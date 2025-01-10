7 Mailerlite Alternatives to Help Your Shopify Store Thrive

Try Getsitecontrol for free
Despite its affordability, recent negative experiences have deterred some Mailerlite users from renewing their plans.
Which are the other tools worth exploring for your Shopify store?
This article suggests seven Mailerlite alternatives, sorted according to their best use cases.
Let’s get right into it.
Best Mailerlite alternatives for Shopify: Recap
|Tool
|Best For
|Pricing
|Free Plan?
|Getsitecontrol
|List building & email design
|Plans from $14/mo; First 1,000 emails free
|Yes, with branding
|MailChimp
|Advanced automation
|Free for 1,000 emails; paid plans from $13/month
|Yes, with limitations
|Shopify Email
|Simple email newsletters
|Free up to 10,000 emails; $1/1,000 after
|Yes, for 10k emails
|Constant Contact
|Social media integration
|Paid plans from $12/month
|60-day free trial
|Seguno
|Global online stores
|Paid plans from $35/month
|Yes, for up to 250 subs
|Sendvio
|Budget-strapped stores
|Paid plans from $12/month
|Yes, up to 500 emails
|Mailmodo
|Interactive emails
|Paid plans from $39/month
|Free 21-day trial
Mailerlite is an excellent email marketing platform, owing to its affordable plans, excellent email deliverability, and user-friendly tools.
However, some of the recent reviews have raised customer concerns.
Online searches reveal a growing number of issues: sync problems, erratic customer service, and unexpected account suspensions.
Fortunately, there are plenty of reliable email marketing solutions with similar features. Kicking off this list is our very own tool:
Best for: Email list building & email design
Originally a pop-up builder, Getsitecontrol has expanded into a robust email marketing suite for Shopify. It tackles the hardest stage — email list building — with advanced forms and on-page visitor targeting, then helps you convert subscribers into buyers with promo emails, automations, and tagging.
Easy tagging and segmentation: Getsitecontrol offers highly flexible, automated contact tagging. For example, you can tag new subscribers based on their interests using meta fields, or existing subscribers – based on the emails they click through. This helps you craft more targeted emails, delighting them with personalized offers at every step of the funnel.
Professionally designed templates: Take your pick from product launches, welcome discounts, sale promos, news updates, and more. Getsitecontrol offers eye-catching templates for the most important occasions.
24/7 live chat: Our human-operated customer support team goes the extra mile and offers fast and reliable assistance even for pixel-level troubleshooting.
Newbie-friendly experience: Email marketing newbies will have no trouble navigating around the platform. This frees up more time for what really matters: building relationships with customers and increasing sales.
Missing A/B testing: Getsitecontrol currently only offers A/B testing for pop-ups and forms, not emails.
Lack of dynamic image display: Dynamic images customize subscribers’ emails based on the data stored in their Shopify profile (e.g., the abandoned product will be automatically displayed in the email body in an abandonment cart email automation). Unfortunately, this is a missing feature in Getsitecontrol. The good news is that it’s in the works!
Getsitecontrol offers a free plan allowing you to collect subscribers and send emails with the app’s branding. The Pro plans include branding removal, advanced design and targeting for popups, and tools for improved email deliverability.
All new accounts can send 1000 emails for free. From there, emails cost $1.90 per 1000 emails for all plans.
Best for: Advanced marketing automation
MailChimp and Shopify are finally back together after a temporary break-up. The improved direct integration is aimed at professional email marketers due to its advanced features.
Powerful advanced capabilities: You can do pretty much anything on MailChimp. Personalize emails based on purchase data, segment customers with advanced logic (like predicted attributes), build customizable reports to distill more insights, and more. There’s a reason it’s one of the top email marketing and automation platforms.
Stunning templates: MailChimp’s expertly designed templates are on another level. Either use them as they are and let AI take care of the details, or customize them to add your unique spin.
Excellent customer service: MailChimp provides consistent service to its users. Many, including users who didn’t resolve their issues in the end, praise the support team’s responsiveness.
Exorbitant: MailChimp is one of the priciest EMS in the market. Watch out for the overages for additional contact blocks (more info here). They add up fast! To quote a user, “that’s where they get you.”
Medium to steep learning curve: MailChimp has grown from an email builder to a fully featured marketing automation platform. Unfortunately, it comes with a price. Multiple users are overwhelmed by the “bloated” features and struggle to navigate around. If you have basic to moderate email marketing needs, skip it. There are plenty of affordable tools with more user-friendly features.
Plans are based on 500 contacts (except for Premium). A free 14-day trial is available for Essentials and Standard plans.
Best for: Simple email newsletters
Shopify Email is a beginner-friendly option compared to MailChimp. It’s almost as if it’s on the other end of the spectrum. Ecommerce store owners like its intuitive interface, affordability, and seamless integration.
Shopify Email is free to install. The first 10,000 emails every month are free. After that, plans start at $1/1000 emails per month.
Best for: Integrating email marketing with social campaigns
There are multiple ways to promote your Shopify store — social media marketing is one of them. With Constant Contact’s built-in social media tools, it’s convenient to cross-post your marketing emails, respond to conversations, and monitor post activity across different social networks in one place.
Low learning curve: Constant Contact’s email builder is clean and easy to use. Whether it's uploading contacts, setting up emails, or analyzing performance in real-time, it’s insanely easy to accomplish these as a new user.
Easy-to-use social tools: This Mailerlite alternative comes in handy if you want to integrate social media with your email marketing efforts. Convert your emails into Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn posts with a few clicks of the button. It’s also easy to respond to messages, mentions, and comments directly from your account.
A free 60-day trial (up to 100 unique contacts) is available. The pricing below is based on 500 contacts. Constant Contact also offers prepay and non-profit discounts.
Best for: Global ecommerce stores
Seguno makes holiday marketing a breeze. This Mailerlite alternative offers an incredible collection of email templates for every special occasion such as Diwali, Chinese New Year, and Star Wars (not a typo!).
Best for: Budget-strapped Shopify stores
Sendvio is built for Shopify and with affordability in mind. It offers a cool variety of features, including email and SMS workflows, multilingual automation, and sender reputation protection — even for free plan users.
Best for: Interactive emails
Mailmodo is a fan-favorite EMS known for its interactive AMP emails. Its dynamic elements — from registration forms and quizzes to carousels and emoji ratings — work on all major email clients, making it an obvious choice for Shopify users who want to speed ahead to conversions.
A free 21-day trial for all plans is available. Pricing below is based on 500 contacts. Mailmodo also offers discounts for NGOs and not-for-profit organizations.
Mailerlite may boast a user-friendly interface, fantastic email deliverability, and affordability.
However, we can’t ignore its shortcomings.
If you’re having second thoughts about this email marketing platform, consider these alternatives:
Finally, Getsitecontrol is best for email list building thanks to its versatile and easy-to-implement tagging and segmentation tools. If this is what you're looking for, start your free plan today.
Priscilla writes product-led and comparison posts for mar- and salestech companies.
You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Email marketing section.
