10 Best Streetwear Shopify Themes Under $300

Among some of its strongest features, it includes:

It comes with a variety of sections and blocks that adapt to your brand, as well as two presets: a modern-looking one called Pure, and a slick one called Sheer. Aurora also offers an enhanced menu that lets you showcase your products and highlight your promotions easily.

Of the themes I analyzed, Aurora is the one that stood out the most. As the first theme developed by Getsitecontrol (i.e., us), Aurora is a modern and flexible theme with a strong visual appeal.

With this in mind, let’s jump to the themes that made it to the list.

A mobile responsive theme will ensure that your site looks great and works flawlessly, regardless of the screen size. Additionally, a seamless user experience and interface will make it easy for your customers to browse and purchase your products.

Nowadays, most visitors browse and shop from their mobile devices. This is especially true of young people, who are often the target of streetwear brands.

A one-size-fits-all theme won’t make it. You want to pick a flexible and highly customizable theme that allows you to tailor the colors, fonts, and overall design to match your brand personality.

Streetwear brands are as diverse as the people who wear them. From edgy and rebellious to minimalist and sleek, your brand must have a unique identity that your theme reflects truthfully.

This won’t just catch the eye of your crowd but also allow your customers to appreciate the details and craftsmanship of your items.

For that reason, your Shopify theme must have visually appealing layouts and offer high-resolution images, zooming capabilities, and video features.

Streetwear is a culture expressed through visuals. Without images, it'll be impossible for your brand to stand out.

The same principles apply here — after all, streetwear brands are clothing brands, right? However, I want to dig a bit deeper into three elements that are particularly important for streetwear brands.

In the article I wrote about the best Shopify themes for clothing brands , I talked about five factors to look for when buying a theme:

In this post, we’ll analyze the best 10 streetwear Shopify themes under $300, so you can start making sales and build a presence in the industry.

But with so many themes available, it’s hard to pick one that fits your brand, especially if you have a small budget of $300 or less.

From the moment a potential customer lands on your site, your Shopify theme can make all the difference in building an engaging, authentic, and memorable shopping experience.

In the vibrant and competitive streetwear world, the aesthetics of your online store are crucial for capturing your audience’s attention.

Sell more through storytelling using videos,custom slideshows, beautiful lookbooks, and more.

Vision: An AI-optimized theme

Price : $250

: $250 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Vision

Vision is one of the first Shopify themes exclusively optimized with AI to increase conversions.

It comes with a selection of 36 custom sections, allowing you to tailor your store’s layout to fit your brand's style. It also offers multiple product card variations, letting you present your products differently.

Vision offers many other features that are ideal for streetwear brands, including:

Video support

Promo banners

Product FAQ information

Shipping and delivery information

Origin: A high-quality free Shopify theme for streetwear brands

Price : $0

: $0 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Origin

A free theme is an ideal option if you're short on cash. Sadly, most free themes tend to be too simple and basic. But that’s not the case with Origin.

Origin is a stylish, minimalist theme ideal for brands selling a handful of products. Given its relatively basic features, this theme will take you no time to set up and launch — so if you’re launching your brand, this will remove any excuses.

Some of the features Origin comes with include:

High-resolution images

Lookbooks

FAQ page

Stock counter

Recommended products

Capital: A Shopify theme for brands with large inventories

Price : $180

: $180 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Capital

Capital is one of the best streetwear Shopify themes made for brands with a wide range of products and high sales volume. This theme is designed with a unique set of layouts, so you can give your products an editorial spin, such as telling stories, highlighting your value proposition, and so on.

Capital is also one of the most cost-effective and popular themes from this list, having received 67 positive reviews. For the price, Capital packs a punch with a robust set of features, including:

Image galleries

Recommended products

Product reviews

Product badges

Popups

Ira: A Shopify theme built for visual brands

Price : $280

: $280 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Ira

Developed by the renowned Fluorescent Design, Ira has captured the attention of streetwear brands thanks to its robust features. With 91% positive feedback from 105 reviews, Ira offers an innovative design style inspired by the design of the world’s leading apparel brands.

The blend of visual appeal, user-friendly design, and conversion-boosting elements makes Ira a top choice for those looking to build an impactful and effective online storefront.

Some of its most powerful features include:

Product badges

Product reviews

Trust badges

Recommended products

Lookbooks

Testament: A Shopify theme optimized for conversions

Price : $260

: $260 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Testament

Testament is a popular Shopify theme thanks to its focus on conversions and mobile-optimized design. Developed by We Are Underground, it boasts an impressive 96% positive feedback from over 351 reviews.

Testament is particularly well-suited for stores engaged in in-person selling, aiming to support visual brand storytelling with image-centric features and dynamic layout options.

Its robust features make it the perfect choice for streetwear retailers who prioritize swift, smooth online shopping experiences while visually narrating their brand story in a compelling way.

Some of the key features of Testament include:

Quick buy button

Pre-ordering

Cross-selling

FAQ pages

Product badges

Recently viewed tab

Blum: A fast-loading theme for streetwear brands

Price : $290

: $290 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Blum

Blum is a theme that stands out with its bold text designs and efficient code fine-tuned for fast page loading.

Developed by SalesHunterThemes, Blum is a streetwear Shopify theme that offers retailers an ideal platform to attract and engage customers, driving attention to promotions while providing a speedy and seamless shopping experience.

Scoring over 80/100 on Google PageSpeed for mobile devices, Blum offers a quick and efficient setup while allowing for effective visual storytelling.

Its most interesting features are:

Cross-selling capabilities

Quick buy button

Product reviews

Mega menus

Trust badges

Popups

Icon: An image-focused theme

Price : $260

: $260 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Icon

Developed by We Are Underground, Icon is a highly-rated Shopify theme with 93% positive feedback from 318 reviews.

Tailored for visually striking brands with image-focused content, Icon helps drive upsells and enhances product visibility with unique features like meta fields and built-in OS2 filtering with color swatches.

Some of Icon’s strongest features are the following:

Back-in-stock alert

In-menu promos

High-resolution images

Lookbooks

Product videos

Lorenza: An editorial-inspired Shopify theme

Price : $280

: $280 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Lorenza

Elevating the ecommerce game, Lorenza by Fluorescent Design is an excellent match for streetwear retailers aiming to deliver a personalized, dynamic customer experience.

With 94% positive ratings from 53 reviews, it has earned a name among streetwear brands. Designed with high-volume stores in mind, Lorenza provides a unique blend of sophisticated, editorial-inspired designs and granular customization options.

Some of the strongest features of Lorenza are:

EU translation (EN, FR, IT, DE, ES)

Product reviews

Trust badges

Recommended products

High-resolution images

Drop: The ideal Shopify theme for building hype

Price : $280

: $280 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Drop

Drop is a theme designed specifically for running time-based promotions. Developed by We Are Underground, this theme is ideal for brands looking to build hype around their product launches — something that’s crucial for streetwear brands (e.g., Supreme).

Its unique embedded countdown feature also helps to increase buyer urgency. What's more, Drop can enhance your brand’s visual appeal with animated product grids and collection pages featuring auto-playing product videos.

Some of the Drop’s features include:

Back-in-stock alert

Countdown timer

Promo banners

Slideshows

Enhanced search

Recap: Which Shopify theme is the best for your streetwear brand

As you can see, choosing a theme for your store depends heavily on your inventory size, business objective, brand identity, and budget. There’s simply no one-size-fits-all recommendation.

For example, if you're new to ecommerce and need the most budget-friendly option, consider Origin. It’s free, minimalistic, and it’s designed for a small product range. Besides, for someone who is a beginner, Origin is easy to set up. It offers all the essential features and can be a great starting point if you're looking to launch your brand quickly and on a tight budget.

If your budget allows for more advanced features, and you have a medium-size inventory, consider Aurora or Vision. Both themes offer versatile layouts, and a wide variety of customization options to help you make sure your store looks truly yours. On the other hand, if you have a large inventory and want to make a robust visual impact, Capital or Lorenza might work for you. These options offer sophisticated designs with various product options, ideal for high-volume stores.

Wrap-up

As the vibrant world of streetwear continues its ascent in the online fashion industry, the role of a solid online storefront becomes more vital than ever. If you're ready to take your brand online or level up the digital presence of your existing store, now is the time to act.

In this article, we’ve covered some of the best streetwear Shopify themes, each offering unique features and aesthetics to match varying brand styles.

Take your time to review these themes, compare their features, and analyze how well they align with your brand identity. Remember, the perfect theme is the one that balances your preferred default style with the right mix of features, like the three ones I mentioned earlier in the article.

Once you’ve chosen your theme, start playing with its customization options. Make the theme truly yours so your online store reflects your brand and stands apart from the rest.

With the right Shopify theme supporting your brand, you’ll be ready to grow your brand and connect with your audience like never before.