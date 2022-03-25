How to Sell on Wix: A Beginner’s Guide in 10 Steps

You can get a domain, host your website, sell products and subscriptions, take bookings, sell tickets for events, manage hotel reservations, and so much more on Wix.

Wix is an all-in-one website building and hosting service for everyone. Whether you’re a student who wants to display a portfolio or a fully-fledged business owner willing to expand online, they can do it all.

Let’s explore what Wix can do and how you can start selling your products on this platform, especially if you’re a brand-new business.

Wix used to be tailored mostly for small brands and individuals — not for online sellers. But over the years, they’ve added several robust ecommerce features that allow it to compete with solutions like Shopify and Bigcommerce.

It used to be pretty simple. If you sell products, use Shopify. If you create content, use Wix. But more and more website builders are popping up, each with more features than the last. And it’s all getting confusing for people who just want to dip their toes in the business world.

How much does it cost to sell on Wix?

By default, Wix is free to use, with several plans to choose from. But if you want to sell on Wix, you’ll need to upgrade to one of their Business and Ecommerce plans:

Business Basic : $23 USD

: $23 USD Business Unlimited : $27 USD

: $27 USD Business VIP: $49 USD

Keep in mind that the price will vary depending on where you’re based. For instance, if you’re in Canada, the plans are priced at $25, $32, and $44 CAD respectively.

Benefits of building your ecommerce business on Wix

What does Wix do well compared to other ecommerce platforms? Here are some of the benefits of using this tool to sell your products.

Expand your toolkit with the Wix App Market

Integrating with your favorite apps is a breeze with Wix. The Wix App Market has almost everything you could think of in terms of apps and tools.

So whenever you feel that Wix is missing a tool, you can likely find what you need on the app market.

Professional templates and designs

The Wix website templates look great right out of the box. Many other ecommerce platforms require you to buy most of their website templates in addition to the other fees to use them. But Wix templates are free! And there are hundreds of them, not just a few dozen.

You’ll still need to pay to use the platform if you want ecommerce features. But you won’t need to spend additional money on professional templates.

User-friendly for non-designers

Not a designer? Not a problem. Wix was designed for non-designers to create attractive, professional-looking websites.

So even if the idea of designing a website yourself seems daunting, don’t worry. The website editor that comes with Wix is easy enough for anyone to use, even if you’re brand new to creating websites.

Several built-in solutions for beginning sellers

Starting a business is complicated and expensive enough. So when you can get a tool that comes prebuilt with a bunch of tools to ease the process, it’s a huge win!

Wix comes fully loaded with tools like:

Point of sale solutions

Dropshipping and print-on-demand apps

Over 50 payment providers for your customers to choose from

And so much more!

It’s also advanced enough to let you grow your business past the beginning stage, making it a highly versatile platform for an ecommerce store.

How to start selling on Wix in 10 steps

If you’re convinced that Wix is the best platform for you to start selling your products, here are 10 steps to build your first website and start marketing it to new customers.

1. Create your Wix account

First, you’ll need to create a Wix account with a valid email address.

The first question Wix will ask you is what kind of website you’re creating. If you intend to sell products directly from Wix, you should choose Online Store.

You can specify what type of online store you want to build. If you don’t see your niche in the drop-down options, don’t worry— you can customize everything later. For now, I’ll pick the Online Knitting Store option.

If you take the same steps and choose an ecommerce niche, Wix will detect that you want to use Wix Ecommerce. You can continue to answer the questions to name your store, specify how many products you want to start with, and choose what tools you need to run your business.

2. Choose a template — or let Wix ADI design it for you

When you’re done with the initial setup, you’ll get to choose what your website looks like. Wix gives you two options: you can either pick from one of their professional and attractive templates, or let Wix ADI, an AI designer, build it for you.

If you choose from the templates, you’ll access a wide library of options. Don’t sweat it too much at this point — you can start over and pick another template at any time!

But if you decide to go with the AI designer, here’s what you can expect.

First, you can choose to import existing text and images from an existing website or photos from your Google My Business. This step is only relevant if you already have a business. If you don’t, you can skip this step entirely.

Next, you’ll review your business info. You should already have a website name and an email address, but this is where you can add a logo, physical address, phone number, and any social accounts you may already have for your new brand.

Don’t have a logo yet? Wix actually has a logo builder, so feel free to add a placeholder during this step.

You’ll then need to pick a theme. Those are the fonts and colors the AI tool will use to design your website. The options you get are just a starting point.

Once you have a theme, you can choose from a few homepage design options. The options you’ll see will depend on your theme, but also on the type of store you picked earlier in Step 1. For instance, because I’ve chosen to build a knitting store for this example, these are the options I’m seeing:

You’ll go through the same process for the additional pages on your website. You can choose from:

About

FAQ

Store Policies

Contact

Support

New Collection

Gallery

Blank pages

Or, if you only want a single home page, you can skip this step.

3. Edit your ecommerce website’s design

Now it’s time for you to get creative! Wix has an intuitive and user-friendly website builder that lets you customize every aspect of your pages. You can also:

Add brand new pages

Change your main colors, fonts, and animations

Manage apps

Preview your store

If you’re struggling with specific aspects of the website builder, Wix also has an extensive help section that you can browse directly from the editor. This means you don’t have to switch from one tab to the other while you’re designing and reading tutorials.

4. Choose the right plan for your business

Designing your website is just part of the process. But you also need to make sure you’re all set to launch your online store with the right ecommerce tools.

There are two steps you need to consider: buying or connecting your domain, and choosing a Wix plan.

If the domain for your store name is available, Wix will let you know. You can then purchase this new domain. But, if you’ve already purchased your domain from another seller, like Namecheap or Godaddy, you can connect it to Wix.

Every Wix plan except the basic Connect Domain plan comes with a free custom domain for one year. The Connect Domain plan is the cheapest available and will only let you connect a domain you already own. This plan also doesn’t remove Wix ads from your website.

However, because you’re launching an ecommerce website, you’ll need to navigate to the Business and Ecommerce Plans tab.

Those plans include the features you need to run a store, including:

Secure online payments

Unlimited products

Multiple currencies

Automated sales tax (only on some plans)

Multiple currencies (only on some plans)

Some plans also include premium versions of useful apps, such as:

Dropshipping by Modalyst

Product reviews by KudoBuzz

Loyalty program by Smile.io

You can use these apps even if you don’t choose the higher plans. Just be aware that you’ll need to pay for a separate subscription. For instance, Smile.io costs $49 a month for the starter plan. However, you can also choose other apps that use the same features.

Not sure which Wix plan is right for you? You can start with the basic plan and upgrade any time you need.

5. Add your products

You can’t sell on Wix without adding products to sell. How you do this will depend on where your products come from. If you’re dropshipping, you’ll be using whichever dropshipping tool you choose. But if you’re selling your own products, you can do so from the Products page.

To get to the Products page, start from the Wix website editor and:

Click the Manage tab at the top Select “Store” Your store dashboard will appear — navigate to the Store Products tab, or click Add a Product on the setup wizard

Click +New Product and choose from a Digital File or a Physical Product Customize the product

At this point, you can name your product, add images and videos, write a product description, set the pricing, and set up your inventory and shipping info. If you want, you can even create a collection that this product will be a part of.

Add as many products as you want. You can start with just one, or you can import several products from a CSV file.

6. Set a payment method and shipping regions

As long as you don’t connect a payment method, your customers won’t be able to pay you for your products. Wix will show you a warning when you add a product without a payment method. Just click on Add Payment Method to fix this.

When you set this up, make sure your business location is accurate. If you choose the wrong country, your customers will end up paying you in the wrong currency.

You can accept credit and debit cards with the Wix payment process. But you can also add PayPal, Afterpay, Pinwheel, and many more.

Once you have all your payment options set up, you also need to choose which regions you want to ship to. You can add shipping rules for every destination — for instance, you can provide free domestic shipping while international shipping varies by weight or total order price.

7. Complete the SEO checklist

When people search for your store on search engines, will they be able to find you? There are a few steps you need to go through to make sure that’s possible. This process is called Search Engine Optimization, or SEO.

Under Marketing & SEO, select SEO tools. Wix will ask you three questions to give you a personalized SEO checklist. Based on your answers, you’ll have a list of tasks to go through. Follow the instructions to improve your chances of showing up on the first page of Google results.

I won’t go through the entire SEO process, but you should at least do the minimum to ensure people can find you online. For more information on how to use SEO, check out these 9 Ecommerce SEO tips to help you boost traffic to your store.

8. Hit ‘Publish’!

Are all your first products and payment options set up? Do you have your main website pages designed to your liking? Are your basic SEO steps complete? If so, you’re ready to publish your Wix Ecommerce store.

Just hit the big blue Publish button when you’re in the Wix editor. That’s it! You now have a live store that’s ready to receive customers.

9. Optimize your online store to get more sales

Launching your store is a huge step, but it takes a bit more than that to succeed — especially with so many competitors going into business every day. There are several things you can do not only to improve the experience your customers have on your website, but also to increase your conversion rates and make more sales.

The first step you should take is to start an email list. Email marketing is a huge pillar of building an online business because you get the opportunity to talk to your customers (and potential customers) directly in their inbox.

You can turn visitors and leads into first-time buyers, and you can turn first-time buyers into repeat customers.

But first, you need to set up your website to drive email subscribers. Pop-up advertising is still one of the best methods to get people to opt-in with their email. One of the easiest ways to do this is to add the Getsitecontrol app directly to your Wix store.

With Getsitecontrol, you can easily create beautiful popups and forms, even if you have no experience designing or coding. You can use these popups to:

Give coupons in exchange for email addresses

Ask for feedback from your visitors

Show special deals on exit intent

Offer discounts to customers

Display announcements

And much more!

The popups are customizable and come in a variety of shapes and styles. You can choose from several types of popups, including:

Modal

Slide-in

Sidebar

Bottom bar

Fullscreen overlay

You can test out which popup type works best for your store. For example, we’ve recently tested 5 types of email signup popups on this blog — you can read more about this experiment and its results right here.

10. Market your Ecommerce Wix site

So now you have a fully optimized ecommerce website on Wix, fully loaded with your products… it’s time to get more eyes on that store and drive some traffic.

What’s great about online marketing is that there’s an option available for all budgets and experience levels. Apart from email marketing, here are just a few ways you can market your store online:

Social media : Build up a presence on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and more. This can let you build a following organically. Just make sure you incentivize your followers to join your email list so that you can maximize your visibility.

Reviews : Download an app like KudoBuzz to allow customers to write reviews for your products. New visitors will see that real people purchased and liked your products before, which helps them trust your brand.

Rewards program : Use an app like Smile.io to reward your customers for shopping with you. They’ll be more likely to buy from you again instead of a competitor when they accumulate points with your brand.

Ads : Run paid ads on social media platforms or search engines to increase your reach faster than you’d be able to using organic methods. Start with a small budget to test what works and what doesn’t before you scale too quickly.

Content marketing : Create content like blog posts, videos, infographics, and more. When you create the type of content your ideal customer wants to consume, you’ll attract more traffic to your website without paying for ad spend.

Influencer marketing: You can pay social media influencers to promote your product on their profile. Make sure to verify how much engagement the influencer is getting before you make an offer.

These methods are just the tip of the iceberg. You should also consider running sales and promotions regularly to keep customers coming back.

Build your online store and start selling with Wix

There’s no one perfect website builder. But Wix is a great option for beginners who need the flexibility to grow over the long run. And with the expanding app store, it has every tool to help you optimize your store for success.