10 Best Streetwear Shopify Themes Under $300

10 Best Streetwear Shopify Themes Under $300
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/best-streetwear-shopify-themes/
Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Jun 8, 2023 — 7 min read
💥 Join 5K subscribers

In the vibrant and competitive streetwear world, the aesthetics of your online store are crucial for capturing your audience’s attention.

From the moment a potential customer lands on your site, your Shopify theme can make all the difference in building an engaging, authentic, and memorable shopping experience.

But with so many themes available, it’s hard to pick one that fits your brand, especially if you have a small budget of $300 or less.

In this post, we’ll analyze the best 10 streetwear Shopify themes under $300, so you can start making sales and build a presence in the industry.

Let's get started.

1. The key elements of a strong streetwear Shopify theme

In the article I wrote about the best Shopify themes for clothing brands, I talked about five factors to look for when buying a theme:

  1. Visual storytelling capabilities
  2. Extensive product options
  3. Product discovery features
  4. Conversion features
  5. Fast loading speed

The same principles apply here — after all, streetwear brands are clothing brands, right? However, I want to dig a bit deeper into three elements that are particularly important for streetwear brands.

High-quality imagery and visual appeal

Streetwear is a culture expressed through visuals. Without images, it'll be impossible for your brand to stand out.

For that reason, your Shopify theme must have visually appealing layouts and offer high-resolution images, zooming capabilities, and video features.

This won’t just catch the eye of your crowd but also allow your customers to appreciate the details and craftsmanship of your items.

Flexibility to match your brand identity

Streetwear brands are as diverse as the people who wear them. From edgy and rebellious to minimalist and sleek, your brand must have a unique identity that your theme reflects truthfully.

A one-size-fits-all theme won’t make it. You want to pick a flexible and highly customizable theme that allows you to tailor the colors, fonts, and overall design to match your brand personality.

Mobile responsiveness and seamless UX/UI design

Nowadays, most visitors browse and shop from their mobile devices. This is especially true of young people, who are often the target of streetwear brands.

A mobile responsive theme will ensure that your site looks great and works flawlessly, regardless of the screen size. Additionally, a seamless user experience and interface will make it easy for your customers to browse and purchase your products.

With this in mind, let’s jump to the themes that made it to the list.

Aurora: The best streetwear Shopify theme under $300

Aurora is one of the best streetwear Shopify themes under $300

Of the themes I analyzed, Aurora is the one that stood out the most. As the first theme developed by Getsitecontrol (i.e., us), Aurora is a modern and flexible theme with a strong visual appeal.

It comes with a variety of sections and blocks that adapt to your brand, as well as two presets: a modern-looking one called Pure, and a slick one called Sheer. Aurora also offers an enhanced menu that lets you showcase your products and highlight your promotions easily.

Among some of its strongest features, it includes:

  • Mega menu with in-menu promos
  • Video banners
  • Quick product view & quick buy options
  • Lookbook
  • Product reviews
  • Cross-sells
  • Stock counters
  • FAQ pages

Vision: An AI-optimized theme

Vision is an AI-optimized streetwear Shopify theme

Vision is one of the first Shopify themes exclusively optimized with AI to increase conversions.

It comes with a selection of 36 custom sections, allowing you to tailor your store’s layout to fit your brand's style. It also offers multiple product card variations, letting you present your products differently.

Vision offers many other features that are ideal for streetwear brands, including:

  • Video support
  • Promo banners
  • Product FAQ information
  • Shipping and delivery information

Origin: A high-quality free Shopify theme for streetwear brands

Origin is one of the best streetwear Shopify themes that is available for free

A free theme is an ideal option if you're short on cash. Sadly, most free themes tend to be too simple and basic. But that’s not the case with Origin.

Origin is a stylish, minimalist theme ideal for brands selling a handful of products. Given its relatively basic features, this theme will take you no time to set up and launch — so if you’re launching your brand, this will remove any excuses.

Some of the features Origin comes with include:

  • High-resolution images
  • Lookbooks
  • FAQ page
  • Stock counter
  • Recommended products

Capital: A Shopify theme for brands with large inventories

Capital is a cost-effective streetwear Shopify theme for large-volume stores

Capital is one of the best streetwear Shopify themes made for brands with a wide range of products and high sales volume. This theme is designed with a unique set of layouts, so you can give your products an editorial spin, such as telling stories, highlighting your value proposition, and so on.

Capital is also one of the most cost-effective and popular themes from this list, having received 67 positive reviews. For the price, Capital packs a punch with a robust set of features, including:

  • Image galleries
  • Recommended products
  • Product reviews
  • Product badges
  • Popups

Ira: A Shopify theme built for visual brands

Ira is an excellent streetwear Shopify theme for visual brands

Developed by the renowned Fluorescent Design, Ira has captured the attention of streetwear brands thanks to its robust features. With 91% positive feedback from 105 reviews, Ira offers an innovative design style inspired by the design of the world’s leading apparel brands.

The blend of visual appeal, user-friendly design, and conversion-boosting elements makes Ira a top choice for those looking to build an impactful and effective online storefront.

Some of its most powerful features include:

  • Product badges
  • Product reviews
  • Trust badges
  • Recommended products
  • Lookbooks

Testament: A Shopify theme optimized for conversions

Testament is a conversion-optimized streetwear Shopify theme under $300

Testament is a popular Shopify theme thanks to its focus on conversions and mobile-optimized design. Developed by We Are Underground, it boasts an impressive 96% positive feedback from over 351 reviews.

Testament is particularly well-suited for stores engaged in in-person selling, aiming to support visual brand storytelling with image-centric features and dynamic layout options.

Its robust features make it the perfect choice for streetwear retailers who prioritize swift, smooth online shopping experiences while visually narrating their brand story in a compelling way.

Some of the key features of Testament include:

  • Quick buy button
  • Pre-ordering
  • Cross-selling
  • FAQ pages
  • Product badges
  • Recently viewed tab

Blum: A fast-loading theme for streetwear brands

Blum is a fast-loading streetwear Shopify theme

Blum is a theme that stands out with its bold text designs and efficient code fine-tuned for fast page loading.

Developed by SalesHunterThemes, Blum is a streetwear Shopify theme that offers retailers an ideal platform to attract and engage customers, driving attention to promotions while providing a speedy and seamless shopping experience.

Scoring over 80/100 on Google PageSpeed for mobile devices, Blum offers a quick and efficient setup while allowing for effective visual storytelling.

Its most interesting features are:

  • Cross-selling capabilities
  • Quick buy button
  • Product reviews
  • Mega menus
  • Trust badges
  • Popups

Icon: An image-focused theme

Icon is one of the top streetwear Shopify themes with a focus on visual storytelling

Developed by We Are Underground, Icon is a highly-rated Shopify theme with 93% positive feedback from 318 reviews.

Tailored for visually striking brands with image-focused content, Icon helps drive upsells and enhances product visibility with unique features like meta fields and built-in OS2 filtering with color swatches.

Some of Icon’s strongest features are the following:

  • Back-in-stock alert
  • In-menu promos
  • High-resolution images
  • Lookbooks
  • Product videos

Lorenza: An editorial-inspired Shopify theme

Lorenza is one of the best streetwear Shopify themes translated to EU languages

Elevating the ecommerce game, Lorenza by Fluorescent Design is an excellent match for streetwear retailers aiming to deliver a personalized, dynamic customer experience.

With 94% positive ratings from 53 reviews, it has earned a name among streetwear brands. Designed with high-volume stores in mind, Lorenza provides a unique blend of sophisticated, editorial-inspired designs and granular customization options.

Some of the strongest features of Lorenza are:

  • EU translation (EN, FR, IT, DE, ES)
  • Product reviews
  • Trust badges
  • Recommended products
  • High-resolution images

Drop: The ideal Shopify theme for building hype

Drop is among the top streetwear Shopify themes designed for running time-based promotions

Drop is a theme designed specifically for running time-based promotions. Developed by We Are Underground, this theme is ideal for brands looking to build hype around their product launches — something that’s crucial for streetwear brands (e.g., Supreme).

Its unique embedded countdown feature also helps to increase buyer urgency. What's more, Drop can enhance your brand’s visual appeal with animated product grids and collection pages featuring auto-playing product videos.

Some of the Drop’s features include:

  • Back-in-stock alert
  • Countdown timer
  • Promo banners
  • Slideshows
  • Enhanced search

Recap: Which Shopify theme is the best for your streetwear brand

As you can see, choosing a theme for your store depends heavily on your inventory size, business objective, brand identity, and budget. There’s simply no one-size-fits-all recommendation.

Overview of the best streetwear Shopify themes under $300

For example, if you're new to ecommerce and need the most budget-friendly option, consider Origin. It’s free, minimalistic, and it’s designed for a small product range. Besides, for someone who is a beginner, Origin is easy to set up. It offers all the essential features and can be a great starting point if you're looking to launch your brand quickly and on a tight budget.

If your budget allows for more advanced features, and you have a medium-size inventory, consider Aurora or Vision. Both themes offer versatile layouts, and a wide variety of customization options to help you make sure your store looks truly yours. On the other hand, if you have a large inventory and want to make a robust visual impact, Capital or Lorenza might work for you. These options offer sophisticated designs with various product options, ideal for high-volume stores.

Wrap-up

As the vibrant world of streetwear continues its ascent in the online fashion industry, the role of a solid online storefront becomes more vital than ever. If you're ready to take your brand online or level up the digital presence of your existing store, now is the time to act.

In this article, we’ve covered some of the best streetwear Shopify themes, each offering unique features and aesthetics to match varying brand styles.

Take your time to review these themes, compare their features, and analyze how well they align with your brand identity. Remember, the perfect theme is the one that balances your preferred default style with the right mix of features, like the three ones I mentioned earlier in the article.

Once you’ve chosen your theme, start playing with its customization options. Make the theme truly yours so your online store reflects your brand and stands apart from the rest.

With the right Shopify theme supporting your brand, you’ll be ready to grow your brand and connect with your audience like never before.

Ivan Kreimer is a freelance content writer for hire who creates educational content for SaaS businesses like Leadfeeder and Campaign Monitor. In his pastime, he likes to help people become freelance writers. Besides writing for smart people who read sites like Getsitecontrol, Ivan has also written in sites like Entrepreneur, MarketingProfs, TheNextWeb, and many other influential websites.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Ecommerce marketing section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Expert advice

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Ecommerce marketing section.

Subscribe to get updates

Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.

Join the list

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. How to Market Your Clothing Brand Online, Step by Step →
  3. 15 Must-Have Shopify Apps for Clothing Stores →
  4. 5 Tips to Prevent Shopping Cart Abandonment on Shopify →
Lead generation

How to Collect Phone Numbers for SMS Marketing

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Nov 25, 2022 — 8 min read

Have you considered using SMS marketing to increase your store sales? The good news is that it’s a powerful yet untapped channel for ecommerce stores.

The only issue? You have to collect phone numbers from scratch, much like if you were to build your email list all over again.

If you are wondering how you can actually collect phone numbers for your SMS marketing campaigns, you have come to the right place.

In the next 10 minutes, you’ll see the five steps to start building your SMS marketing list. Let’s get started.

⚡️ Read more — 8 min
Ecommerce marketing

7 Email Segmentation Ideas for Beginners (with Examples)

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Feb 22, 2023 — 9 min read

If you are a marketer with a newly launched ecommerce store and you don’t know how to improve your email marketing metrics, there’s something you must do:

Segmentation.

Segmentation is what makes any email marketing campaign successful.

Unfortunately, the word may seem intimidating for the inexperienced. Some may venture into doing basic segmentation by gender or device, but that’s as far as many take it.

You know you can do better. It is why you’re here today. And we won’t disappoint you.

In this article, you’ll learn what email segmentation is and how to use it to improve your metrics and boost your ROI.

By the end, you’ll have seven email segmentation ideas you can plug and play in your store.

Let’s get started.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min
Ecommerce marketing

12 Order Bump Examples to Inspire You to Create Your Own

Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Feb 9, 2023 — 9 min read

Unless you own a one-product store, there’s almost always an opportunity to offer order bumps.

But how do you offer them to your customers without coming across as pushy?

To help you come up with ideas, we’ve looked at 12 brands in different business niches and put together a collection of order bump examples.

But first, let’s answer a quick question.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min