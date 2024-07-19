Optimize Your Store with These Fast-Loading Shopify Themes

Optimize Your Store with These Fast-Loading Shopify Themes
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/fast-shopify-themes/
Joshua Poh Joshua Poh Jul 19, 2024 —  10 min read
How fast does your Shopify store load?

Data from NitroPack found users visit 60% more pages if sites load within three seconds. This makes sense, considering the average web user gets impatient when things don’t load quickly.

Hence, choosing a fast-loading theme for your store is vital.

If you’re working on optimizing your website and looking for a theme, this article is for you. We’ve tested and hand-picked the ten fastest Shopify themes for your website revamp project.

In addition, we provide practical tips to improve your store’s page speed so you know how to enhance its performance besides selecting a new theme.

Essential page speed metrics to know

When discussing page speed and user experience, it's crucial to understand Google’s Core Web Vitals metrics. These metrics assess page load speed, visual stability, and interactivity and directly impact your site visitors' experience.

Google’s Core Web Vitals metrics

The performance score in PageSpeed Insights is an overall score accounting for all the essential user experience metrics under these five Core Web Vitals metrics.

Here’s what each metric measures 👇

Page load speed

  1. Largest Contentful Paint (LCP): Measures loading speed based on how long it takes for the most prominent element on the screen, like a hero image, video thumbnail, or page text, to appear. Ideally, you want an LCP score of 2.5 seconds or less, but anything over 4 seconds could be better.

  2. Time to First Byte (TTFB): Indicates hosting speed and refers to how long it takes for a web browser to receive data from a server after a request

  3. First Contentful Paint (FCP): Calculates the time it takes for the first piece of content to appear on a user's screen. It gives users visual feedback that a page is loading, encouraging them to stay on the site.

Visual stability

  1. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): Measures visual stability based on unexpected layout shifts while a site loads.

Interactivity

  1. Interaction to Next Paint (INP): Assesses interactivity based on how long the page takes to respond to a user action, like clicking on a page link or interactive element. Streamlining third-party apps can help improve this metric. As of 12 March 2024, INP replaces the First Input Delay (FID) metric.

Our analysis methodology for the fastest Shopify themes

We’ve tested all themes during this roundup using the following process.

  • We assessed themes' speeds on mobile and desktop with Google PageSpeed Insights by testing their demo stores’ performance.
  • We carried out these tests in June 2024.
  • We used the Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and the overall performance score in our assessment.

Ready? Let’s get into our top Shopify fastest-loading theme selections.

1. Bullet: Fast theme for minimalist brands

Bullet is one of the fastest Shopify themes with a minimalist design

Price: $320

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Bullet

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)1.7 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score97/10074/100

With a 91% customer rating, Bullet’s theme developer OpenThinking has received multiple praises for its prompt customer service, which means you’ll be in safe hands when you go with this theme. It also scores a respectable 80+ score on desktop and mobile on Google PageSpeed Insights.

Besides being one of the fastest-loading Shopify themes, investing in Bullet gets you sales-boosting features, such as:

  • Quick view & Quick buy
  • Countdown timer
  • Recommended products
  • Image zoom
  • In-store pickups

Bullet offers styles for apparel brands, accessory brands, and beauty brands.

2. Booster: Speedy theme optimized for conversions

Booster is a fast-loading Shopify theme available outside of the Shopify theme store

Price: $248/year or $498 for a lifetime license

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Booster

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)1.4 seconds2.4 seconds
Overall Performance Score96/10096/100

We’ve written about Booster as a premium high-converting Shopify theme, and part of the reason it excels at driving conversion is its focus on page speed. Used by over 46,000 Shopify merchants, this speedy theme has an LCP score of 1.4 seconds and 2.4 seconds on desktop and mobile devices, respectively, with a performance score above 90.

Booster is a solid choice if you’re serious about optimizing page speed regardless of your niche.

The theme includes several conversion-boosting features like:

  • Sticky add-to-cart
  • Currency converter
  • Dynamic checkout
  • Predictive search
  • Quick buy options

While it’s the only theme on the list outside of the Shopify theme store and it’s priced higher than the other themes, you can get a quick return on your investment.

3. Emerge: Fast Shopify theme for stores with large inventory

Emerge

Price: $320

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Emerge

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)1.8 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score94/10064/100

With a 100% positive review score among 41 reviews, Emerge combines bold, eye-catching design with swift page load times. This theme promises to handle large transaction volumes without sacrificing speed, so you can focus on scaling your business or creating seasonal sales campaigns while worrying less about your online storefront.

Some conversion-boosting features you’ll enjoy with Emerge:

  • Product recommendations
  • Featured product banners
  • Trust badges
  • Promo popups
  • Countdown timers

Emerge offers theme styles for jewelry, apparel, and food & beverage brands.

4. Monk: Theme optimized for multi-vendor marketplaces

Monk is a fast Shopify theme for multi-vendor marketplaces

Price: $200

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Monk

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)1.4 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score77/10063/100

Monk is one of the few themes that supports multi-vendor marketplaces, allowing multiple vendors to sell their products from one storefront.

Multi-vendor themes are usually more complex to set up and require significant functionality, but Monk fulfills these needs while maintaining a decent page speed on desktop and mobile devices.

This premium theme includes the following features:

  • Mega menu
  • Shoppable video
  • Gift wrapping options
  • Image zoom
  • Recently viewed

This minimalist theme is perfect if you create a Shopify store for fashion designers, artists, or jewelry makers to sell their designs to customers from one platform.

5. Aurora: Flexible Shopify theme for fashion brands

Aurora is a well-optimized Shopify theme for fashion brands

Price: $340

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Aurora

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)3.1 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score72/10045/100

Aurora, the Shopify theme created by Getsitecontrol, is a visually striking choice for fashion and lifestyle brands seeking a contemporary and user-friendly design. It is also suitable for home decor brands with a product catalog of any size.

Stores built with Aurora

At this stage, the theme loads at a decent speed, with LCP scores in the 2 to 3-second range on both desktop and mobile.

If you choose Aurora to power your Shopify store, you’ll enjoy:

  • Mega menu & In-menu promos
  • Digital lookbook
  • Interactive hotspots
  • Custom color swatches
  • Cross-selling features

6. Sunrise: Fast theme for stores with extensive catalogs

Sunrise is on of the fastest Shopify themes with a simple design and easy setup

Price: $240

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Sunrise

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)2.1 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score99/10080/100

As the Sunrise theme shows, you can have a speedy store with an extensive catalog. This simple and efficient theme has a performance score above 80 for both desktop and mobile, which means your website visitors enjoy a smooth, speedy experience regardless of the device they’re on.

Some noteworthy features of the Sunrise theme include:

  • Physical store locator
  • Product video support
  • Product recommendations
  • Sidebar menu
  • In-store pickups

Sunrise is recommended for ecommerce stores selling across multiple channels.

7. Athens: Fast Shopify theme for extensive product inventories

Athens is a fast Shopify theme designed for large and complex product inventories

Price: $300

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Athens

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)2.4 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score98/10070/100

Available in 7 languages, Athens brings impressive theme customization options and snappy page speeds to merchants with product catalogs numbering in the thousands.

Optimizing page speeds can be a challenge for brands with large catalogs, but Athens provides an excellent Shopify theme foundation for these merchants.

Noteworthy features of this theme include:

  • Slide out cart
  • Language support for En, Fr, It, Es, De, Du, and Br
  • Collection page navigation
  • In-menu promos
  • Pop-up overlays

Athens will work well for electronics, home decor brands, sports equipment, and other stores that also do in-peron selling.

8. Cascade: Sleek, fast Shopify theme for brand storytelling

Cascade is a Shopify theme optimized for long-form text sections

Price: $350

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Cascade

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)1.9 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score97/10071/100

Cascade’s name and design echo the gentle flow of water. It incorporates a distinctive, soothing layout as visitors scroll, making your product selection pleasing to the eye.

Fabulous design isn’t the only thing Cascade has. It achieves an exceptional 97/100 performance on desktop and a solid 71/100 rating on mobile, ensuring you won’t only get a modern-looking theme that looks sleek but delivers an excellent page experience for your customers. Theme developer Switch has also received praise for reliable support, so you’re in safe hands.

Features included in Cascade to help you boost sales include:

  • Sticky cart
  • Recommended products
  • Product reviews
  • Slide out cart options
  • Promo pop-ups

Cascade is popular among apparel, jewelry, and home decor brands.

9. Publisher: Free, fast-loading Shopify theme for art and music brands

Publisher is a free Shopify theme for art stores and music brands

Price: Free

Demo: View Store

URL: Publisher

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)1.8 seconds2.4 seconds
Overall Performance Score98/10078/100

Testing out a business idea or on a small budget? The Publisher theme is a solid choice to start selling on Shopify. Tests show it loads fast and performs well on desktop and mobile.

Its moody aesthetic is perfect for businesses selling art, music, or books to showcase their product catalogs, sell a single product, or tell a story around their brand.

Publisher includes the following notable features:

  • Stock counter
  • Sticky header
  • Promo banners
  • Product recommendations
  • Quick buy

Note that this is a newer theme by Shopify, which means you might need to hire a developer to help you with the setup if you struggle to do it on your own.

10. Pursuit: Bold, fast Shopify theme for medium-large merchants

Pursuit is a fast-loading Shopify theme for medium-to-large-size merchants

Price: $320

Demo: View Store

Theme URL: Pursuit

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)2.1 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score95/10066/100

Experienced Shopify theme developer Mile High Themes serves up another solid offering with Pursuit. This theme is suited for established merchants with multiple product collections or an extensive product range that can become confusing to navigate without the right product discovery features in place.

Besides a bold theme design and speedy load times, the theme developer supports it well, with an average of 98% positive reviews and multiple reviews praising the quality of customer support provided by the developer.

Some of the key features Pursuit supports include:

  • Slide-out cart
  • Infinite scroll
  • Promo tiles
  • In-store pickups
  • Collection page navigation

Pursuit is particularly popular among sports equipment and gear brands.

11. Parallax: Stylish and speedy Shopify theme

Parallax is a fast, budget-friendly Shopify theme

Price: $240

Demo: View Store

URL: Parallax

Performance MetricDesktopMobile
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)2.3 seconds2.6 seconds
Overall Performance Score84/10075/100

Parallax combines style, substance, and speed into a beautiful package. Like its namesake, the theme has a distinctive parallax scrolling effect that adds depth to your visual storytelling and strengthens your website design with a subtle interactive element.

Besides stellar load times, remarkable features of Parallax include:

  • Image rollover
  • Sticky header
  • Slideout cart
  • Pre-order functionality
  • Promo banners

The theme’s styles are designed with apparel, food & beverage, and sports gear brands in mind.

Tips to design a fast-loading Shopify store

Besides a fast-loading Shopify theme, factors like reducing third-party code and optimizing image sizes keep your store optimized for browsing and conversions. Here are practical tips you can follow to ensure your store provides your visitors with the best possible experience.

Optimize image and video sizes

High-resolution images are essential to present your latest product collection or seasonal sales campaign in the best light. However, they can slow down your site if not optimized properly, especially if you’re selling to audiences without access to a high-speed Internet connection.

Shopify automatically compresses uploaded images. However, it’s worth reviewing the photos you upload to ensure your site loads fast, especially on mobile devices.

Some tips to optimize your images without losing visual quality.

  • Follow recommended image sizes when uploading or resizing images
  • Use image compression tools like Crush or Logeix to reduce file sizes
  • Consider the WebP image format for your website photography assets
  • Implement lazy loading, which is waiting to render website content until needed. Many of the fastest-loading Shopify themes support lazy loading or allow you to add a lazy loading script to your store

The same applies to videos. Keep your video resolution to 1080p to balance quality and file size, and remove audio from your video files if it’s unnecessary. You may also consider embedding videos on platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, or Wistia instead of hosting them natively to improve load speeds further.

Evaluate installed third-party apps and customizations

Installing third-party apps is a great way to add functionality to your store. But most apps you install add third-party code that can slow down your site.

Ask yourself these questions to evaluate and streamline your third-party apps.

  • How does this app help my store? For example, does it meet a business need or boost sales?
  • Is there a theme already including the feature I’m looking for? Or does the latest version of the theme support a desired feature natively?
  • Are the customizations I made still needed?
  • Are the apps I'm keeping or installing up to date?

Review your store’s hosting plan

The web hosting plan you use for your website contributes to load speed. Suppose you expect a traffic influx from an upcoming seasonal campaign or holiday season. In that case, reviewing your store's hosting plan's allocated capacity is vital to ensure no slowdowns or crashes during these critical sales moments.

If you aren’t on Shopify’s built-in hosting plan and budget allows, choose a dedicated hosting plan or a Virtual Private Server (VPS) plan to increase your website speed. When evaluating hosting plans, look out for their uptime and if they use a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to help people access your store from anywhere in the world.

Optimize your Shopify store with a suitable theme

Selecting one of the fastest-loading Shopify themes for your store is one way to set yourself up for success. While any of the themes on this list are a good pick if you want to give your visitors a fast page experience, we know it takes time to make a decision.

Why not go through the list and shortlist three themes based on what’s important to you? Then, install the shortlisted themes in your store to test them.

You can even take it further by adding a few products and uploading some images or videos to get a better sense of how the new theme will look and perform. Shopify offers an unlimited free trial, so take the time you need to find the theme that best suits your business needs.

Joshua Poh is a freelance content writer for B2B digital analytics, martech, e-commerce, and fintech companies. He specializes in creating long-form, journalistic-style content that makes potential customers think: “Wow, this brand knows its stuff! They've got exactly what I need.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Ecommerce marketing section.

