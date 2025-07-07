How Getsitecontrol Helps a Gourmet Shopify Brand Grow a Loyal Email Audience

Giorgia Mangoni Giorgia Mangoni Jul 7, 2025 —  2 min read

Customer profile

Company
Sapori Marchigiani
Industry
Food & Beverage (Gourmet Italian Products)
Platform
Shopify
Uses Getsitecontrol for
Email list growth, seasonal campaigns

Since launching his online store on Shopify, Giacomo Tramannoni has relied on Getsitecontrol to grow and manage his email list.

One popup, added early on, has stayed live for over five years, consistently attracting new subscribers and driving steady list growth.

Meet Sapori Marchigiani

Sapori Marchigiani is an Italian online shop specializing in gourmet products from the Marche region — including olive oil, cured meats, cheeses, and artisanal pasta.

Sapori Marchigiani’s online store home page

To stay connected with customers and encourage repeat purchases, Giacomo shares seasonal promotions and product updates via email — a key online marketing channel for the brand.

A simple popup that delivers — even after five years

Giacomo added an email signup form shortly after launching the store, offering a 10% discount to first-time buyers in exchange for an email address. He’s updated it slightly over the years, but the structure and messaging have remained the same.

Email opt-in form powered by Getsitecontrol, pops up for first-time visitors on Sapori Marchigiani’s website

The form consistently performs well, with a 3.16% CTR — a strong result for an email form that’s been live since 2020. Its clean design and clear incentive make it easy for new visitors to subscribe without friction.

Using email marketing to build customer relationships

For Giacomo, email is the main online channel for building customer relationships. Each week, he sends newsletters with product highlights and updates. Around key seasons, he also runs special promotions and pre-launch emails to warm up the audience before new releases.

Getsitecontrol helps him continuously grow his list and monitor performance. Over time, he’s seen a steady rise in contacts, especially around campaign periods.

We mainly use it to collect emails, and sometimes for surveys or promotions. I’ve noticed a steady increase in subscribers, and the reports help me see what’s working. Getsitecontrol is simple, responsive, and well-priced — I never felt the need to switch.

Giacomo Tramannoni founder of Sapori Marchigiani

Because Getsitecontrol is fully integrated with Shopify, Giacomo can manage list-building, contact segmentation, and email campaign prep in one place, with no need for tech skills.

Why Shopify merchants like Sapori Marchigiani choose Getsitecontrol

  • ✅ Seamless Shopify integration
  • ✅ Clean, customizable templates
  • ✅ Built-in analytics and email marketing tools

With Getsitecontrol, Sapori Marchigiani turns visitors into email subscribers and keeps them engaged with personalized offers and updates. Five years later, the same simple newsletter popup still delivers results.

Want to grow your Shopify email list like Sapori Marchigiani?

If you're looking for a Shopify email marketing app that’s easy to use, try Getsitecontrol. It helps small teams and solo founders set up branded signup popups and welcome emails, without any technical skills required.

Giorgia Mangoni is a Customer Happiness Manager at Getsitecontrol. She also writes marketing content for the Getsitecontrol and Getform blogs. She speaks 4 languages and is a big fan of lifelong learning.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Customer stories section.

