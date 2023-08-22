Aurora 2.0 Brings Countdown Timers, Hotspots, In-Cart Promos, and More

Aurora 2.0 Brings Countdown Timers, Hotspots, In-Cart Promos, and More
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/aurora-theme-2-0/
Ann Ashen
Ann Ashen Aug 24, 2023 — 3 min read
💥 Join 5K subscribers

The Aurora Theme community continues to grow, and our roadmap is bursting with new features.

We're excited to announce that many of these highly anticipated features are now part of Aurora 2.0.

The new blocks and sections are designed to instill urgency, amplify sales, and streamline your cross-selling efforts.

Let's walk through the updates, one by one.

Countdown Timer

With the new version of Aurora, you can add countdown timers to your store. Unlike many other Shopify themes, Aurora allows you to create not just fixed-date timers, but also evergreen timers showing how much time each visitor has left to get the offer.

Countdown timers can be displayed as a page-wide banner or as a compact block. You can use them to infuse a sense of urgency in any section of your store, such as:

  • Homepage
  • Shopping cart
  • Product pages
  • Signup form
  • Store pre-launch page

📌 In upcoming theme updates, we plan to introduce a bar format for this feature as well.

Hotspots

Hotspots are interactive pins you can add to still images and product photos. As soon as a customer hovers over or clicks on any of the hotspots, up pops an info bulb with product details, tips, or clickable links.

Hotspots provide a more intuitive browsing experience and an immersive way to explore your offerings. The list of use cases for hotspots is endless and caters to various niches. Here are just some examples:

  • Fashion: Highlight design details, fabric textures, pairing suggestions, or caring tips.
  • Furniture: Showcase intricate craftsmanship or specific materials used.
  • Beauty: Offer insights into the ingredients and application techniques.

The following new section allows you to display product recommendations in the shopping cart and suggest items related to the current selection.

There are three ways to display related products: among the products inside or on the side of the cart drawer, on the shopping cart page, or both.

When done right, in-cart product recommendations create a win-win scenario – helping customers discover complementary items, while increasing your average order value (AOV).

In-Cart Banners

Alongside related products, Aurora 2.0 introduces in-cart banners – captivating promotional blocks placed amidst the products in the shopping cart.

In-cart promo banners in Aurora Shopify theme

Use these banners to promote ongoing sales or encourage customers to consider last-minute offers before proceeding to checkout.

Scrolling Text

Another exciting update is marquee-like scrolling text bars that are customizable and easily integrable into your store. You can position them horizontally or diagonally across the page, either in parallel or crossed.

Scrolling text provides an elegant solution for conveying important announcements. Use it to spotlight limited-time offers, communicate your policies, and keep customers informed about noteworthy news.

Video Embedding

If you’ve had a chance to explore Aurora a bit, you know that it’s a theme with a strong focus on video content and storytelling. To build on that, we’ve implemented an external video embedding feature.

Video embedding feature in Aurora Theme

You can embed external videos from YouTube and Vimeo into a store banner and create an immersive experience for your customers with native video playback and sound controls, alt text, and a cover image.

EU Localization

Finally, Aurora embraces international expansion with version 2.0. Its built-in content is now available in French, German, Spanish, and Italian. Storefront locales in these languages contribute to seamless shopping for international visitors and make it easier for you to welcome a global audience.

We can’t wait to hear what you think about the new features.

Go ahead and update your theme version to explore it yourself. If you have any questions or suggestions to add to our roadmap, let us know on Slack.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Expert advice

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Subscribe to get updates

Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.

Join the list

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. Meet Advanced and Multiple-Option Swatches for Your Shopify Store →
  3. Empower Your Website Forms with Skip Logic and Branching →
  4. Bring Your Store to Your Customers’ Inbox with Product Cards →
Ecommerce marketing

5 Tips to Prevent Shopping Cart Abandonment on Shopify

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Feb 17, 2022 — 8 min read

Do you see customers abandoning shopping carts in your Shopify store? The good news is, you’re not alone.

Recent studies show that shopping cart abandonment ranges from 57.60% to 84.27%, with an average of 69.82%, according to the Baymard Institute. These numbers also differ by industry, as a SaleCycle report shows:

Average shopping cart abandonment rates vary by industry

⚡️ Read more — 8 min
Ecommerce marketing

7 Ways to Get More Email Subscribers for an Ecommerce Store

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Jul 6, 2021 — 8 min read

You work hard to get people to visit your ecommerce store. Would you let them exit without ever trying to communicate with them again in the future? The answer is no.

Whenever a visitor leaves without a trace, you are leaving money on the table.

You want to take every opportunity you have to get more email subscribers and stay in touch with them. That's what email marketing is all about.

⚡️ Read more — 8 min
Ecommerce marketing

Beginner’s Guide to Running a Successful Shopify Blog

Charlene Boutin
Charlene Boutin Jun 17, 2021 — 10 min read

So you’ve just launched your Shopify store and have plenty of amazing products to sell — now how do you drive traffic to those products to start making sales?

One popular choice is using paid ads on Facebook, Instagram, or Google but this can be an expensive solution if you don’t have a huge advertising budget.

It’s also tough to learn if you want to go the budget-friendly route and do it yourself.

Blogging can be an effective way to solve this problem.

Let’s dig into why blogging can be so powerful for Shopify store owners — and how you can increase your chances of conversions using your blog and other Shopify tools.

⚡️ Read more — 10 min