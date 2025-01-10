7 Mailerlite Alternatives to Help Your Shopify Store Thrive

Despite its affordability, recent negative experiences have deterred some Mailerlite users from renewing their plans. Which are the other tools worth exploring for your Shopify store? This article suggests seven Mailerlite alternatives, sorted according to their best use cases. Let’s get right into it. Best Mailerlite alternatives for Shopify: Recap Tool Best For Pricing Free Plan? Getsitecontrol List building & email design Plans from $14/mo; First 1,000 emails free Yes, with branding MailChimp Advanced automation Free for 1,000 emails; paid plans from $13/month Yes, with limitations Shopify Email Simple email newsletters Free up to 10,000 emails; $1/1,000 after Yes, for 10k emails Constant Contact Social media integration Paid plans from $12/month 60-day free trial Seguno Global online stores Paid plans from $35/month Yes, for up to 250 subs Sendvio Budget-strapped stores Paid plans from $12/month Yes, up to 500 emails Mailmodo Interactive emails Paid plans from $39/month Free 21-day trial Mailerlite and its potential drawbacks Mailerlite is an excellent email marketing platform, owing to its affordable plans, excellent email deliverability, and user-friendly tools. However, some of the recent reviews have raised customer concerns. Online searches reveal a growing number of issues: sync problems, erratic customer service, and unexpected account suspensions. 7 Mailerlite alternatives for Shopify stores (plus what each tool is best for) Fortunately, there are plenty of reliable email marketing solutions with similar features. Kicking off this list is our very own tool: 1. Getsitecontrol Best for: Email list building & email design Originally a pop-up builder, Getsitecontrol has expanded into a robust email marketing suite for Shopify. It tackles the hardest stage — email list building — with advanced forms and on-page visitor targeting, then helps you convert subscribers into buyers with promo emails, automations, and tagging. Standouts Easy tagging and segmentation : Getsitecontrol offers highly flexible, automated contact tagging. For example, you can tag new subscribers based on their interests using meta fields, or existing subscribers – based on the emails they click through. This helps you craft more targeted emails, delighting them with personalized offers at every step of the funnel.

Professionally designed templates: Take your pick from product launches, welcome discounts, sale promos, news updates, and more. Getsitecontrol offers eye-catching templates for the most important occasions.

24/7 live chat : Our human-operated customer support team goes the extra mile and offers fast and reliable assistance even for pixel-level troubleshooting.

Newbie-friendly experience: Email marketing newbies will have no trouble navigating around the platform. This frees up more time for what really matters: building relationships with customers and increasing sales. Potential drawbacks Missing A/B testing : Getsitecontrol currently only offers A/B testing for pop-ups and forms, not emails.

Lack of dynamic image display: Dynamic images customize subscribers’ emails based on the data stored in their Shopify profile (e.g., the abandoned product will be automatically displayed in the email body in an abandonment cart email automation). Unfortunately, this is a missing feature in Getsitecontrol. The good news is that it’s in the works! Pricing Getsitecontrol offers a free plan allowing you to collect subscribers and send emails with the app’s branding. The Pro plans include branding removal, advanced design and targeting for popups, and tools for improved email deliverability. Free : $0 for basic email marketing and widgets and 10,000 monthly widget views

: $0 for basic email marketing and widgets and 10,000 monthly widget views Pro : $14/month when billed annually for pro widgets and email marketing, 100,000 monthly widget views, and branding removal

: $14/month when billed annually for pro widgets and email marketing, 100,000 monthly widget views, and branding removal Pro Max: $21/month when billed annually for everything in Pro plus unlimited monthly widget views All new accounts can send 1000 emails for free. From there, emails cost $1.90 per 1000 emails for all plans.

2. MailChimp Best for: Advanced marketing automation MailChimp and Shopify are finally back together after a temporary break-up. The improved direct integration is aimed at professional email marketers due to its advanced features. Standouts Powerful advanced capabilities : You can do pretty much anything on MailChimp. Personalize emails based on purchase data, segment customers with advanced logic (like predicted attributes), build customizable reports to distill more insights, and more. There’s a reason it’s one of the top email marketing and automation platforms.

Stunning templates : MailChimp’s expertly designed templates are on another level. Either use them as they are and let AI take care of the details, or customize them to add your unique spin.

Excellent customer service: MailChimp provides consistent service to its users. Many, including users who didn’t resolve their issues in the end, praise the support team’s responsiveness. Potential drawbacks Exorbitant : MailChimp is one of the priciest EMS in the market. Watch out for the overages for additional contact blocks (more info here). They add up fast! To quote a user, “that’s where they get you.”

Medium to steep learning curve: MailChimp has grown from an email builder to a fully featured marketing automation platform. Unfortunately, it comes with a price. Multiple users are overwhelmed by the “bloated” features and struggle to navigate around. If you have basic to moderate email marketing needs, skip it. There are plenty of affordable tools with more user-friendly features. Pricing Plans are based on 500 contacts (except for Premium). A free 14-day trial is available for Essentials and Standard plans. Free : $0 for 1,000 monthly email sends, forms and landing pages, limited analytics, email support for the first 30 days, and more

: $0 for 1,000 monthly email sends, forms and landing pages, limited analytics, email support for the first 30 days, and more Essentials : $13/month for everything in Free plus 10X contacts, MailChimp branding removal, A/B testing, 24/7 email and chat support, and more

: $13/month for everything in Free plus 10X contacts, MailChimp branding removal, A/B testing, 24/7 email and chat support, and more Standard : $20/month for everything in Essentials plus 12X contacts, dynamic content, advanced segmentation, behavioral targeting, and more

: $20/month for everything in Essentials plus 12X contacts, dynamic content, advanced segmentation, behavioral targeting, and more Premium: $350/month for 10,000 contacts and everything in Standard plus 15X contacts, phone and priority support, and more 3. Shopify Email Best for: Simple email newsletters Shopify Email is a beginner-friendly option compared to MailChimp. It’s almost as if it’s on the other end of the spectrum. Ecommerce store owners like its intuitive interface, affordability, and seamless integration. Standouts Affordability : This free Mailerlite alternative is included in all Shopify plans. Send up to 10,000 emails at no additional charge. After that, pricing starts at $1 per 1,000 emails sent. Abandoned checkout automations are always free!

: This free Mailerlite alternative is included in all Shopify plans. Send up to 10,000 emails at no additional charge. After that, pricing starts at $1 per 1,000 emails sent. Abandoned checkout automations are always free! Seamless integration : Since it’s Shopify’s own product, you can create, automate, and track your email campaigns — all within one platform.

: Since it’s Shopify’s own product, you can create, automate, and track your email campaigns — all within one platform. Automation templates: Build automated workflows within minutes, thanks to ready-to-use automations with pre-selected conditions, triggers, and actions. Potential drawbacks Lack of customization : This is one of Shopify Email’s biggest issues. Users lament about the limited options for customizing fonts, colors, and layouts. Compared to competitors, its email formatting also leaves a lot to be desired.

: This is one of Shopify Email’s biggest issues. Users lament about the limited options for customizing fonts, colors, and layouts. Compared to competitors, its email formatting also leaves a lot to be desired. Insufficient templates: Shopify Email only includes basic templates (e.g., product launch emails). For more complex customer journeys — like behavioral-based emails — you need to start from scratch. Pricing Shopify Email is free to install. The first 10,000 emails every month are free. After that, plans start at $1/1000 emails per month. Best for: Integrating email marketing with social campaigns There are multiple ways to promote your Shopify store — social media marketing is one of them. With Constant Contact’s built-in social media tools, it’s convenient to cross-post your marketing emails, respond to conversations, and monitor post activity across different social networks in one place. Standouts Low learning curve : Constant Contact’s email builder is clean and easy to use. Whether it's uploading contacts, setting up emails, or analyzing performance in real-time, it’s insanely easy to accomplish these as a new user.

Easy-to-use social tools: This Mailerlite alternative comes in handy if you want to integrate social media with your email marketing efforts. Convert your emails into Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn posts with a few clicks of the button. It’s also easy to respond to messages, mentions, and comments directly from your account. Potential drawbacks Inconsistent support : Multiple users report that customer support reps drop off the radar at times.

: Multiple users report that customer support reps drop off the radar at times. Occasionally technical glitches : Constant Contact experience glitches once in a while, according to several G2 users (e.g., edit bar suddenly disappears in email builder, inability to highlight text).

: Constant Contact experience glitches once in a while, according to several G2 users (e.g., edit bar suddenly disappears in email builder, inability to highlight text). Limited customization: Users report a lack of flexibility when customizing templates (e.g., image positioning) and automating campaigns (i.e., inability to combine certain conditions and actions). Pricing A free 60-day trial (up to 100 unique contacts) is available. The pricing below is based on 500 contacts. Constant Contact also offers prepay and non-profit discounts. Lite : $12/month for drag-and-drop email templates, AI content recommendations, event registration form and payments, self-service, live chat & phone support, and more

: $12/month for drag-and-drop email templates, AI content recommendations, event registration form and payments, self-service, live chat & phone support, and more Standard : $35/month for everything in Lite plus scheduled email sends, subject line A/B testing, drill-down reporting, and more

: $35/month for everything in Lite plus scheduled email sends, subject line A/B testing, drill-down reporting, and more Premium: $80/month for everything in Standard plus dynamic content in email, engagement heat map, dedicated & priority support, and more 5. Seguno Best for: Global ecommerce stores Seguno makes holiday marketing a breeze. This Mailerlite alternative offers an incredible collection of email templates for every special occasion such as Diwali, Chinese New Year, and Star Wars (not a typo!). Standouts A+ support with custom coaching : Users appreciate Seguno’s responsive support. In one instance, a CS rep was so helpful they even offered to jump on a video call to assist a user struggling to create newsletters.

: Users appreciate Seguno’s responsive support. In one instance, a CS rep was so helpful they even offered to jump on a video call to assist a user struggling to create newsletters. Integration with Canva : With this native integration, you can easily create images in Canva’s editor and import the images directly without leaving Seguno. This eliminates the hassle of switching tabs.

: With this native integration, you can easily create images in Canva’s editor and import the images directly without leaving Seguno. This eliminates the hassle of switching tabs. Unlimited sending: Seguno offers unlimited email sends no matter what plan you’re on Potential drawbacks Price increase : Several users complained about the pricing jump from $10 to $35/month last year, citing the features are “not nearly robust enough to justify [it].”

: Several users complained about the pricing jump from $10 to $35/month last year, citing the features are “not nearly robust enough to justify [it].” Only holiday-themed templates: Seguno boasts an excellent collection of special occasions templates. However, other, more common template types, such as product launch emails, are lacking. Pricing Starter : $0 for up to 250 subscribers, 200+ templates and campaigns, unlimited sending, pre-built automations, and more

: $0 for up to 250 subscribers, 200+ templates and campaigns, unlimited sending, pre-built automations, and more Standard: $35/month for everything in Starter plus up to 2,500 subscribers, back-in-stock emails, browse and cart abandonment, multi-email automations, and more. A 10-day free trial is available. 6. Sendvio Best for: Budget-strapped Shopify stores Sendvio is built for Shopify and with affordability in mind. It offers a cool variety of features, including email and SMS workflows, multilingual automation, and sender reputation protection — even for free plan users. Standouts Multichannel campaigns : Users love how easy it is to manage email and SMS marketing in one place. Quickly customize a workflow to nurture subscribers, reclaim lost sales, re-engage inactive customers, etc. through both channels.

: Users love how easy it is to manage email and SMS marketing in one place. Quickly customize a workflow to nurture subscribers, reclaim lost sales, re-engage inactive customers, etc. through both channels. Affordable plans : Sendvio is a contender if you have a shoestring budget. It offers a generous free plan and transparent pricing model.

: Sendvio is a contender if you have a shoestring budget. It offers a generous free plan and transparent pricing model. Responsive support: Great service is nothing new, but Sendvio takes it further. Users enjoy the swift response, often praising the app’s smooth onboarding. When a new user contacted the CS team about a faulty template, Sendvio fixed it in two days, demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction. Potential drawbacks Scrappy interface: Sendvio’s interface isn’t as polished as its competitors, but its straightforward workflow editor and contextual tooltips make up for it. Pricing Free : $0 for up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month, email automation, pop-ups, and more

: $0 for up to 250 contacts, 500 emails/month, email automation, pop-ups, and more Standard : $12/month when billed annually for everything in Free plus up to 500 contacts, 6000 emails/month, branding removal, customer success manager, and more

: $12/month when billed annually for everything in Free plus up to 500 contacts, 6000 emails/month, branding removal, customer success manager, and more Pro: $24/month when billed annually for everything in Standard plus up to 2,500 contacts, 30,000 emails/month, email reputation care services, and more 7. Mailmodo Best for: Interactive emails Mailmodo is a fan-favorite EMS known for its interactive AMP emails. Its dynamic elements — from registration forms and quizzes to carousels and emoji ratings — work on all major email clients, making it an obvious choice for Shopify users who want to speed ahead to conversions. Standouts Interactive AMP emails : Mailmodo boasts a great variety of dynamic elements like forms, shopping carts, and quizzes. Create a seamless user experience by letting subscribers complete actions without leaving their inboxes. Hands down, this is the EMS to go for if you want to reduce friction in the funnel.

: Mailmodo boasts a great variety of dynamic elements like forms, shopping carts, and quizzes. Create a seamless user experience by letting subscribers complete actions without leaving their inboxes. Hands down, this is the EMS to go for if you want to reduce friction in the funnel. Elite support : Many users applaud Mailmodo for staying on top of the entire process. The team works closely with you to design your emails, map email sequences, and optimize campaigns. According to a G2 user, Mailmodo also offers 30-minute weekly calls to improve your email open and click rates.

: Many users applaud Mailmodo for staying on top of the entire process. The team works closely with you to design your emails, map email sequences, and optimize campaigns. According to a G2 user, Mailmodo also offers 30-minute weekly calls to improve your email open and click rates. User-friendly experience: It’s extremely easy to design emails and journeys right away. Mailmodo also surfaces errors, warnings, and improvements in real-time (labeled as “Improve” in the bottom left), ensuring your email is polished before sending. Potential drawbacks Insufficient templates and journeys : Some users feel the platform could still use more ready-made email templates and pre-built journeys. Fortunately, based on its growing library, it looks like the team is actively adding them.

: Some users feel the platform could still use more ready-made email templates and pre-built journeys. Fortunately, based on its growing library, it looks like the team is actively adding them. Occasional lags: Several users experienced lags when viewing the dashboard. Based on reviews, this usually happens with large contacts. Pricing A free 21-day trial for all plans is available. Pricing below is based on 500 contacts. Mailmodo also offers discounts for NGOs and not-for-profit organizations. Lite : $39/month when billed annually for 4,000 sending credits, 5 active journeys, basic integrations, and more

: $39/month when billed annually for 4,000 sending credits, 5 active journeys, basic integrations, and more Pro : $79/month when billed annually for everything in Lite plus 5,000 sending credits, 10 active journeys, advanced integrations, A/B testing, and more

: $79/month when billed annually for everything in Lite plus 5,000 sending credits, 10 active journeys, advanced integrations, A/B testing, and more Max: $159/month when billed annually for everything in Pro plus 7,500 sending credits, unlimited active journeys, all integrations, send time optimization and timezone-based scheduling, and more Which Mailerlite alternative fits your needs? Mailerlite may boast a user-friendly interface, fantastic email deliverability, and affordability. However, we can’t ignore its shortcomings. If you’re having second thoughts about this email marketing platform, consider these alternatives: Shopify Email rules if you send simple, one-off newsletters.

rules if you send simple, one-off newsletters. ConstantContact works well for connecting your social media marketing efforts. Try it if you want to cross-post emails, manage conversations, and monitor post activity in one place.

works well for connecting your social media marketing efforts. Try it if you want to cross-post emails, manage conversations, and monitor post activity in one place. Seguno works best for global Ecommerce stores focused on holiday marketing because of its massive holiday-themed template library.

works best for global Ecommerce stores focused on holiday marketing because of its massive holiday-themed template library. Sendvio ’s generous free plan makes it ideal for budget-strapped Shopify users.

’s generous free plan makes it ideal for budget-strapped Shopify users. Mailmodo shines in AMP emails. Give it a go if you want to engage subscribers with interactive emails. Finally, Getsitecontrol is best for email list building thanks to its versatile and easy-to-implement tagging and segmentation tools. If this is what you're looking for, start your free plan today.

