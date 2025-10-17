How Paradisefold Engages 18% of Visitors With a Welcome Offer

Try Getsitecontrol for free
For growing ecommerce brands, building an engaged email list is essential, especially when it’s one of your main revenue drivers. That’s exactly the case for Paradisefold, a fashion and lifestyle brand helping women optimize their haircare and beauty routines.
Here’s how the team uses Getsitecontrol – an email marketing platform with a popup builder – to grow their list and engage their audience, while staying true to the brand’s aesthetic.
Paradisefold is a sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand offering beautiful, functional tools for haircare, rest, and confident self-expression: from silk wraps and turbans to pillowcases and eye masks.
Email is one of the core marketing channels for Paradisefold. The team uses it to stay in contact with their community — keeping subscribers engaged between purchases. Their newsletters reflect the same aesthetic and thoughtful approach as their products.
To grow their email list, the Paradisefold team launched a two-step popup offering a small gift with the first purchase and inviting those who are interested to sign up.
The popup appears 5 seconds after a visitor lands on the site, targeting first-time shoppers who show interest in the store.
Nearly 18% of visitors who see the popup click the YES, PLEASE! button — showing strong interest in the offer. From there, more than half go on to subscribe. Such engagement rates are well above typical ecommerce averages, making this form the brand’s primary lead generation tool.
Once visitors join the list, they're automatically added to Paradisefold's Klaviyo account and enrolled in a welcome email sequence — turning interested browsers into engaged subscribers without any manual work. This seamless integration means the team can focus on creating content and building relationships while Getsitecontrol handles list growth.
From first-purchase incentives to progress bars and promotional banners, the Paradisefold team uses Getsitecontrol as their on-site marketing toolkit — fully integrated with their Shopify store and email platform.
We use Getsitecontrol to capture leads and display notifications – such as how far a customer might be from getting free delivery. It’s a tool that’s very intuitive and easy to use – the setup process is really straightforward.Community Manager of Paradisefold
