free trials to experiment with the themes. Customization is key to making a theme truly yours, so explore each theme’s flexibility in adapting to your unique branding elements.

5. Explore customer support capabilities

If possible, opt for themes that offer robust support options. Whether it's live chat, email, or a comprehensive knowledge base, having access to timely assistance can be invaluable – especially when you don’t have extensive experience setting up a theme yourself.

Remember, the right Shopify theme is not just about aesthetics. It's a powerful tool that can significantly impact your brand's online presence and sales performance. Good luck choosing the right one!