How Paradisefold Engages 18% of Visitors With a Welcome Offer

For growing ecommerce brands, building an engaged email list is essential, especially when it’s one of your main revenue drivers. That’s exactly the case for Paradisefold, a fashion and lifestyle brand helping women optimize their haircare and beauty routines.

Here’s how the team uses Getsitecontrol – an email marketing platform with a popup builder – to grow their list and engage their audience, while staying true to the brand’s aesthetic.

Meet Paradisefold

Paradisefold is a sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand offering beautiful, functional tools for haircare, rest, and confident self-expression: from silk wraps and turbans to pillowcases and eye masks.

Email is one of the core marketing channels for Paradisefold. The team uses it to stay in contact with their community — keeping subscribers engaged between purchases. Their newsletters reflect the same aesthetic and thoughtful approach as their products.

To grow their email list, the Paradisefold team launched a two-step popup offering a small gift with the first purchase and inviting those who are interested to sign up.