How We Use GetSiteControl Widgets to Grow GetSiteControl Website

You can see it for yourself: we use various types of popups for dozens of tasks.

Here is the idea. If we want GetSiteControl popups to help online businesses all over the world grow, we must rely on them for our own website growth in the first place.

Have you ever heard the term “eating your own dog’s food”? It originally refers to software companies using their own products internally. And that perfectly resonates with our philosophy at GetSiteControl.

Just like you, we’re constantly working on optimization and some assumptions work great, others – not so well. We thought sharing our approach might give you an idea on what to start with and what to consider.

So, in this post, you’ll learn exactly what types of popups we use to engage with users, grow the audience, and increase sales. We’ll show you real working popup examples, explain the thinking behind them, and even unveil the numbers.

Feel free to borrow any tactic you like!

Showing transparent ways for communication creates trust and gives your audience a piece of mind. Hence detailed contact information available on practically any website. We have it too: our corporate email address and a “Contact us” link embedded at the bottom of every page. The latter opens a GetSiteControl contact form upon click, by the way.

However, here is what we’ve discovered. After placing a “Contact us” tab at the right bottom corner we’ve noticed that people tend to use it at least 4 times more often than the embedded link. Why? We believe that’s because unlike embedded links, a tab is always in sight. It saves time and effort encouraging people to ask questions the very moment they have one – instead of scrolling the page to find contact details.

You can have this widget on every page of your website, but the most important ones are those where people are more likely to have questions. In our case, these are the Home page and the Pricing page, but you may also to consider the F.A.Q. page, product pages, and About.

There are way too many speculations about whether exit-intent popups work, and too few marketers able to provide a reasoned statement.

Here is the deal with exit-intent popups. When optimized, they work.

After a lot of A/B testing, we’ve ended up using an exit-intent modal encouraging to start a free trial. Essentially, it pops up right when a visitor is heading to the X button and suggests creating an account. Although not the most obvious solution, this widget generates about 7-8% of all website registrations. And here is what else is interesting: many of those closing the popup come back to scroll down and take a second look at the webpage content anyway. In other words, it brings value even without direct conversions!

CTA

Create CTAs corresponding with the content of the page

Create CTAs corresponding with the content of the page A/B test

Split test your copy, creative, and the call-to-action to find what works best

Split test your copy, creative, and the call-to-action to find what works best Heatmap

Consider using heatmaps to see what your visitors do after closing the popup

Your business blog is a valuable source of potential customers, and naturally, you should try to convert those who find it organically into users or at least email subscribers.

Currently we display an email subscription slide-in to everyone who has reached 50% of an article. We chose a slide-in because it delivers the message without covering the content (that’s better website user experience, don’t you think?). And by showing it with a delay, we only target those who are more likely to be interested in what we have to offer.

This widget converts over 2% of those who see it, which is an average result for this popup type.

Our thoughts on using scroll based triggers

Scroll-triggered popups are a great practice if you want to nudge the engaged visitors without being too pushy. You can utilize them for displaying signup forms, online surveys, and special offers. For better results, you may consider using lead magnets.

Targeted calls-to-action convert at 30%

On our blog, we talk a lot about the power of precise targeting, and we do so for a reason. It’s well-known that personalization can significantly boost conversion rates. If you tweak the copy for different audiences based on their location, devices, referrals, or any other parameters, that’s exactly what you’ll get – a more personalized message that will resonate with them and therefore will be more compelling.

To see just how easy and how effective popup personalization can be, consider our campaign on ProductHunt. When we launched a new version of GetSiteControl on Product Hunt, we created a popup targeted at those coming from the Product Hunt website. It was designed in PH style and contained a limited-time discount offer for “hunters”.

Result? The widget converted at impressive 30% during the campaign.

Our tips for using a similar tactic

Instantly create a connection

Invest time into including design elements and the language that will be familiar to the visitors

Invest time into including design elements and the language that will be familiar to the visitors Show the visitors they are welcome

Set up the popup to appear at once or just a couple of seconds after visitors land on the page

Set up the popup to appear at once or just a couple of seconds after visitors land on the page Strike the iron while it’s hot

Indicate that the offer is time-limited to create scarcity and encourage visitors to act fast

An upselling widget compels 10% of visitors to consider an upgrade

Upselling is a proven tactic to increase ecommerce sales, but it may also work well for services including SaaS.

Here is how we use it for boosting the number of subscription upgrades. There are two types of subscription available for GetSiteControl: monthly and annual. If a user chooses the monthly subscription, in their admin dashboard, we display a popup suggesting an upgrade with a 20% discount. As any special offer widget, this one works quite well: over 10% of users actually proceed to the billing tab where they can make a switch.

Upselling is a powerful tactic, but it is also very case-based. For instance, with an ecommerce store, you’ll probably use it right before checkout. In the case with GetSiteControl – a subscription-based service – an upsell offer pops up after 2 weeks of usage. We think that’s enough time for a user to decide whether they are happy with the app and ready for long-term relations.

Remember how at the beginning of 2018 every website owner was occupied with delivering a cookie consent message? Two types of popups turned out to be perfect for this task: slide-ins and floating bars. We even published a blog post on how to add a cookie banner to your website with examples provided by other GetSiteControl users.

On our website, we use a left-side slide-in to display a cookie consent message, and notification bars – both on the website and in the admin dashboard – to announce ongoing special deals and create scarcity.

Whenever you need to inform website visitors about new terms, a cookie policy, or upcoming updates, set up the popup to display “at once” and choose to stop displaying it once a user takes action – clicks the “I got it” button, for instance. Both settings can be found on the Behavior tab.

Online surveys are the source of user success stories

We use GetSiteControl survey forms in the user admin dashboard more often than on the website. That’s because our primary goal is to learn more about those who end up choosing our product for their business.

For example, last year, we ran a massive survey asking what our users collected emails for. Interestingly, many responded, they are growing their subscriber bases for future use because they haven’t figured out their email marketing strategy yet. Currently, we’re displaying another survey in admin dashboards of English-speaking users. With it, we’re asking users to share their experience using GetSiteControl widgets. We later share some of these stories on our blog or include them to usecases.

Our experience surveying customers

Typically, people aren’t eager to fill out surveys unless they get something in return. That’s why you might want to think of an incentive when asking visitors to participate. In our case, a mention in a blog post incentivizes those working on their website organic index.

Discounts are by far the best type of lead magnets for us, so whenever we have an ongoing sale, we make sure to take full advantage of it. Typically, our strategy includes the following:

A floating opt-in bar offering to subscribe in exchange for a 20% discount

An exit-intent subscription popup on the Pricing page with the offer reminder

An autoresponder delivering the coupon code to every new subscriber

Our take on offering lead magnets

From our experience, discount offers work best on the Pricing page simply because people visiting it are likely to be highly interested in your product. And yes, delivering the promo coupon through an email versus just displaying the coupon code is crucial. Not only does it create a commitment, but also provides you with a way to convert subscribers into customers later in the funnel.

Now that we’ve given away all these tactics and showed you the types of popups helping GetSiteControl grow, we hope at least a couple of them turn out to be applicable to your online business.

What would be terrific now is to hear about your experience using GetSiteControl widgets. Do you have a case study to share? Drop us a line via contact@getsitecontrol.com and if relevant, we’ll be happy to include it into one of the upcoming usecases or blog posts.