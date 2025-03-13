Spice Up Your Store: 12 Shopify Themes for Food Brands

This theme also comes packed with built-in marketing tools designed to address customer concerns and drive conversions. Such features include flexible product info blocks, customizable drawers, and detailed color swatches.

Aurora is designed for brands that use storytelling to connect with customers. Its video sections, creative collages, galleries, and before/after slider make it easy to showcase products in a visually compelling way.

Best for : small-to-medium-size food, beverage, and supplement brands

Each theme is available in the official Shopify Theme Store, which is a guarantee of top-tier performance, mobile optimization, and the latest ecommerce features.

For this roundup, we’ve handpicked 12 top themes that either offer a dedicated food & beverage style preset or can be easily adapted to the food industry due to the feature set.

Thankfully, there are Shopify themes for food brands of all types and sizes.

Whether you’re launching a healthy snack brand, an online grocery, or a website for a local bakery, your store should be as tempting as your menu.

You can easily change the look of your store or a selected section using custom styles and colors for limited-time promos or seasonal campaigns. This theme will help you seamlessly guide visitors and nudge them to make a purchase decision with the following features:

Highly converting theme, perfect for food products,beverages, supplements, and beyond.

Shapes – bold and dynamic for standout brands

Price: $360

URL: Shapes theme

Best for: snack brands, trendy food startups, and specialty beverages

With a 100% positive review rate, Shapes is a popular theme, favored by food brands. Its 4 theme styles are designed specifically for brands selling consumables, so you can expect a variety of options tailored to this ecommerce niche.

Shapes is ideal for bold, high-energy food brands looking to make a statement. Its creative display styles, animated stickers, and dynamic layouts ensure a memorable store experience.

Shapes is used by: Fody, a brand selling gut-friendly foods for those with digestive troubles.

With industry-specific features like ingredient icons, product comparison tables, and sliding flavor scales, Shapes ensures your products get the presentation they deserve.

Shapes’ key marketing features are:

Product options

Product badges

Promo banners

Recommended products

Quick buy buttons

Local – for neighborhood food brands and cafés

Price: $360

URL: Local theme

Best for: restaurants and grocery stores with a strong in-person presence

Looking for a Shopify theme for food brands with a local feel? Local is a clean, elegant Shopify template designed for restaurants, cafés, and grocery stores that sell both online and in-person.

Local is used by: Field, a bar and bottle shop that seamlessly integrates online reservations with wine sales on their website.

The industry-specific features that make Local a good fit for food & beverage brands are the following:

Interactive icons

Trust badges

Quick buy

Ingredients & nutritional information

Gift wrapping

Taste – Free Shopify theme for food brands

Price: Free

URL: Taste theme

Best for: food and beverage brands looking for a free theme

Taste is a free theme, developed by Shopify, with all the essentials for launching a food store. It includes the core features to help customers make informed purchases, such as FAQ sections, larger product cards, specialty highlights, and nutritional information displays. On top of that, Taste is highly customizable and a great starting point for new brands on a budget.

Taste is used by: Hygieia Sleep, a company producing products for better sleep.

Unlike most themes on this list, Taste is minimalistic and doesn’t come with many built-in marketing tools — so you might need third-party apps to fill the gaps.

Taste’s core features include:

Mega menu

Promo banners

Cross-selling

Ingredients & nutritional information

Shipping & delivery information

Canopy – theme for Amazon-inspired shopping experience

Price: $390

URL: Canopy theme

Best for: High-volume brands needing a scalable, bulk-friendly store

Developed by Clean Canvas, Canopy is built for online grocery stores, food delivery businesses, and brands managing large inventories. With a 94% positive review rate, Canopy is optimized for fast-loading pages and seamless product discovery, making bulk shopping effortless.

Canopy enhances the shopping experience with a prominent search bar, predictive search, advanced filtering, and an always-visible cart sidebar — ideal for bulk shoppers.

Canopy theme is used by: Agrosano, a grocery store offering an online alternative to a traditional market.

Canopy has a 94% positive review rate from over 150 reviews. Some of its most standout features are:

Mega menu with in-menu promos

Promo tiles and banners

Countdown timers

Back-in-stock alerts

Trust badges

Emerge – Image-driven theme for specialty brands

Price: $380

URL: Emerge theme

Best for: High-volume food & beverage brands, specialty products, and in-person sellers

Emerge, by Troop Themes, features five unique style presets, a fast setup, and highly rated customer support. With a 100% positive rating from 40+ customers, it’s a trusted choice for high-volume food brands.

Emerge combines modern design with advanced functionality, making it ideal for food and beverage brands selling online and in-store. Its specialized features optimize the shopping experience, particularly for premium food and drink brands.

Emerge is used by: Zarpado, a family-owned tequila distillery.

Emerge’s standout features are:

Product options

Lookbook

Press coverage

Age verifier

Image galleries

Modular – Bold Shopify theme for food brands with strong visuals

Price: $300

URL: Modular theme

Best for: Single-product food brands and curated product catalogs

Modular is a vibrant Shopify theme designed for food brands that want a bold, high-impact website. With its elegant, ready-to-use design and fast setup, Modular lets brands launch quickly with minimal effort.

What makes Modular stand out are its striking layouts, smooth animations, and bold imagery. Designed for visual storytelling, it works equally well for single-product brands and high-volume food stores.

Modular is used by: Common Max Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee brand.

With a 96% positive rating from 200+ stores, Modular is highly rated for its performance and design. Its demo store passed Google’s PageSpeed Insights test for mobile, proving it delivers a smooth, fast-loading experience.

Some of the most noteworthy Modular’s features are:

Sticky cart

Product badges

Promo popups

Color swatches

Slideshow

Flow – Clean, Fast-loading Shopify theme for food and beverage products

Price: $380

URL: Flow theme

Best for: emerging brands looking to introduce new products

Flow, designed by Eight Themes, is a highly rated Shopify theme with a dedicated preset for food products.

With a 90% positive rating from 300+ customers, it offers a quick setup, extensive customization, and fast loading speeds — making it ideal for brands that want a seamless ecommerce experience.

Flow is used by: Lunar, an Asian-inspired craft seltzer brand.

Flow’s trust badges, press coverage, blogs, and product badges make it ideal for new brands building credibility and social proof. It also includes built-in marketing and product discovery tools to help brands boost conversions and run high-impact promotions.

Among the most notable features are:

Back-in-stock alerts

Stock counter

Recommended products

Product badges

Countdown timers

Cornerstone – Shopify theme for food brands with large catalogs

Price: $360

URL: Cornerstone theme

Best for: High-volume food and beverage stores, businesses with physical locations

Cornerstone is a premium Shopify theme by Fluorescent Design Inc., built for high-volume stores managing large product catalogs.

It includes featured collections, versatile product listings, advanced filters, and customizable search, along with multiple mega navigation options to help customers seamlessly browse product selections.

Cornerstone is used by: Goodboybob, an award-winning coffee roaster brand.

With an 88% positive rating from 26 reviews, Cornerstone is a feature-rich, reliable theme that helps businesses enhance their online presence.

Cornerstone streamlines the purchasing process with:

Quick add-to-cart functionality

Free shipping countdowns

Product upsells

Promotional pop-ups

Sales countdown banners

Taiga – Modern theme with extensive video capabilities

Price: $490

URL: Taiga theme

Best for: Brands prioritizing video storytelling, high-speed performance, and quick setup

Taiga is a premium Shopify 2.0 theme by Woolman, known for its exceptional speed and sleek design. With 20+ customizable sections and 10+ video sections, Taiga provides creative flexibility, helping brands build a distinctive website.

With its extensive video capabilities and flexible design, Taiga helps brands showcase their products and compellingly tell their stories. Plus, its streamlined setup process lets merchants launch quickly without sacrificing quality.

Taiga is used by: FreshBerry, a frozen yogurt cafe in Nevada.

Taiga includes everything needed to create a standout store, helping brands showcase products, tell their stories, and guide customers seamlessly through the buying journey.

The theme’s core marketing features are:

Mega menu with in-menu promos

Pre-order and in-store pickups

Promo banners and popups

Ingredients & nutritional information

Recommended products

Whisk – fresh Shopify theme for artisanal and farm-to-table brands

Price: $310

URL: Whisk theme

Best for: Online grocery stores, farm-to-table brands, artisanal food makers, and restaurants

Though not as widely known as other Shopify food themes, Whisk boasts a 100% positive review rate from 15 users — a strong indicator of its quality. Its fresh color palettes, organic-inspired shapes, and clean layouts make it an excellent choice for artisanal food brands, organic products, and farm-to-table businesses.

What sets Whisk apart is its unique features that enhance the shopping experience. Image swatches and customizable collection filters make product discovery seamless. If you use blog articles and recipes to drive traffic to your Shopify store, Whisk lets you add recommended products so customers can purchase ingredients directly from the blog.

Whisk is used by: Primal Pastures, an organic meat farm in Southern California.

Whisk features a highly customizable store locator with multiple color options, custom markers, and quick links for directions — perfect for businesses with physical locations.

Some other key features include:

Quick view & quick buy

In-menu promos

Countdown timers

Usage information

Enhanced search

Story – Budget-friendly Shopify theme for food & beverage brands

Price: $280

URL: Story theme

Best for: Single-product food and beverage brands looking for a stylish, budget-friendly theme

Story is a minimalist Shopify theme with clean, visually appealing layouts. With a lower price tag than most themes on this list, it’s an excellent choice for brands looking for a quick and hassle-free launch. With Story, you can organize easy-to-browse collections using custom swatches and sibling products for product variations.

Story is used by: Chapter Tea, an Australian-based iced tea brewing company.

Story comes with four elegant presets and holds a 95% positive review rate from 20+ customers. Key features include:

Pre-order & in-store pickups

Stock counter

Trust badges

Slideshows

Recommended products

Industry-specific features you should be looking for

Picking the right Shopify theme means ensuring it has industry-specific features that build trust, improve usability, and drive sales. Here’s what matters most:

Nutrition & Ingredient Details – Essential for health-conscious customers.

– Essential for health-conscious customers. Trust & Product Badges – Certifications, organic labels, and best-seller tags build credibility.

– Certifications, organic labels, and best-seller tags build credibility. Store Locator & Pickup Options – Helps customers find nearby locations.

– Helps customers find nearby locations. Age Verification – A must-have for alcohol and age-restricted items (although there are also free apps that will help you add a fullscreen age verification popup)

– A must-have for alcohol and age-restricted items (although there are also free apps that will help you add a fullscreen age verification popup) Mobile-Optimized Checkout – Most shoppers browse on mobile, so ensure a smooth experience.

Final thoughts: Which Shopify theme is right for your brand?

The best Shopify theme for your food brand depends on your catalog size, brand identity, and customer experience goals. Below is a quick recap of the themes reviewed in the article.

Best for large product catalogs & bulk buyers : Canopy, Cornerstone

: Canopy, Cornerstone Best for storytelling & visual appeal : Aurora, Emerge, Taiga

: Aurora, Emerge, Taiga Best for cafés & local stores : Local

: Local Best for bold, modern food brands : Shapes, Modular

: Shapes, Modular Best for budget-conscious brands: Taste, Story

Still unsure? All these themes offer free trials — test them out before making a decision.