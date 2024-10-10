22 Fall Newsletter Ideas and Examples for Ecommerce Brands

To make planning easier for you, we prepared a list of 22 fall newsletter examples to draw inspiration from.

With back-to-school campaigns, Halloween, Black Friday, Thanksgiving, and more, you can do many marketing activities to increase your engagement rates and sales during this season.

Fall is one of the most important seasons for ecommerce business owners. These few months are packed with holidays, events, and promotional opportunities.

Want to peek at the templates first?

Let’s see how another clothing brand, Pangaia, did it:

An email like this one is great to send out when you’re first announcing the new collection. From here, you can create a sequence of several emails that would promote a specific category in more detail or several specific items.

In our first example, the clothing brand Quince created a simple email newsletter with links to important categories on their site.

Sending out emails to your subscribers and former customers is a great way to let them know that the new collection is available in your physical and online stores.

During fall, many businesses announce new, seasonal collections — especially clothing brands.

Before we move on, let’s explore some subject line ideas for your fall collection announcement:

You can also include a discount in your autumn collection announcement to encourage subscribers to make a purchase like Pocokids did:

On the other hand, Tuckernuck opted for highlighting one print that is trending in fall: leopard. So their fall newsletter highlights different clothing items with leopard patterns.

Their collection is autumn-themed, so their entire newsletter follows this theme in a creative, unique way. Highlighting the different colors of leaves present in their clothing collection.

Fall newsletter ideas for seasonal products and trends

Fall is the perfect time to:

Introduce a new seasonal product with a fall theme

Remind your customers of old products that fit this season

Send out a fall-themed newsletter for your regular products

Let’s take a look at Grove’s limited-edition autumn scents newsletter:

Their seasonal collection relies on fall-themed scents, like apple and pumpkin. So, their newsletter highlights these, too, along with the autumn colors laid out playfully.

Candle Delirium also relies on seasonal scents like wild fig, rum, and maple sugar. But it opts for a more elegant display of their products.

Introducing seasonal products is great for food companies, too. Here’s an example of how Public Goods promotes their new soups for fall:

Again, it’s another example of a fall newsletter promo built around autumn colors and spices.

Sometimes you don’t have to launch a separate collection to promote for fall. Instead, you can pick a few trending items and craft a nice fall-themed newsletter to send out. This is how the jewelry brand, Oradina did it:

Spice up your fall newsletter emails with these subject lines:

🍁 Pumpkin spice & everything nice: Trendy fall picks!

🧣 From cozy to chic: Explore fall’s top trends

Warm up your home with our fall fragrance collection

🥧 From apple to pumpkin: Fall favorite tastes are here

“Back-in-stock for fall” newsletter idea

Businesses that have been active for several years know that customers have their favorite seasonal items. These tend to get sold out fairly quickly after they’re back in stock.

To promote your customers’ favorites, craft a compelling newsletter to let them know they’re back in stock. And you can dedicate the entire email to it. For instance, here is how Mixed by Nasrin highlighted their popular denim jumpsuit:

Start crafting your email with one of these engaging subject lines:

🛍️ Back just in time for fall: Your favorite [product name]!

Your favorite items are back: Fall collection restocked!

Back in stock! Get your favorite fall items today!

🛒 Fall's bestsellers are back – grab yours today

Back-to-school email examples

Back-to-school campaigns are a great way to kick off your fall marketing activities. Especially because they can be a huge source of revenue for brands that cater to teachers, parents, and students.

A great back-to-school newsletter contains a few key products along with a special offer or discount code.

Here’s how Papier crafter their back-to-school newsletter:

Source: Really Good Emails

A stationery brand like Papier has a ton of different products they could offer. But it’s key to select the one that would work best for this type of campaign. And they did that well by selecting the “Academic planner.”

Another great example comes from Atoms Shoes. This brand went with a discount code and a school-related design with their shoes in the center.

ot sure where to start from? Draw inspiration from these subject lines:

📚 Back-to-school essentials you need right now!

Gear up for the new school year with our top picks

🎒 All the back-to-school gear they’ll love

School’s in session: grab your must-haves today

🖍 Time to restock: school supplies for every grade!

Halloween newsletter ideas

Halloween, one of the key fall holidays observed on 31st October, is the perfect opportunity to get creative with your fall newsletter campaign.

Let’s get some inspiration from Nuts, a food company that sells nuts, snacks, chocolate, and more.

They customized every segment of their newsletter to fit the Halloween theme and executed it perfectly – from pumpkins to wordplay!

So did Traeger Grills with their hot sauces Halloween email. Let’s have a look:

Subject lines for a Halloween-themed email:

🎃 Get ready for a spooktacular Halloween celebration!

Treat yourself to our hauntingly good bites

🕷️ Halloween is here: find your perfect costume

Unleash your inner monster with our Halloween essentials

Fall newsletter ideas for Friday the 13th

Almost every year, at least one Friday the 13th falls between September and December. So don’t put away your Halloween email ideas just yet!

One thing to keep in mind here is to be careful not to overwhelm your subscribers with many different campaigns at once. For example, this year’s Friday the 13th is in between Thanksgiving and Black Friday on one side, and Christmas and New Year on the other side. If you’re sending out newsletters for all of these holidays, consider skipping this year's Friday the 13th.

Still, for brands that chose to send something out on this theme, we have two great examples.

The first one’s coming from Gel Essentials, a nail polish brand that prepared thematic products and packages to match the occasion:

Another playful design comes from Maya Brenner, a jewelry brand:

Both of these brands have a fun image so they can play around with emojis, ghosts, pumpkins, and more.

If that suits your brand too, have a look at these subject lines to get started:

🕷️ Friday the 13 th : spooky surprises inside

: spooky surprises inside 👻 It’s Friday the 13th: join us for frightful fun!

Fall flash sales email example

Fall brings one of the most important dates for every ecommerce business — Black Friday. Starting with deals and huge discounts, this event opens up the holiday shopping season.

While Black Friday is the time when most shoppers are keeping their eyes out for promotion emails, don’t forget that the competition will be fierce. All other brands in your industry will compete for the eyes of your potential customers.

That’s why it might be a good idea to send out a few emails to start getting attention to your brand. And you can even consider having a flash sale before Black Friday to warm up customers.

Let’s have a look at a flash sales email example.

Pampa, a textile brand, created a flash sale of their autumn collection, highlighting ponchos and scarves.

💡 Pro tip: We recommend paying special attention to preparing your Black Friday email sequences. That’s why we prepared a special Black Friday email guide for you!

Thanksgiving newsletter examples

Next to Halloween, Black Friday, and Christmas, Thanksgiving sometimes gets lost and stays outside of email marketer’s calendars. But this holiday is the perfect opportunity to send out a simple, gratitude message to your subscribers.

Here’s how Adùn crafted their Thanksgiving email, highlighting impressions from their community.

Their newsletter still has a subtle call to action, but the biggest highlight is their online community of customers and the content they create with Adùn’s products.

Another amazing example of a Thanksgiving email comes from Casper, a sleep products brand.

In their newsletter, Casper connects the dinner with “what comes after” — the relaxing snooze. All paired up with an image of a pie decorated with a moon. Similar to Adùn, Casper also includes a subtle call to action.

Start creating your Thanksgiving email with these subject line suggestions:

🍂 Give thanks and celebrate the season with us

We’re grateful for you: Wishing you a warm thanksgiving

🥧 Celebrating the moments that matter most

Zodiac-related fall newsletter examples

Three zodiac signs associated with fall are

Libra : Folks born between approximately September 23rd and October 23rd

: Folks born between approximately September 23rd and October 23rd Scorpio : Everyone born between approximately October 23rd and November 21st

: Everyone born between approximately October 23rd and November 21st Sagittarius: Those born between approximately November 21st and December 21st

Zodiac-related fall campaigns are ideal for brands that have astrology-themed products, like jewelry brands.

Here are two examples from Mejuri.

In the first email example, they’re highlighting one astrological sign and showcasing their Libra-themed accessories.

In another example, Mejuri chooses to highlight opals which is an October birthstone. And is connected to both Libras and Scorpios.

You can even go a step further, segment your list of subscribers by birth date, and send out personalized emails with some of these subject lines:

⚖️ Celebrate the Libras in your life with Mejuri/[your brand name]

🔥 Embrace your intense fall vibes, Scorpio

Bold steps into fall: Unleash your Sagittarius spirit 🏞️

Holiday gift guide newsletter ideas

As the end of fall gets closer, the Christmas holiday season is just around the corner. And many of your subscribers are searching for the right gifts to purchase for their loved ones.

Help them out by sending our customized gift guides, helping them find the right presents in your online store.

Here’s how Warby Parker, a glasses brand, helps their subscribers look for gifts.

They point out different preferences friends and family might have — for example, the always-on-vacationers and those who spend a lot of time on their devices.

Heyday does a similar thing by grouping your acquaintances into these categories:

DIY facialists

Serum collectors

Retinol lovers

This way, Heyday makes it easier for subscribers to choose gifts for their loved ones.

Get started with crafting the perfect gift guide email with these subject lines:

🎁 Find the best gifts for everyone you love with our gift guide

Gift ideas for a person who has everything

🛍️ Your complete guide to gift-giving made easy

Unwrap happiness with these handpicked gifts 🎁

Make use of pre-designed email templates

At Getsitecontrol, we know that building engaging emails from scratch can be a time-consuming task, especially with so many seasonal campaigns to run during fall. That’s why we’ve created a collection of email templates to simplify the process.

Whether you’re planning to introduce your new fall collection, promote seasonal trends, or announce a flash sale, these templates have everything you need.