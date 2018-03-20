Customer case study: Kern River Outfitters

Today we would like to introduce you to one of our amazing customers, Kern River Outfitters, who have had great results using GetSiteControl Subscribe widget to collect email leads through their website. They are sharing their lead generation process and tips on getting the best results.

Kern River Outfitters is a whitewater rafting family business located in Southern California, near Los Angeles. They offer rafting trips of varying length and difficulty from just a few hours to a few days varying from Class II to Class V. They have been operating on the Kern River since 1980 and are rated by National Geographic as "One of the Best Adventure Companies on Earth"!

People coming to the Kern River Outfitters website are obviously interested in whitewater rafting or similar adventure activities, but they don't necessarily know what exactly they need or how they should proceed, so there is a high chance they will look around and leave. One way to turn these people into potential customers is to ask for their email address promising to provide assistance with the exact things they most likely find confusing. This is what Kern River Outfitters are using GetSiteControl Subscribe widget for.

Kern River Outfitters started using a Subscribe widget to collect leads on their website in 2017. As you can see, it's a very simple form, but it does a great job at clearly conveying the value of the offer. Here is what they have to say about the widget's effectiveness:

The conversion rate for getting an email sign up was 2.26%. This beat out the other pop up plugins we tested by 23%. From the emails collected, 71 became customers with over 100% of them booking more than one space. The cost of GetSiteControl was more than paid for by the first conversion.

Offer value

When designing their lead form, Kern River Outfitters focused heavily on creating value on the sign-up. They felt that simply asking for an email address to be added to their newsletter mailing list is a bad way to go. Instead, they offer to send an email that would help potential customers narrow down trip options based on the most common group demographics such as the desired length of trip, experience level, and the month they were planning on visiting. Kern River Outfitters offers many trips, so users can get overwhelmed if they don't know how to cut out options based on common criteria. A few days after the email was sent, someone would personally check-in to see if they could be of further assistance. After that, the user would never hear from the company again unless they reached out.

Creating value is a must and there are plenty of examples of companies doing this right and plenty of examples of companies doing this wrong. For ecommerce, you'll often see it as a one time discount on a product, and it will usually be done on exit-intent. Travel or experience companies typically don't go this route and will usually create value using their vast local area knowledge, or will trade an email for one-on-one help for booking an experience.

Find the right words

You need to know your customer well to find the words that would encourage them to leave their email address. What is it they are looking for? What extra information would they be interested in? In most cases, 'Hey, give us your email' just won't work. You need to try and find the words that address real questions, problems or needs your potential customers have. Besides, the right offer targeted at the right audience will generate higher quality leads that will have a higher chance of converting into customers.

Here are two great examples from Kern River Outfitters:

"Submit your email to get our guide for the best June rafting trips". Value created is based on local insight. "Add your email for our favorite restaurants in Kernville." Value is created based on local insight AND is more genuine as these are secondary experiences to the main activity (rafting) that the company doesn't have any gain from.

Choose the right settings

We've talked before of how important it is to show your message at the right time. Here are the settings Kern River Outfitters think are best suited for their audience:

show when the user reaches 60% of the page

show after 5 seconds

once shown, the user would not see the widget again for 30 days.

GetSiteControl offers flexible behavior and frequency settings that allow you to make your widget behave exactly as you want it to. And don't forget that you can always test different sets of settings against each other to find out the combination with the highest conversion rate.

Automate tasks by integrating your apps

Collecting email leads is only the first step. Email leads won't be of any help if they are just sitting in a list in your GetSiteControl account. You might want to pass them to your email marketing app or CRM system. To make the process easier for you, GetSiteControl offers 25+ third-party integrations that will automatically send collected data to the necessary app.

Kern River Outfitters have chosen to connect their lead generation form to Zapier, an integration platform that allows connecting hundreds of apps. Once email leads are transferred to Zapier, Zapier automatically sends them Streak which is the company's CRM. This means that every time a website visitor leaves their email address via the form, their details automatically appear in Streak.

So, what do you think about Kern River Outfitters lead generation setup? Do you agree with their approach or would you do it differently? If you have your own tips and story to share, let us know!