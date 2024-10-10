22 Fall Newsletter Ideas and Examples for Ecommerce Brands

Start crafting your fall newsletter
Try Getsitecontrol: most intuitive email marketing suite.Large template gallery. Free plan available.
Fall is one of the most important seasons for ecommerce business owners. These few months are packed with holidays, events, and promotional opportunities.
With back-to-school campaigns, Halloween, Black Friday, Thanksgiving, and more, you can do many marketing activities to increase your engagement rates and sales during this season.
To make planning easier for you, we prepared a list of 22 fall newsletter examples to draw inspiration from.
Let’s explore them.
During fall, many businesses announce new, seasonal collections — especially clothing brands.
Sending out emails to your subscribers and former customers is a great way to let them know that the new collection is available in your physical and online stores.
In our first example, the clothing brand Quince created a simple email newsletter with links to important categories on their site.
An email like this one is great to send out when you’re first announcing the new collection. From here, you can create a sequence of several emails that would promote a specific category in more detail or several specific items.
Let’s see how another clothing brand, Pangaia, did it:
Their collection is autumn-themed, so their entire newsletter follows this theme in a creative, unique way. Highlighting the different colors of leaves present in their clothing collection.
On the other hand, Tuckernuck opted for highlighting one print that is trending in fall: leopard. So their fall newsletter highlights different clothing items with leopard patterns.
You can also include a discount in your autumn collection announcement to encourage subscribers to make a purchase like Pocokids did:
Before we move on, let’s explore some subject line ideas for your fall collection announcement:
Fall is the perfect time to:
Let’s take a look at Grove’s limited-edition autumn scents newsletter:
Their seasonal collection relies on fall-themed scents, like apple and pumpkin. So, their newsletter highlights these, too, along with the autumn colors laid out playfully.
Candle Delirium also relies on seasonal scents like wild fig, rum, and maple sugar. But it opts for a more elegant display of their products.
Introducing seasonal products is great for food companies, too. Here’s an example of how Public Goods promotes their new soups for fall:
Again, it’s another example of a fall newsletter promo built around autumn colors and spices.
Sometimes you don’t have to launch a separate collection to promote for fall. Instead, you can pick a few trending items and craft a nice fall-themed newsletter to send out. This is how the jewelry brand, Oradina did it:
Spice up your fall newsletter emails with these subject lines:
Businesses that have been active for several years know that customers have their favorite seasonal items. These tend to get sold out fairly quickly after they’re back in stock.
To promote your customers’ favorites, craft a compelling newsletter to let them know they’re back in stock. And you can dedicate the entire email to it. For instance, here is how Mixed by Nasrin highlighted their popular denim jumpsuit:
Start crafting your email with one of these engaging subject lines:
Back-to-school campaigns are a great way to kick off your fall marketing activities. Especially because they can be a huge source of revenue for brands that cater to teachers, parents, and students.
A great back-to-school newsletter contains a few key products along with a special offer or discount code.
Here’s how Papier crafter their back-to-school newsletter:
Source: Really Good Emails
A stationery brand like Papier has a ton of different products they could offer. But it’s key to select the one that would work best for this type of campaign. And they did that well by selecting the “Academic planner.”
Another great example comes from Atoms Shoes. This brand went with a discount code and a school-related design with their shoes in the center.
ot sure where to start from? Draw inspiration from these subject lines:
Halloween, one of the key fall holidays observed on 31st October, is the perfect opportunity to get creative with your fall newsletter campaign.
Let’s get some inspiration from Nuts, a food company that sells nuts, snacks, chocolate, and more.
They customized every segment of their newsletter to fit the Halloween theme and executed it perfectly – from pumpkins to wordplay!
So did Traeger Grills with their hot sauces Halloween email. Let’s have a look:
Subject lines for a Halloween-themed email:
Almost every year, at least one Friday the 13th falls between September and December. So don’t put away your Halloween email ideas just yet!
One thing to keep in mind here is to be careful not to overwhelm your subscribers with many different campaigns at once. For example, this year’s Friday the 13th is in between Thanksgiving and Black Friday on one side, and Christmas and New Year on the other side. If you’re sending out newsletters for all of these holidays, consider skipping this year's Friday the 13th.
Still, for brands that chose to send something out on this theme, we have two great examples.
The first one’s coming from Gel Essentials, a nail polish brand that prepared thematic products and packages to match the occasion:
Another playful design comes from Maya Brenner, a jewelry brand:
Both of these brands have a fun image so they can play around with emojis, ghosts, pumpkins, and more.
If that suits your brand too, have a look at these subject lines to get started:
Fall brings one of the most important dates for every ecommerce business — Black Friday. Starting with deals and huge discounts, this event opens up the holiday shopping season.
While Black Friday is the time when most shoppers are keeping their eyes out for promotion emails, don’t forget that the competition will be fierce. All other brands in your industry will compete for the eyes of your potential customers.
That’s why it might be a good idea to send out a few emails to start getting attention to your brand. And you can even consider having a flash sale before Black Friday to warm up customers.
Let’s have a look at a flash sales email example.
Pampa, a textile brand, created a flash sale of their autumn collection, highlighting ponchos and scarves.
💡 Pro tip: We recommend paying special attention to preparing your Black Friday email sequences. That’s why we prepared a special Black Friday email guide for you!
Next to Halloween, Black Friday, and Christmas, Thanksgiving sometimes gets lost and stays outside of email marketer’s calendars. But this holiday is the perfect opportunity to send out a simple, gratitude message to your subscribers.
Here’s how Adùn crafted their Thanksgiving email, highlighting impressions from their community.
Their newsletter still has a subtle call to action, but the biggest highlight is their online community of customers and the content they create with Adùn’s products.
Another amazing example of a Thanksgiving email comes from Casper, a sleep products brand.
In their newsletter, Casper connects the dinner with “what comes after” — the relaxing snooze. All paired up with an image of a pie decorated with a moon. Similar to Adùn, Casper also includes a subtle call to action.
Start creating your Thanksgiving email with these subject line suggestions:
Three zodiac signs associated with fall are
Zodiac-related fall campaigns are ideal for brands that have astrology-themed products, like jewelry brands.
Here are two examples from Mejuri.
In the first email example, they’re highlighting one astrological sign and showcasing their Libra-themed accessories.
In another example, Mejuri chooses to highlight opals which is an October birthstone. And is connected to both Libras and Scorpios.
You can even go a step further, segment your list of subscribers by birth date, and send out personalized emails with some of these subject lines:
As the end of fall gets closer, the Christmas holiday season is just around the corner. And many of your subscribers are searching for the right gifts to purchase for their loved ones.
Help them out by sending our customized gift guides, helping them find the right presents in your online store.
Here’s how Warby Parker, a glasses brand, helps their subscribers look for gifts.
They point out different preferences friends and family might have — for example, the always-on-vacationers and those who spend a lot of time on their devices.
Heyday does a similar thing by grouping your acquaintances into these categories:
This way, Heyday makes it easier for subscribers to choose gifts for their loved ones.
Get started with crafting the perfect gift guide email with these subject lines:
At Getsitecontrol, we know that building engaging emails from scratch can be a time-consuming task, especially with so many seasonal campaigns to run during fall. That’s why we’ve created a collection of email templates to simplify the process.
Whether you’re planning to introduce your new fall collection, promote seasonal trends, or announce a flash sale, these templates have everything you need.
Easily customize them with your brand’s imagery and tone of voice — swap in your product photos, update the text, and adjust the layout to fit your campaign goals.
You can add engaging elements like countdown timers for your limited-time fall promotions, product cards for easy shopping, or scroll-stopping banners to catch your audience's eye. You can also preview and test your email with a few clicks to ensure everything is on point before it goes live.
And here’s the best part: you can send your first 1,000 emails for free, making it the easiest way to get your fall campaigns up and running fast.
We’ve listed out all of fall’s events and holidays you can use to create a thematic newsletter. Start planning your fall email calendar today to make sure you’re on top of everything.
With a lot of back-to-back important dates and events, be mindful of how many different campaigns you’re sending out to your email list. It’s best to choose a few of them that suit your brand the best.
That way, you’ll be able to maximize the impact of your email marketing efforts without overwhelming your followers and causing your unsubscribe rates to skyrocket.
Aleksandra Beka is a freelance content consultant for SaaS brands with over 5 years of in-house marketing experience. She specializes in working with MarTech brands and helping them grow their audiences through educational and informative articles.
You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Email marketing section.
Subscribe to get updates
Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.