25 WordPress Ecommerce Plugins to Help You Optimize Your Store
WordPress is a powerful platform you can use to easily create an online store. One of the best ecommerce plugins for WordPress that allows you to add the online store functionality is WooCommerce.
WooCommerce is a powerful online store platform on its own. You can add an unlimited number of products and accept payments. You can also see detailed sales reports and manage your inventory.
In addition to that, there are numerous other plugins that make it easy to add even more features to your store so you can optimize the performance and sell more products.
To help you navigate through different options, we’ve put together a list of the best WordPress ecommerce plugins.
Let’s check them out!
Top tried and tested WordPress ecommerce plugins to help you optimize your store
The plugins on this list will help improve your store’s SEO, reduce loading times, and add extra features to generate more sales.
If you’re already selling on WordPress – great. If you’re just setting your store up – these tools will help you start strong from day one.
Some of the plugins are paid, some are free, and they are listed in no particular order.
1. WooCommerce Product Search
The first plugin on this list makes it easy to search for products in your store. Your customers will appreciate how quickly they can find products they are interested in instead of wading through various categories and pages.
The main features of WooCommerce product search include:
Live search and filter options
Sidebar widget so you can add it to any page on your site
Search statistics so you can see what products visitors are looking for
Price: $49
More information: WooCommerce Product Search
2. Getsitecontrol
Getsitecontrol is a tool that helps you easily create online forms, popups, slide-ins, sicky bars and buttons. The best parts about this plugin are its template gallery and customization options. Based on the settings you choose Getsitecontrol can help you build your email list, promote special offers, collect feedback, place calls to action where your visitors will see them, and more.
Getsitecontrol isn’t a WooCommerce extension per se, but you’ll be able to find the app in the official WordPress plugin directory and connect it to your website in no time.
Getsitecontrol’s key features are:
Large template gallery
Intuitive website form builder
Popup design customization
Precise audience targeting
Exit-intent display trigger
Integration with all popular email marketing apps
Price: $7, $14, or $28 per month based on the number of popup views
More information: Getsitecontrol plugin for WordPress
3. WooCommerce Points and Rewards
This WordPress ecommerce plugin can help you generate more sales as well as increase your average order value and create loyal customers. Customers can earn points with each purchase and then redeem those points for discount codes.
Core features include the following:
You can set a custom amount for how many points can be earned per dollar spent and how many points can be redeemed for specific discounts
You can award points by product, product category or dollar amount spent
You can also control the maximum discount they get when redeeming points
Price: $129
More information: WooCommerce Points and Rewards
4. PDF Invoices & Slips
With the help of this WordPress ecommerce plugin, your customers will automatically get a PDF invoice sent to their email address. The plugin comes with a basic template that you can customize, and you can also create custom templates.
With PDF Invoices & Slips you can:
Choose to download or print invoices and packing slips from the WooCommerce order admin.
Bulk generate PDF invoices and packing slips
Price: Free with premium extensions
More information: PDF Invoices & Slips
5. WooCommerce Multi-Currency
If you sell products internationally, this ecommerce plugin for WordPress is a lifesaver. Your customers can easily switch currencies and see the prices listed in their local currency.
Main features of this plugin include the following:
Visitors can choose the currency using a sidebar widget and see the prices recalculated automatically
Customers can pay for the products in the selected currency
You can add as many additional currencies as you want and round the price after the conversion
You can also add conversion commission
Price: $79
More information: WooCommerce Multi-Currency
6. Live Chat
This plugin, as the name implies, allows you to add a live chat option to your store. That way, customers can easily get in touch with you if they have any questions about their order.
Live Chat integrates with several messaging channels including:
Apple Business Chat,
Facebook Messenger,
Email, and more
Price: Free but you’ll need a LiveChat license which comes with a 14-day free trial and costs $16/month
More information: Live Chat
7. Checkout Field Editor
This WordPress ecommerce plugin makes it easy to add, edit, and remove custom fields to your store checkout page. You can add new fields to the billing and shipping sections as well as other sections.
Main features include:
Support for different field types such as text, select, checkboxes, and date pickers
You can move and rearrange fields to your liking without touching a single line of code
Price: $49
More Information: Checkout Field Editor
8. WooCommerce One Page Checkout
Long and complicated checkout process is one of the main reasons why customers abandon their carts. You can fix this with WooCommerce One Page Checkout. The ecommerce plugin for WordPress allows you to turn any page into a checkout page. Your customers can then easily finish the purchasing process without having to take additional steps.
This plugin enables you to:
Display checkout fields on a single product’s page
Create unique landing pages for special events, promotions or select customers
Choose from several pre-made templates such as simple pricing table and list of products
Price: $79
More information: WooCommerce One Page Checkout
9. Amazon Pay
PayPal and Stripe are some of the most common payment options for WooCommerce. But keep in mind that some people won’t have a PayPal account or be comfortable using their credit card to pay online. Provide them with an alternative with this simple plugin.
Amazon Pay comes with the following features:
Customers won’t leave your site during the checkout process
Comes with support for Amazon proven fraud protection and detection
You’ll also get mobile-optimized widgets so visitors can use Amazon Pay on their phones and tablets
Support for multiple currencies
Price: Free
More information: Amazon Pay
10. Product Addons
Product Addons plugin helps you add a lot of useful features that allow your customers to have a completely personalized shopping experience. You can use this plugin to add dropdown menus, checkboxes, product variations, and other options right to the product page above the “Add to cart” button.
Main features of the plugin include:
Customers can add a personal engraving or upgrade to premium fabric, select a certain color, and more
You can also offer flat-rate shipping, gift wrapping, and custom text options
Customers can optionally set their own price, donate a certain amount, or add a gratuity
Customers can also choose between a few predefined options with a simple drop-down field
Price: $49
More information: Product Addons
11. Enhanced Ecommerce Google Analytics Plugin for WooCommerce
This plugin makes it easy to connect your WooCommerce store with Google Analytics. Once you’ve established the connection, you can track the entire user journey in your ecommerce store from home page through product views and cart page to checkout page and thank you page.
This is a must-have ecommerce plugin for WordPress, and its core features include:
Four additional eCommerce reports in Google Analytics including shopping behavior, checkout behavior, product performance report, and sales performance report
You can capture Product Impressions, Add to Cart & Product Clicks events on the category page, products page, homepage, and more
You can track users who are abandoning the cart, which products are abandoned more in the cart and more
Price: Free
More information: Enhanced Ecommerce Google Analytics Plugin for WooCommerce
12. Facebook for WooCommerce
If you want to sell your products on Facebook, this WordPress ecommerce plugin is the best choice. Its functionality is two-fold: you can integrate Facebook pixel and easily display your catalog on your business page.
With the Facebook for WooCommerce plugin, you can:
Automatically create carousel ads that showcase your products and help you attract more shoppers to your website.
Use remarketing features and display Facebook ads to people who have visited your store but haven’t made a purchase
Price: Free
More information: Facebook for WooCommerce
13. WooCommerce Products Compare
If you sell a lot of similar items, your customers will appreciate having the ability to compare products side by side. That’s exactly what the WooCommerce Products Compare plugin does.
Main features of the plugin include:
Customers can compare 2 or more products
You can show a detailed product comparison table
The comparison option can be added anywhere in your store
Price: $49
More information: WooCommerce Products Compare
14. PixelYourSite
Thanks to this WordPress ecommerce plugin, you can quickly add the necessary Facebook pixel, Pinterest tag, or any other scripts to your store. PixelYourSite will automatically set up all the standard events that you’ll need to track and do all the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to deal with the code.
Here are the core features of the plugin:
Easy conversion value tracking for each event
All the events are ready for Dynamic Product Ads
Integration with Google Analytics and Pinterest eCommerce events
You can insert header and footer scripts on any page in your store
Support for GDPR
Price: Free, Pro version starting at $150
More information: PixelYourSite
15. Shipment tracking
This nifty WordPress ecommerce plugin allows you to provide your customers with an easy way to track the status of their package. You can send this information via email or direct them to the order tracking page. They can also see it in their account profile.
Main features of the Shipment tracking plugin include:
This plugin supports most popular shipping carriers around the world
Customers can also track shipments via WooCommerce mobile app
Price: $49
More information: Shipment tracking
16. Shipping Multiple Addresses
It’s a pretty straightforward ecommerce plugin for WordPress that allows your customers to make orders for multiple people and ship their orders to multiple addresses.
The plugin comes with the following core features:
You can ship to many locations from one checkout
You can allow them to send identical carts to multiple locations
Customers can save more than one address to their account
The plugin supports all WooCommerce shipping methods
Price: $49
More information: Shipping Multiple Addresses
17. Beeketing For WooCommerce
Beeketing is an all-in-one marketing automation platform for WooCommerce. With this plugin, you can significantly boost your sales and increase your average order value.
With Beeketing, you can:
Display recent order notifications via popups
Add a sales countdown clock and low-stock indicators on product pages to create urgency and scarcity
Build social proof by showing how many people have viewed and bought products
Upsell and cross-sell related products
Bundle up frequently bought together products
Encourage customers to spend more by setting a cart threshold and offering a reward discount
Price: Free and subscription-based modules that you can selectively enable on your store
More information: Beeketing for WooCommerce
18. WooCommerce Wishlists
As the name suggests, this plugin for WooCommerce makes it easy for customers to create wish lists in your store. Having a wish list means they can save products for later and then quickly add saved products to the cart when they’re ready to make a purchase.
Main features include:
Wishlists can be stored for a maximum of 30 days or until visitors clear their cookies for guest users while registered customers can store Wishlists indefinitely
Customers can set their Wishlists to be public, shared, or private
Customers can share their Wishlists on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and even email
Price: $79
More Information: WooCommerce Wishlists
19. Dynamic Pricing
Dynamic Pricing is a WordPress ecommerce plugin that adds extra pricing options for your store. You can easily create bulk discounts for every product or apply price adjustments based on a set of rules.
The feature set of this plugin allows you to:
Create fixed price adjustments, percentage adjustments or set a fixed price for the product.
Set custom pricing rules can also apply to product categories
Choose different user roles for different pricing rules
Price: $129
More information: Dynamic Pricing
20. All In One SEO
If you want your store to rank better in search engines and bring you more organic traffic, an SEO plugin is a must. One of the best plugins for WooCommerce stores is All In One SEO. It integrates with WooCommerce out of the box and includes a large set of features.
Here is what you get with this WordPress ecommerce plugin:
All In One SEO plugin has XML and Image XML Sitemap support
The plugin integrates with Google Analytics and supports Google AMP
You can configure SEO settings for custom post types
The plugin supports advanced canonical URLs
You can configure the plugin to automatically notify search engines about changes to your site
Price: Free
More information: All In One SEO
21. Abandoned Cart Pro for WooCommerce
Abandoned cart is the bane of every online store owner. The reasons for cart abandonment are many: from complicated checkout process to unexpected shipping costs. While you can’t prevent abandoned carts entirely, you can greatly reduce your cart abandonment rate with this plugin.
Core features include:
You can send automated emails, text messages or Facebook messages to customers who didn’t finish their purchase
Emails can be customized and set to send at pre-determined intervals
You can also add sale popups with discount codes to checkout pages
Price: $119 for a single store license
More information: Abandoned Cart Pro for WooCommerce
22. Mailchimp for WooCommerce
Growing an email list is a great way to build a relationship with website visitors who aren’t ready to make a purchase on the first visit. You can encourage them to subscribe by offering a lead magnet, and then use email marketing software to send regular newsletter campaigns.
If you’re just getting started with email marketing, Mailchimp is a popular solution and this plugin will help you integrate it with your store.
Core features include:
Customer list is synced with Mailchimp
You can send product follow-ups, collect feedback after a purchase, re-engage lapsed customers, and more.
You can also generate personalized suggestions based on customer purchase history and send built-in product recommendations.
Price: Free
More information: Mailchimp for WooCommerce
23. WooCommerce Quick View
This WordPress ecommerce plugin makes it easy to add a quick view feature to your store. Once a customer clicks on a product, a small window will appear with the basic information about the product. Users can then see more information or immediately add the product to the cart.
Main features include:
The quick view can display product image, title, price, quantity, and add to cart button
You can disable the quick view on mobile devices
You can customize how the modal window looks
Price: Free
More information: WooCommerce Quick View
24. WooCommerce Smart Coupons
This plugin has everything you need to generate various types of coupons for your store. You can create vouchers, discount codes, credits, and more. The plugin is very easy to configure even if you have little experience.
Here is the list of its key features:
You can bulk create and send coupons
You can enable free shipping
Coupons can be generated during checkout and used with the next purchase
You can generate store credits and use them for refunds
Price: $99
More information: WooCommerce Smart Coupons
25. Table Rate Shipping
WooCommerce has decent shipping options but if you need more advanced features, Table Rate Shipping has you covered. You can define multiple shipping rates depending on location, price, weight, or item count.
Core features include:
You can add multiple table rates per shipping zone
The plugin supports several table rate calculations such as per order, per item per line, and more
You can add costs per table row, per item cost, weight unit, and more
Price: $99
More information: Table Rate Shipping
Final thoughts
With the help of the WordPress ecommerce plugins on this list, you’ll be well on your way towards launching an online store and setting it up for success. Start by installing the WooCommerce plugin to turn your WordPress website into an online store and then add the desired features by installing additional tools that we listed here.
Happy selling!
