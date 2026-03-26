How Unspam.email Turns Visitors Into Subscribers and Clients

For a tool like Unspam.email — a deliverability testing platform — the audience is unusually focused: most visitors arrive already thinking about email deliverability. That's a valuable signal and an opportunity worth acting on. Without the right message at the right moment, most will run a test, get their results, and leave.

Here's how the Unspam.email team uses Getsitecontrol to engage those visitors — turning them into subscribers, webinar attendees, and consulting clients.

Meet Unspam.email

Unspam.email is a spam and email deliverability testing platform designed for marketers, developers, and anyone who sends emails at scale. It helps users identify deliverability issues before they affect inbox placement — by checking everything from authentication records and blacklists to spam-filter signals.

For Unspam.email, one of the key goals is turning visitors into email subscribers. Those who visit the website are typically researching email deliverability, so a visit alone is a strong sign of topic relevance.

Targeting approach

To capture interested prospects, the team uses an email sign-up form that offers a deliverability benchmark report as a lead magnet. The form appears three seconds after first-time visitors arrive and invites them to download the report in exchange for an email address. The placement feels like a helpful extension of their research, building trust and confidence.

Results

The form achieves a 2.4% email sign-up rate, which is a strong result for content-driven campaigns. Collected contacts can be automatically added to follow-up email workflows, allowing the team to continue nurturing interested visitors after they leave the site.

Promoting events to engaged visitors

Webinars are a core part of the marketing strategy for Unspam.email. To promote a recent educational webinar about email deliverability, the team used a pop-up announcement banner inviting visitors to register.

Targeting approach

A compact popup appeared near the bottom of the page, inviting visitors to join a free webinar hosted by deliverability experts. For visitors already troubleshooting deliverability issues, the invitation felt like a natural next step rather than an interruption.

Results

The webinar campaign achieved a 7.94% click-through rate, meaning about 8 people out of 100 clicked to register. This is a great example of how well contextual pop-up messages perform when the topic aligns with visitor intent.

Offering expert consultation

The Unspam.email team also uses an expandable panel to promote their deliverability consulting services. Instead of showing a traditional popup, they implemented a compact widget in the corner of the screen labeled “Email Deliverability Consultants – Schedule a Free Consultation.” The panel remains minimized and expands only when a visitor clicks on it.

Targeting approach

The panel becomes visible about 20 seconds after the page loads, giving visitors time to explore before the message appears and ensuring a non-intrusive experience.

For visitors researching deliverability issues, the consultation panel provides a low-friction way to connect with the team. Because the widget remains collapsed by default, it doesn’t interrupt the visitor’s workflow.

Flexibility without development work

Before using Getsitecontrol, the team handled on-site campaigns through a mix of basic forms, custom implementations, and one-off placements. It worked to a point, but it wasn't scalable. Launching or updating messages often required additional development work.

Getsitecontrol gives the Unspam.email team a flexible way to run these campaigns without overcomplicating the experience. The platform supports a range of widget formats — from sidebar forms and expandable panels to pop-up banners — each with targeting controls for timing, audience, and placement. Widgets can be adapted to different objectives and launched quickly, without involving a developer.