5 Common Challenges of Ecommerce and How to Overcome Them

Thinking of starting an online store?

If you are, the time is right. With a plethora of no-code platforms, launching an online store from scratch is relatively easy, and if you already have a brick-and-mortar store, an online presence will help increase your outreach and gain more customers.

Most importantly, due to the pandemic, consumers are massively moving towards digital, and the retail ecommerce market will continue to grow, based on the recent trends.

However, starting an ecommerce business also has its share of challenges. Some of them might not even be directly related to your products or selling tactics.

In this article, we’re going to cover 5 challenges of starting an ecommerce business you should be aware of even before you open your store to the public.

But first, let’s take a quick look at the recent stats.

The future of ecommerce

Global eCommerce revenue is projected to reach over $3 trillion in 2021 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.32%. That means by 2025 we can expect the total market value to reach over $4 trillion.

These numbers show how much the market is booming, and the future seems bright. For those still engaged in pure brick-and-mortar, it’s time to consider engaging in the ecommerce space as well.

5 Challenges of ecommerce and how to overcome them

Having a brick-and-mortar shop has its set of advantages. People get to see and try what they’re interested in and then decide to buy on the spot. You can also approach customers, talk to them, and help them make an informed decision. When you own an ecommerce business, things move to a whole new dimension.

1. Data protection & cybersecurity concerns

Just like physical stores are equipped with security tools, your online store should be, too. Cyberattacks can greatly impact your business as they compromise the safety of shopping in your store, and this is one of the biggest nightmares any business owner has.

If you’re wondering, what types of threats we’re talking about, here is a list of the most concerning cyberthreats, on a scale from 1 to 5, as of November 2020.

Unfortunately, both small and large stores are prone to security threats, and that makes them one of the most critical ecommerce challenges. If you’re just getting started, security is crucial because it only takes one successful hack to negatively impact consumers’ trust and make people flee from your business.

Fortunately, there is a list of measures you can take to minimize security concerns from the get-go.

How to overcome this ecommerce challenge

Once you’ve set up your ecommerce store, you have to ensure that it’s well-equipped with the shield to protect all data, both yours and your customers, including transaction details.

Here are the steps you should take 👇

Host your store with a reliable and reputable web hosting provider that emphasizes security. Some ecommerce start-ups are tempted to share space with other websites on the same server, but it’s risky. If any of these websites get hacked, yours may be affected as well.

Update security plugins, firewalls, anti-virus, anti-malware regularly.

Remember to back up your store’s data. This way, you can always restore your online business in case of any breakdown.

Use the HTTPS connection along with an SSL certificate to protect transactions made in your store (and rank higher on search engines).

Use only credible and trusted third-party payment processing systems that have the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) accreditation.

Use strong passwords and update them regularly.

Continuously monitor and track any suspicious activity.

Make sure your team members receive training on security best practices and awareness.

2. High customer expectations

High customer expectations are another huge challenge for ecommerce brands. What are these expectations exactly? Well, for one, seamless navigation, easy checkout, and favorable shipping terms. That’s not to mention page load speed and mobile experience.

The key reason for such an increase in consumer expectations is rapid market growth.

There is an endless list of new online retailers, so the competition is getting tough. If a store fails to satisfy customer needs, chances are, customers will leave without hesitation. Why? Because there’s no reason to stick around a smaller ecommerce brand if they can find a similar product elsewhere. To make things worse, large retailers like Amazon have made fast and free shipping a de-facto standard that only few smaller brands are capable of meeting.

How to overcome this ecommerce challenge

Scenarios may differ for each store, but here are some general tips to help you get started.

Take time to develop a customer persona and optimize your store with their needs in mind. This includes product collections, welcome offers, payment options, and shipping terms.

When appropriate, use personalization. Your goal is to make customers feel acknowledged and valued when they enter your store for the first time, and especially when they come back.