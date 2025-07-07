How Getsitecontrol Helps a Gourmet Shopify Brand Grow a Loyal Email Audience

Since launching his online store on Shopify, Giacomo Tramannoni has relied on Getsitecontrol to grow and manage his email list.

One popup, added early on, has stayed live for over five years, consistently attracting new subscribers and driving steady list growth.

Meet Sapori Marchigiani

Sapori Marchigiani is an Italian online shop specializing in gourmet products from the Marche region — including olive oil, cured meats, cheeses, and artisanal pasta.

To stay connected with customers and encourage repeat purchases, Giacomo shares seasonal promotions and product updates via email — a key online marketing channel for the brand.

Giacomo added an email signup form shortly after launching the store, offering a 10% discount to first-time buyers in exchange for an email address. He’s updated it slightly over the years, but the structure and messaging have remained the same.

The form consistently performs well, with a 3.16% CTR — a strong result for an email form that’s been live since 2020. Its clean design and clear incentive make it easy for new visitors to subscribe without friction.

Using email marketing to build customer relationships

For Giacomo, email is the main online channel for building customer relationships. Each week, he sends newsletters with product highlights and updates. Around key seasons, he also runs special promotions and pre-launch emails to warm up the audience before new releases.

Getsitecontrol helps him continuously grow his list and monitor performance. Over time, he’s seen a steady rise in contacts, especially around campaign periods.