25 WordPress Ecommerce Plugins to Help You Optimize Your Store

WordPress is a powerful platform you can use to easily create an online store. One of the best ecommerce plugins for WordPress that allows you to add the online store functionality is WooCommerce.

WooCommerce is a powerful online store platform on its own. You can add an unlimited number of products and accept payments. You can also see detailed sales reports and manage your inventory.

In addition to that, there are numerous other plugins that make it easy to add even more features to your store so you can optimize the performance and sell more products.

To help you navigate through different options, we’ve put together a list of the best WordPress ecommerce plugins.

Let’s check them out!

Top tried and tested WordPress ecommerce plugins to help you optimize your store

The plugins on this list will help improve your store’s SEO, reduce loading times, and add extra features to generate more sales.

If you’re already selling on WordPress – great. If you’re just setting your store up – these tools will help you start strong from day one.

Some of the plugins are paid, some are free, and they are listed in no particular order.

1. WooCommerce Product Search

The first plugin on this list makes it easy to search for products in your store. Your customers will appreciate how quickly they can find products they are interested in instead of wading through various categories and pages.

The main features of WooCommerce product search include:

Live search and filter options

Sidebar widget so you can add it to any page on your site

Search statistics so you can see what products visitors are looking for

Price: $49

More information: WooCommerce Product Search

2. Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is a tool that helps you easily create online forms, popups, slide-ins, sicky bars and buttons. The best parts about this plugin are its template gallery and customization options. Based on the settings you choose Getsitecontrol can help you build your email list, promote special offers, collect feedback, place calls to action where your visitors will see them, and more.

Getsitecontrol isn’t a WooCommerce extension per se, but you’ll be able to find the app in the official WordPress plugin directory and connect it to your website in no time.

Getsitecontrol’s key features are:

Large template gallery

Intuitive website form builder

Popup design customization

Precise audience targeting

Exit-intent display trigger

Integration with all popular email marketing apps

Price: $7, $14, or $28 per month based on the number of popup views

More information: Getsitecontrol plugin for WordPress

3. WooCommerce Points and Rewards

This WordPress ecommerce plugin can help you generate more sales as well as increase your average order value and create loyal customers. Customers can earn points with each purchase and then redeem those points for discount codes.

Core features include the following:

You can set a custom amount for how many points can be earned per dollar spent and how many points can be redeemed for specific discounts

You can award points by product, product category or dollar amount spent

You can also control the maximum discount they get when redeeming points

Price: $129

More information: WooCommerce Points and Rewards

4. PDF Invoices & Slips

With the help of this WordPress ecommerce plugin, your customers will automatically get a PDF invoice sent to their email address. The plugin comes with a basic template that you can customize, and you can also create custom templates.

With PDF Invoices & Slips you can:

Choose to download or print invoices and packing slips from the WooCommerce order admin.

Bulk generate PDF invoices and packing slips

Price: Free with premium extensions

More information: PDF Invoices & Slips

5. WooCommerce Multi-Currency

If you sell products internationally, this ecommerce plugin for WordPress is a lifesaver. Your customers can easily switch currencies and see the prices listed in their local currency.

Main features of this plugin include the following:

Visitors can choose the currency using a sidebar widget and see the prices recalculated automatically

Customers can pay for the products in the selected currency

You can add as many additional currencies as you want and round the price after the conversion

You can also add conversion commission

Price: $79

More information: WooCommerce Multi-Currency

6. Live Chat

This plugin, as the name implies, allows you to add a live chat option to your store. That way, customers can easily get in touch with you if they have any questions about their order.

Live Chat integrates with several messaging channels including:

Apple Business Chat,

Facebook Messenger,

Email, and more

Price: Free but you’ll need a LiveChat license which comes with a 14-day free trial and costs $16/month

More information: Live Chat

7. Checkout Field Editor

This WordPress ecommerce plugin makes it easy to add, edit, and remove custom fields to your store checkout page. You can add new fields to the billing and shipping sections as well as other sections.

Main features include:

Support for different field types such as text, select, checkboxes, and date pickers

You can move and rearrange fields to your liking without touching a single line of code

Price: $49

More Information: Checkout Field Editor

8. WooCommerce One Page Checkout

Long and complicated checkout process is one of the main reasons why customers abandon their carts. You can fix this with WooCommerce One Page Checkout. The ecommerce plugin for WordPress allows you to turn any page into a checkout page. Your customers can then easily finish the purchasing process without having to take additional steps.

This plugin enables you to:

Display checkout fields on a single product’s page

Create unique landing pages for special events, promotions or select customers

Choose from several pre-made templates such as simple pricing table and list of products

Price: $79

More information: WooCommerce One Page Checkout

9. Amazon Pay

PayPal and Stripe are some of the most common payment options for WooCommerce. But keep in mind that some people won’t have a PayPal account or be comfortable using their credit card to pay online. Provide them with an alternative with this simple plugin.

Amazon Pay comes with the following features:

Customers won’t leave your site during the checkout process

Comes with support for Amazon proven fraud protection and detection

You’ll also get mobile-optimized widgets so visitors can use Amazon Pay on their phones and tablets

Support for multiple currencies

Price: Free

More information: Amazon Pay

10. Product Addons

Product Addons plugin helps you add a lot of useful features that allow your customers to have a completely personalized shopping experience. You can use this plugin to add dropdown menus, checkboxes, product variations, and other options right to the product page above the “Add to cart” button.

Main features of the plugin include:

Customers can add a personal engraving or upgrade to premium fabric, select a certain color, and more

You can also offer flat-rate shipping, gift wrapping, and custom text options

Customers can optionally set their own price, donate a certain amount, or add a gratuity

Customers can also choose between a few predefined options with a simple drop-down field

Price: $49

More information: Product Addons

11. Enhanced Ecommerce Google Analytics Plugin for WooCommerce

This plugin makes it easy to connect your WooCommerce store with Google Analytics. Once you’ve established the connection, you can track the entire user journey in your ecommerce store from home page through product views and cart page to checkout page and thank you page.

This is a must-have ecommerce plugin for WordPress, and its core features include:

Four additional eCommerce reports in Google Analytics including shopping behavior, checkout behavior, product performance report, and sales performance report

You can capture Product Impressions, Add to Cart & Product Clicks events on the category page, products page, homepage, and more

You can track users who are abandoning the cart, which products are abandoned more in the cart and more

Price: Free

More information: Enhanced Ecommerce Google Analytics Plugin for WooCommerce

12. Facebook for WooCommerce

If you want to sell your products on Facebook, this WordPress ecommerce plugin is the best choice. Its functionality is two-fold: you can integrate Facebook pixel and easily display your catalog on your business page.

With the Facebook for WooCommerce plugin, you can:

Automatically create carousel ads that showcase your products and help you attract more shoppers to your website.

Use remarketing features and display Facebook ads to people who have visited your store but haven’t made a purchase

Price: Free

More information: Facebook for WooCommerce

13. WooCommerce Products Compare

If you sell a lot of similar items, your customers will appreciate having the ability to compare products side by side. That’s exactly what the WooCommerce Products Compare plugin does.

Main features of the plugin include:

Customers can compare 2 or more products

You can show a detailed product comparison table

The comparison option can be added anywhere in your store

Price: $49

More information: WooCommerce Products Compare

14. PixelYourSite

Thanks to this WordPress ecommerce plugin, you can quickly add the necessary Facebook pixel, Pinterest tag, or any other scripts to your store. PixelYourSite will automatically set up all the standard events that you’ll need to track and do all the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to deal with the code.

Here are the core features of the plugin:

Easy conversion value tracking for each event

All the events are ready for Dynamic Product Ads

Integration with Google Analytics and Pinterest eCommerce events

You can insert header and footer scripts on any page in your store

Support for GDPR

Price: Free, Pro version starting at $150

More information: PixelYourSite

15. Shipment tracking

This nifty WordPress ecommerce plugin allows you to provide your customers with an easy way to track the status of their package. You can send this information via email or direct them to the order tracking page. They can also see it in their account profile.

Main features of the Shipment tracking plugin include:

This plugin supports most popular shipping carriers around the world

Customers can also track shipments via WooCommerce mobile app

Price: $49

More information: Shipment tracking

16. Shipping Multiple Addresses

It’s a pretty straightforward ecommerce plugin for WordPress that allows your customers to make orders for multiple people and ship their orders to multiple addresses.

The plugin comes with the following core features:

You can ship to many locations from one checkout

You can allow them to send identical carts to multiple locations

Customers can save more than one address to their account

The plugin supports all WooCommerce shipping methods

Price: $49

More information: Shipping Multiple Addresses

17. Beeketing For WooCommerce

Beeketing is an all-in-one marketing automation platform for WooCommerce. With this plugin, you can significantly boost your sales and increase your average order value.

With Beeketing, you can:

Display recent order notifications via popups

Add a sales countdown clock and low-stock indicators on product pages to create urgency and scarcity

Build social proof by showing how many people have viewed and bought products

Upsell and cross-sell related products

Bundle up frequently bought together products

Encourage customers to spend more by setting a cart threshold and offering a reward discount

Price: Free and subscription-based modules that you can selectively enable on your store

More information: Beeketing for WooCommerce

18. WooCommerce Wishlists

As the name suggests, this plugin for WooCommerce makes it easy for customers to create wish lists in your store. Having a wish list means they can save products for later and then quickly add saved products to the cart when they’re ready to make a purchase.

Main features include:

Wishlists can be stored for a maximum of 30 days or until visitors clear their cookies for guest users while registered customers can store Wishlists indefinitely

Customers can set their Wishlists to be public, shared, or private

Customers can share their Wishlists on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and even email

Price: $79

More Information: WooCommerce Wishlists

19. Dynamic Pricing

Dynamic Pricing is a WordPress ecommerce plugin that adds extra pricing options for your store. You can easily create bulk discounts for every product or apply price adjustments based on a set of rules.

The feature set of this plugin allows you to:

Create fixed price adjustments, percentage adjustments or set a fixed price for the product.

Set custom pricing rules can also apply to product categories

Choose different user roles for different pricing rules

Price: $129

More information: Dynamic Pricing

20. All In One SEO

If you want your store to rank better in search engines and bring you more organic traffic, an SEO plugin is a must. One of the best plugins for WooCommerce stores is All In One SEO. It integrates with WooCommerce out of the box and includes a large set of features.

Here is what you get with this WordPress ecommerce plugin:

All In One SEO plugin has XML and Image XML Sitemap support

The plugin integrates with Google Analytics and supports Google AMP

You can configure SEO settings for custom post types

The plugin supports advanced canonical URLs

You can configure the plugin to automatically notify search engines about changes to your site

Price: Free

More information: All In One SEO

21. Abandoned Cart Pro for WooCommerce

Abandoned cart is the bane of every online store owner. The reasons for cart abandonment are many: from complicated checkout process to unexpected shipping costs. While you can’t prevent abandoned carts entirely, you can greatly reduce your cart abandonment rate with this plugin.

Core features include:

You can send automated emails, text messages or Facebook messages to customers who didn’t finish their purchase

Emails can be customized and set to send at pre-determined intervals

You can also add sale popups with discount codes to checkout pages

Price: $119 for a single store license

More information: Abandoned Cart Pro for WooCommerce

22. Mailchimp for WooCommerce

Growing an email list is a great way to build a relationship with website visitors who aren’t ready to make a purchase on the first visit. You can encourage them to subscribe by offering a lead magnet, and then use email marketing software to send regular newsletter campaigns.

If you’re just getting started with email marketing, Mailchimp is a popular solution and this plugin will help you integrate it with your store.

Core features include:

Customer list is synced with Mailchimp

You can send product follow-ups, collect feedback after a purchase, re-engage lapsed customers, and more.

You can also generate personalized suggestions based on customer purchase history and send built-in product recommendations.

Price: Free

More information: Mailchimp for WooCommerce

23. WooCommerce Quick View

This WordPress ecommerce plugin makes it easy to add a quick view feature to your store. Once a customer clicks on a product, a small window will appear with the basic information about the product. Users can then see more information or immediately add the product to the cart.

Main features include:

The quick view can display product image, title, price, quantity, and add to cart button

You can disable the quick view on mobile devices

You can customize how the modal window looks

Price: Free

More information: WooCommerce Quick View

24. WooCommerce Smart Coupons

This plugin has everything you need to generate various types of coupons for your store. You can create vouchers, discount codes, credits, and more. The plugin is very easy to configure even if you have little experience.

Here is the list of its key features:

You can bulk create and send coupons

You can enable free shipping

Coupons can be generated during checkout and used with the next purchase

You can generate store credits and use them for refunds

Price: $99

More information: WooCommerce Smart Coupons

25. Table Rate Shipping

WooCommerce has decent shipping options but if you need more advanced features, Table Rate Shipping has you covered. You can define multiple shipping rates depending on location, price, weight, or item count.

Core features include:

You can add multiple table rates per shipping zone

The plugin supports several table rate calculations such as per order, per item per line, and more

You can add costs per table row, per item cost, weight unit, and more

Price: $99

More information: Table Rate Shipping

Final thoughts

With the help of the WordPress ecommerce plugins on this list, you’ll be well on your way towards launching an online store and setting it up for success. Start by installing the WooCommerce plugin to turn your WordPress website into an online store and then add the desired features by installing additional tools that we listed here.

Happy selling!