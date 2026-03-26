How Unspam.email Turns Visitors Into Subscribers and Clients

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Customer profile
For a tool like Unspam.email — a deliverability testing platform — the audience is unusually focused: most visitors arrive already thinking about email deliverability. That's a valuable signal and an opportunity worth acting on. Without the right message at the right moment, most will run a test, get their results, and leave.
Here's how the Unspam.email team uses Getsitecontrol to engage those visitors — turning them into subscribers, webinar attendees, and consulting clients.
Unspam.email is a spam and email deliverability testing platform designed for marketers, developers, and anyone who sends emails at scale. It helps users identify deliverability issues before they affect inbox placement — by checking everything from authentication records and blacklists to spam-filter signals.
For Unspam.email, one of the key goals is turning visitors into email subscribers. Those who visit the website are typically researching email deliverability, so a visit alone is a strong sign of topic relevance.
To capture interested prospects, the team uses an email sign-up form that offers a deliverability benchmark report as a lead magnet. The form appears three seconds after first-time visitors arrive and invites them to download the report in exchange for an email address. The placement feels like a helpful extension of their research, building trust and confidence.
The form achieves a 2.4% email sign-up rate, which is a strong result for content-driven campaigns. Collected contacts can be automatically added to follow-up email workflows, allowing the team to continue nurturing interested visitors after they leave the site.
Webinars are a core part of the marketing strategy for Unspam.email. To promote a recent educational webinar about email deliverability, the team used a pop-up announcement banner inviting visitors to register.
A compact popup appeared near the bottom of the page, inviting visitors to join a free webinar hosted by deliverability experts. For visitors already troubleshooting deliverability issues, the invitation felt like a natural next step rather than an interruption.
The webinar campaign achieved a 7.94% click-through rate, meaning about 8 people out of 100 clicked to register. This is a great example of how well contextual pop-up messages perform when the topic aligns with visitor intent.
The Unspam.email team also uses an expandable panel to promote their deliverability consulting services. Instead of showing a traditional popup, they implemented a compact widget in the corner of the screen labeled “Email Deliverability Consultants – Schedule a Free Consultation.” The panel remains minimized and expands only when a visitor clicks on it.
The panel becomes visible about 20 seconds after the page loads, giving visitors time to explore before the message appears and ensuring a non-intrusive experience.
For visitors researching deliverability issues, the consultation panel provides a low-friction way to connect with the team. Because the widget remains collapsed by default, it doesn’t interrupt the visitor’s workflow.
Before using Getsitecontrol, the team handled on-site campaigns through a mix of basic forms, custom implementations, and one-off placements. It worked to a point, but it wasn't scalable. Launching or updating messages often required additional development work.
Getsitecontrol gives the Unspam.email team a flexible way to run these campaigns without overcomplicating the experience. The platform supports a range of widget formats — from sidebar forms and expandable panels to pop-up banners — each with targeting controls for timing, audience, and placement. Widgets can be adapted to different objectives and launched quickly, without involving a developer.
Sometimes we need a simple informational notice. Sometimes we need a lead capture form. Sometimes we want to highlight a webinar or a product update. Getsitecontrol makes it easy to do all of that in a straightforward way.Founder of Unspam.email
If you're managing multiple campaign goals at once — growing your email list, promoting events, conducting surveys, and generating leads — piecing it together with custom forms and one-off placements gets old fast. Getsitecontrol gives you a centralized way to launch and update on-site campaigns quickly, without pulling in a developer every time. Create a free account and set up your first campaign in minutes.
Nina De la Cruz is a content strategist at Getsitecontrol. She is passionate about helping small and medium ecommerce brands achieve sustainable growth through email marketing.
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